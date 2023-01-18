ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 1

Related
wtvy.com

New Dothan traffic signal in operation at AL Hwy 52, Sam Houston Boulevard

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Wednesday, January 18th, a new traffic signal will be in operation at the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 and Sam Houston Boulevard. To assist motorists and alert them of the new signal, message boards have been placed in advance of the signal. Motorists are requested...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line

The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. The Ashford Yellow Jackets took home a win over the Houston Academy Raiders. State titles will head back to EHS. Updated: 51...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan City Schools launch new child safety plan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is working to ensure school bus safety. According to a statement made by the school on January 19, they will be implementing a program in the spring with the goal to change driver behavior and make children safer when community drivers come across school buses on the roadways.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
GENEVA, AL
WTVM

Multi-vehicle wreck causes road closure in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed. The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Staying rainy to end the weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Periods of rain will continue and even pick up in intensity and coverage again overnight tonight. Lows will bottom out around the 50-degree mark for a majority of the region. Sunday will be wet once again with a 90% chance for showers and storms. The...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Woman missing in Geneva County, GCSO

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Copes was reported missing on January 15, 2023. Authorities say, Copes, who suffers from...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Car break-ins spike across the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass has fallen victim to string of car break-ins. There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged, leading to large costs for the victims. An Ozark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “Things like this don’t happen. We’ve been...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DCS beginning school bus safety monitoring program

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Starting this spring, drivers in Dothan who illegally pass school buses will be more likely to get caught. According to Dothan City Schools, in March, the school system will begin using AngelTrax’s Child Safety Program, a safety camera system that monitors and detects drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
EUFAULA, AL
CBS 42

Man killed by exploding tractor tire in southeast Alabama

OPP, Ala. (WDHN) — Police say an Opp man is dead after an explosion at a tire shop. Around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday, Opp Police responded to a call in reference to a tire explosion at Neal Tindol Tire on Saunders Road. After arriving on the scene, officers discovered a 45-year-old man dead in the shop. […]
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder

The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made...
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Officers shot man after he took taser, Chief

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A day after 44-year-old Shawn Joseph Pearce was shot by police, Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson said the Cleveland, Tennessee man died from his wounds. The incident started out as a traffic disturbance. Thompson said police began receiving calls about 10 minutes before they arrived...
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy