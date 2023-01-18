ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Hope & Main opens marketplace in downtown Providence

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Culinary incubator Hope & Main has opened a new location in downtown Providence.

City and state leaders were on hand Wednesday to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening of Downtown Makers Marketplace on Westminster Street.

The Warren-based organization said the new marketplace will offer locally made breakfast and lunch, along with other products created by Hope & Main members. Founder Lisa Raiola said it’s a combination of an urban eatery and a local market.

“All of the products on the shelves — and there are over 100 — were all made by local culinary creators from Hope & Main. All of them,” she said.

Hope & Main said it’s helped launch more than 450 local food businesses since opening its first test kitchen nine years ago. Officials said the new market connects a diverse community of food entrepreneurs with consumers who wouldn’t be able to find their products anywhere else.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed has long been a supporter of Hope & Main, having helped secure $1.7 million in federal funding to support their mission since 2015.

“Hope & Main offers new and emerging food entrepreneurs the opportunity to grow their businesses and strengthen our local economy,” Reed said. “It helps food entrepreneurs scale up their ideas and overcome hurdles to get their locally sourced products on menus and grocery store shelves.”

“I will continue working to bring home federal dollars to support Rhode Island’s small businesses and locally-driven economic development priorities,” he added.

For every 10,000 square feet of grocery space, Hope & Main creates 24 jobs, according to Raiola.

“This is a place where we can be conscious consumers and we can make intentional choices to support small local businesses, to drive job creation and to build a stronger and more equitable food system for Rhode Island,” Raiola said.

Visit Hope & Main’s website to learn more.

