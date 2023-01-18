Read full article on original website
Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
Opinion: Utah is facing a lot of shortages. Good policy could fix them
The Salt Lake Chamber wants to prioritize the water shortage, worker shortage and housing shortage in Utah. Read more here.
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
Utah House committee passes bill that ties salary increase for teachers with scholarship program
The Utah House Education Standing Committee has approved a bill that will significantly increase the salaries of public school teachers on Thursday, Jan. 19.
Online dating safety bill advances through Utah House committee
A bill going through the Utah State Legislature aims to keep people safe on dating apps. House Bill 18 passed in the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Standing Committee Friday afternoon.
Should Utah drastically shrink its agricultural water use?
In a recent Utah Business article, writer Jennifer Alsever explains that over three-quarters of Utah’s water is used for agriculture—45 percent of which goes toward alfalfa production. Meanwhile, the state continues to harp on residents for watering their lawns. What does “agriculture” encompass? The 2021 Water Resources Plan...
What’s up with emergency declarations for home heating fuel?
Dozens of states and federal government issued emergency declaration. The orders allowed more time on the road for truckers to deliver home heating fuel. The declarations address unpredictable storms and trucker shortages.
State of the State: Utah governor tells the next generation to turn to ‘faith,’ not ‘fear’
In his 2023 State of the State speech, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox focused on Utah’s youth, telling them to have hope the state can solve its problems with housing and water. Read more from the governor’s speech.
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
Utah governor says he won't veto ban on transgender surgeries, puberty blockers for kids
SALT LAKE CITY — Less than 24 hours after a Senate committee endorsed a trio of bills directed at LGBTQ children, the full Utah Senate on Thursday voted to give initial approval to the bills, including one to ban sex reassignment surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors.
BYU graduate is the youngest current member of Utah House of Representatives
BYU graduate Tyler Clancy is the youngest member currently serving in the Utah House of Representatives as of Jan. 15. Clancy was sworn in at the General Session of the Utah House of Representatives on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Clancy represents the residents of Provo District 60. The district contains 64% of the state’s population aged 18-24.
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
QUIZ: Are these unusual Utah laws real or fake?
This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. With the 2023 Utah legislative session underway, you'll probably hear a lot about potential laws for Beehive State citizens. In fact, there are dozens drafted up for this year's house and senate to vote on, according to Utah.gov. Though you'll certainly read and...
Opinion: What Sen. Mike Lee thinks about Utah’s new state flag proposal
The current Utah flag is in violation of the five elements of a good flag design. Sen. Lee points out how the proposed new design solves these problems.
Gas chamber euthanasia — do Utah animal shelters still use it and should it be banned?
Katherine Heigl weighs in on animal shelter euthanasia methods. Utah is considering a law to ban the use of gas chambers.
State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
Officials urge Utah residents to test homes during Radon Action Month
January is Radon Action Month and officials are urging Utah residents to test their homes. Eleanor Divver, Utah’s radon project coordinator says that radon goes through the path of least resistance through your home, especially when the ground is frozen and it’s more likely to find its way into buildings during cold months.
17 Charming Small Towns in Utah You Need to Visit (2023)
The Beehive State is famous for its unique natural landscapes; rugged stonescapes of pastel-colored rock and azure blue skies, ski resorts of pristine white that people flock to with the snow, the white-edged expanse of Great Salt Lake. The beautiful small towns in Utah are the best places to really...
