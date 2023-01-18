Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
New Dothan traffic signal in operation at AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Wednesday, January 18th, a new traffic signal will be in operation at the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard. To assist motorists and alert them of the new signal, message boards have been placed in advance of the signal. Motorists are requested...
wtvy.com
City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. The Ashford Yellow Jackets took home a win over the Houston Academy Raiders. State titles will head back to EHS. Updated: 51...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools launch new child safety plan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is working to ensure school bus safety. According to a statement made by the school on January 19, they will be implementing a program in the spring with the goal to change driver behavior and make children safer when community drivers come across school buses on the roadways.
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
WTVM
Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
wdhn.com
Staying rainy to end the weekend
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Periods of rain will continue and even pick up in intensity and coverage again overnight tonight. Lows will bottom out around the 50-degree mark for a majority of the region. Sunday will be wet once again with a 90% chance for showers and storms. The...
wdhn.com
Late-night shooting in Pike Co. claims the life of one; sends one to a Dothan hospital
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — One is in custody following a deadly Saturday night shooting in Troy that left one dead and sent one to the hospital. Troy Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in Troy just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
wdhn.com
Woman missing in Geneva County, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Copes was reported missing on January 15, 2023. Authorities say, Copes, who suffers from...
wtvy.com
Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
wdhn.com
Dense fog may have led to an early morning accident in Northeast Coffee Co.
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dense fog may have contributed to a vehicle leaving State Highway 51 in Northeast Coffee County’s Tabernacle Community early this morning. The woman driver was not seriously hurt. A dense fog advisory was in effect at the time. Authorities want to remind the...
wdhn.com
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
wdhn.com
DCS beginning school bus safety monitoring program
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Starting this spring, drivers in Dothan who illegally pass school buses will be more likely to get caught. According to Dothan City Schools, in March, the school system will begin using AngelTrax’s Child Safety Program, a safety camera system that monitors and detects drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested after firing gun in city limits, resisting arrest, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun in city limits and ran from officers. According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with DPD, officers were called to Sixth Avenue after Jeremiah Terrell Brooks was seen firing a weapon into the air.
Friend speaks out after man killed in tire explosion in south Alabama
Hearing the news about the accident through texts and social media took the breath out of co-workers and Pastor Red Coleman who has been a friend of his for 20 years.
Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama
OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
wtvy.com
Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Officers shot man after he took taser, Chief
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A day after 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce was shot by police, Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson said the Cleveland, Tennessee man died from his wounds. The incident started out as a traffic disturbance. Thompson said police began receiving calls about 10 minutes before they arrived...
wdhn.com
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
Comments / 1