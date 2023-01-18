Read full article on original website
Snowfall Protocol Offering More Attractive Returns as Bitcoin Mining is at its Most Difficult
Cryptocurrencies offer multiple opportunities to make a yield from the industry. Most choose crypto trading, staking, yielding, and other approaches that provide flexible strategies. However, they all come with their risks. One of the more reliable and relatively risk-free approaches is crypto mining. Crypto mining allows miners to earn money...
Genesis Officially Joins Growing List of Bankrupt Crypto Companies
Genesis Global Holding Corporation has officially filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The trading and lending subsidiary of Digital Currency Group submitted filings late Thursday night at the New York Southern District Bankruptcy Court, bringing the toll of top-tier bankrupt crypto companies to 10. The company first disclosed plans to declare...
MoonRock Finance Debuts Liquid Staked Ether Index Token (LSETH)
Today, Liquid Staked Ether index token was made available by MoonRock Finance, a provider of cryptocurrency index tokens (ticker symbol: LSETH). The top liquid Ether staking rewards tokens are collected in the LSETH index token. Users seeking diversified ETH yield have a straightforward, fee-free option with LSETH. Staking has become...
StorX Network (SRX) Goes Live on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinstore
Coinstore, a top-rated cryptocurrency trading platform that seeks to disrupt the crypto industry by bringing “fun” to the DeFi space, now provides trading services for StorX Network ($SRX). According to an official announcement, the decentralized cloud storage network that empowers users to store their data securely in the...
Popular Crypto Exchange Bitget Launches SEPA/FPS Channels to Enable EUR/GBP Fiat Deposit
Top-rated cryptocurrency exchange Bitget revealed it would begin to offer fiat deposit services to make crypto trading easier and straightforward for users. Hence it is seeking to bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance following the new launch of the SEPA/FPS channels. Bitget Offers EUR/GBP Deposits With Zero fees.
Bitcoin’s 20% Pump A Result of Reduced Consumer Index – Crypto Exec
Bitcoin’s recent 20% pump from a price of $16,000 to $21,425 signifies that investors are, once again, renewing their interest and confidence in cryptocurrencies, and comes after the latest inflation data showed a fall of 0.1% in the consumer price index during December 2022. According to the CEO of...
RBI Calls for a Common Global Approach On Cryptocurrencies
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again expressed concerns over the growing digital asset ecosystem. In particular, it cited the recent turmoil in the cryptocurrency sector as one of the global micro financial risks. In its latest Financial Stability Report, the Indian central bank says a common approach...
Can Bitcoin Maintain the Latest Rally? Experts Express Mixed Reactions
An easing macroeconomic environment is giving bitcoin a bullish sentiment. But some market analysts believe the worst is yet to come. Leading cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was hard-hit last year, trading as low as $15k in November after the epic collapse of FTX. That has since changed, and the price has climbed to $23,010 at press time, representing a 35% gain per data from CoinMarketCap. The uptrend, also reflected in other digital assets, has driven the global market cap to over a trillion dollars.
Snowfall Protocol Expected to Hit $1, Bitcoin Consolidates at $20K: Has Crypto Winter Ended?
2022 was not the year of crypto. The industry was hit with one catastrophe after another. Terra Luna crashed in March; May saw one of the largest crypto funds declaring bankruptcy; July saw one of the most popular crypto lending platforms, Celsius, going down. Also, who can forget the surprise collapse of FTX in November? The crypto winter was freezing. But, with positive news starting to surface again, an end to the crypto winter appears to be on the horizon. The most notable developments are a resurging Bitcoin and the dramatic rise of Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
Australia’s ‘Big Four’ Bank NBA To Mint Stablecoin On Ethereum, Algorand
One of the four biggest banks in Australia, the National Australia Bank (NAB), has announced that it will soon roll out a new Australian dollar-pegged stablecoin on Ethereum and Algorand. By doing so, NAB has become the second of the country’s major financial institutions to build a stablecoin. Second...
China’s Automobile and Healthcare Amongst Sectors To Benefit From Metaverse Developments – Report
A Deloitte report, “The Metaverse in Asia- Strategies for Accelerating Economic Impact”, estimates that the impact of the metaverse on GDP in Asia could be between US$0.8-1.4 trillion per year, roughly 1.3-2.4% of overall GDP per year by 2035. Whilst there is no universally agreed definition, the metaverse...
Explosive Moves In The Offing For Shiba Inu, BONK, and Dogecoin As Trading Volume Tops $25 Billion
The top three dog-themed digital assets recorded a combined trading volume going past $25 billion in the last 30 days. BONK took the market by storm, making meteoric gains as it looks to displace DOGE and SHIB. DOGE and SHIB communities to get more user use cases and technical upgrades...
“More Meltdowns To Zeros” – Kevin O’Leary Warns, Expects More FTX-like Collapses
Kevin O’Leary has expressed concerns about the possible bankruptcy of unregulated exchanges following the collapse of FTX. He cited the current massive outflows recorded by unregulated exchanges and other indices as factors behind his prediction. Despite potential bankruptcies, he insists he will continue doubling down on his BTC holdings.
Bad Actors Could Continue Exploits In 2023, Security Firm Advises On Private Keys
Cybersecurity firm CertiK warns that malicious actors may continue to exploit decentralized applications in 2023. The firm has also cautioned users to guard their private keys as the success rate of bad actors could be due to poor user security. Wallet developers and crypto executives to intensify user education efforts...
Solana Shoves Polygon Out After Another Strong Week
Solana continues its bullish movement surging 58% in the past seven days as the entire crypto asset market cap reclaims $1 trillion. BTC, ETH, ADA, and other assets reclaim gains not recorded in several months, capping off a perfect start to the year. Shiba Inu-themed BONK coin and Helium proposed...
