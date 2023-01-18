Read full article on original website
Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
McPherson High JAG-K grad becomes law enforcement dispatcher
JAG-K A job shadow experience sponsored by Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas (JAG-K) led a former McPherson High School student to a job that is now paying dividends in public safety for the community. Tiannah McGill, a 2022 graduate of McPherson High, was unsure of her career aspirations when JAG-K...
KWCH.com
Dangerous intersection raising concerns west of Wichita
After 30 years, Wichita Catholic school's boys basketball team host game on home court. Holy Savior Catholic Academy dedicated its new gym in August. The school had not been able to use its gym for home games since the 1980s. Updated: 13 hours ago. What began as a routine city...
KWCH.com
National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More Americans are reporting that they’re putting off seeing a doctor for health issues. This sometimes includes visits concerning serious conditions. A Gallup poll released this week found 40% of adults are waiting to seek care, a record for the poll. The situation in the Wichita area reflects the national trend, local health professionals report.
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
classiccountry1070.com
Public meeting scheduled for K-96 improvements in Wichita
The Kansas Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Wichita will have a public meeting in February on a major improvement project for the K-96 corridor, from I-135 to I-35. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 2nd at the...
classiccountry1070.com
Sedgwick County to buy south Wichita property to expand EMS post
Sedgwick County will buy a half-acre property in south Wichita to allow for continued operation and expansion of an EMS post. The county has been leasing property from Ascension Via Christi at 1100 South Clifton, near the Via Christi St. Joseph hospital. That is the location for EMS Post 4. There is now an opportunity to buy the property, which would allow the county to improve and expand the facility.
Homeless trash could take weeks to be picked up, WPD says
According to WPD Policy 503, 72-hours-notice to vacate must be given to those in violation of the city's no camping ordinance. After 72 hours have passed, the city can then start the clean-up process of picking up trash at homeless/abandoned camp sites.
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
KWCH.com
Ousted Goddard mayor speaks out following city administrator’s abrupt firing
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes at Tuesday night’s Goddard City Council meeting, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired. Hunter Larkin retook the position...
Wichita police employee on paid leave for possible mishandling of sensitive document
The investigation has been turned over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.
WFD responds to fire at motel, 14 people impacted
The Wichita Fire Department is responding to flames coming from a local motel.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita to host playoffs for military basketball organization
The Military Basketball Association said Thursday that its 2023 MBA Playoffs and the MBA Hall of Fame event will be held in Wichita. The event will be held from May 26th through the 28th, with most of the games played at the Wichita Hoops sports complex near 53rd Street North and Webb Road. That will also be the location for the Adaptive Sports Wheelchair Tournament and the High School Skills events. The championship games for the MBA Eastern and Western Conference Finals and the MBA Championship Game will be played at Charles Koch Arena at Wichita State University.
Kansas veteran’s 23-year career included both destroying things and building schools
Born and raised in Wichita, Greg Williams joined the Army National Guard after high school in 1980. After basic training, he went to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he became a technical wire specialist. But after he came back to Kansas, he says he was given a completely different job.
KAKE TV
KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
classiccountry1070.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
KWCH.com
Risings costs force local restaurant to add ‘adversity surcharge’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As restaurants across the country continue to face rising costs for food and labor, one local restaurant has been up front about its economic struggle. Openly displayed on the menus at Napoli Italian Eatery is an alert about an extra charge on bills, in place since last summer. It’s called an economic advisory surcharge.
classiccountry1070.com
Bike rider injured in collision with school bus
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after his bicycle collided with a school bus in east Wichita. The accident was reported around 8 Friday morning at on 2nd Street at the interchange with I-135. Police said a 45-year-old man was riding his bike west on 2nd when he...
