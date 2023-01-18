ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjzz.com

Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
utahbusiness.com

Should Utah drastically shrink its agricultural water use?

In a recent Utah Business article, writer Jennifer Alsever explains that over three-quarters of Utah’s water is used for agriculture—45 percent of which goes toward alfalfa production. Meanwhile, the state continues to harp on residents for watering their lawns. What does “agriculture” encompass? The 2021 Water Resources Plan...
BYU Newsnet

BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives

BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?

SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
ksl.com

QUIZ: Are these unusual Utah laws real or fake?

This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. With the 2023 Utah legislative session underway, you'll probably hear a lot about potential laws for Beehive State citizens. In fact, there are dozens drafted up for this year's house and senate to vote on, according to Utah.gov. Though you'll certainly read and...
Park Record

State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties

Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
upr.org

Officials urge Utah residents to test homes during Radon Action Month

January is Radon Action Month and officials are urging Utah residents to test their homes. Eleanor Divver, Utah’s radon project coordinator says that radon goes through the path of least resistance through your home, especially when the ground is frozen and it’s more likely to find its way into buildings during cold months.
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Utah You Need to Visit (2023)

The Beehive State is famous for its unique natural landscapes; rugged stonescapes of pastel-colored rock and azure blue skies, ski resorts of pristine white that people flock to with the snow, the white-edged expanse of Great Salt Lake. The beautiful small towns in Utah are the best places to really...
