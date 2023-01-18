Read full article on original website
Related
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
WNDU
Hoosier students invited to particpate in Statehouse page program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County lawmakers are inviting students to spend a day serving as a page at the Indiana Statehouse. They will be assisting lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers. Opportunities...
Comments / 0