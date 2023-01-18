ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

KPVI Newschannel 6

Magic Valley Chaplains honor Kay Wolverton, Dutch Zuiderveld

The Magic Valley Chaplains, an organization of 65 volunteer chaplains that serves incarcerated persons in seven facilities throughout southern Idaho, has honored two chaplains for their work to glorify God. Kay Wolverton, an inmate chaplain for 40 years who has served at the Twin Falls County Jail since it opened...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Investigation underway into mysterious goat thefts

Goats are going missing. Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun...
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Bison Pipe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Jerome, a pipe lot has been settled near the side of Interstate 84 for decades. “This yard has been here about thirty years,” said Bison Pipe Fencing Division Manager Les Carberry. “Around the year 2000, Darren Sparks purchased the business. He’s a local born and raised guy.”
JEROME, ID
kmvt

T.F. Chamber of Commerce Leadership Group visits KMVT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Magic Valley Leadership Group visits different businesses every month, and on Thursday morning they joined us right here at KMVT. Employees from businesses around the Magic Valley are able to meet once every month visiting different organizations...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat

All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
GOODING, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash

BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
BUHL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Burley officials deny allegations of religious favoritism in sewer deal related to LDS temple

BURLEY — The city is disputing allegations made by one of its former mayors that officials violated the Idaho Constitution and dealt favorably with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of their religious faith and spiritual affiliations. The accusations, leveled by former Burley Mayor Jon Anderson, were detailed in a Dec. 15 letter from his attorney, Don Chisholm, to the city. The letter contended the city violated...
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Behind The Business: The Sodamix

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last month, on Washington Street in Twin Falls, The Sodamix had their grand opening event. Co-Owner Krista Coates says what’s great about the business is you don’t have to go to multiple places to get your fix, Sodamix has a little bit of everything to hit the spot.
kmvt

Heavy snow causes power outage in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT lost power Thursday afternoon along with 100 other customers, after a powerline fell due to the heavy and wet snow. At around 2:20 p.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to Evergreen Drive, just off Blue Lakes Boulevard. A transformer blew, causing power...
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

CSI’s Garrett Hawkes gets awarded full-ride

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is having one of the best starts to a season they have ever had and Idaho native and freshman Garrett Hawkes the season just got quite a bit better. After beginning his career as a...
TWIN FALLS, ID

