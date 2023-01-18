Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Magic Valley Chaplains honor Kay Wolverton, Dutch Zuiderveld
The Magic Valley Chaplains, an organization of 65 volunteer chaplains that serves incarcerated persons in seven facilities throughout southern Idaho, has honored two chaplains for their work to glorify God. Kay Wolverton, an inmate chaplain for 40 years who has served at the Twin Falls County Jail since it opened...
kmvt
Southern Idaho’s first Warming Center opens Friday night in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For over a year, members from numerous southern Idaho charities and nonprofit organizations have been working to provide the region with its only warming center for the Magic Valley’s houseless. And on Friday night, It will open for the first time - located...
kmvt
Buhl woman meets SIRCOMM dispatcher who she credits with saving her life
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A woman from Buhl is crediting a SIRCOMM dispatcher with saving her life. Veronique Savary says that on December 5, she was out at her barn feeding her animals in Buhl. She suddenly couldn’t breathe, and called 911 for help. Because of her medical...
Investigation underway into mysterious goat thefts
Goats are going missing. Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County Sheriff Shaun...
kmvt
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Bison Pipe
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In Jerome, a pipe lot has been settled near the side of Interstate 84 for decades. “This yard has been here about thirty years,” said Bison Pipe Fencing Division Manager Les Carberry. “Around the year 2000, Darren Sparks purchased the business. He’s a local born and raised guy.”
Missing Idaho Woman Causes More Concern With Each Passing Day
Yesterday, the Twin Falls Police Department posted a picture of a missing woman. Her name is Angela Dawn Gwin. Angela is a 40-year-old female who was last seen on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Twin Falls, ID. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TFPD at (208) 735-4357 or Corporal Jayson Michelson at (208) 735-7315.
Surprise: Police Say ‘Right of Way’ Means This On Idaho Roads
I love driving but I’ll also admit that it can be frustrating. Usually, that frustration comes from having to deal with other drivers. Before you get mad at me, I guarantee you all feel the same about driving in Idaho. What Does 'Right of Way' Really Mean On Idaho...
kmvt
T.F. Chamber of Commerce Leadership Group visits KMVT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce’s Magic Valley Leadership Group visits different businesses every month, and on Thursday morning they joined us right here at KMVT. Employees from businesses around the Magic Valley are able to meet once every month visiting different organizations...
Idaho school district closes all of its schools Monday due to threat
All schools within Gooding School District were closed Monday due to a threat late Sunday night. Late that night, a middle school principal alerted school district officials that she had seen a post possibly linked to a student at the school, Superintendent Spencer Larsen said. Because of the seriousness of the matter, all three schools were closed due to their close proximity. ...
Co-owner of Rusty Dog Food trucks in tragic crash
BOISE, Idaho — Two days after Christmas Robbie Greiner was in a car accident that left him paralyzed. If his name sounds familiar to you, it's because he and his family are the owners of the Rusty Dog Food trucks in the Treasure Valley. His father, Rob Greiner talked to KTVB via phone from a spinal cord rehab center in Utah, where Robbie is expected to be for the next 8 weeks.
Burley officials deny allegations of religious favoritism in sewer deal related to LDS temple
BURLEY — The city is disputing allegations made by one of its former mayors that officials violated the Idaho Constitution and dealt favorably with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints because of their religious faith and spiritual affiliations. The accusations, leveled by former Burley Mayor Jon Anderson, were detailed in a Dec. 15 letter from his attorney, Don Chisholm, to the city. The letter contended the city violated...
kmvt
Behind The Business: The Sodamix
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last month, on Washington Street in Twin Falls, The Sodamix had their grand opening event. Co-Owner Krista Coates says what’s great about the business is you don’t have to go to multiple places to get your fix, Sodamix has a little bit of everything to hit the spot.
kmvt
No injuries reported in vehicle vs. school bus collision Friday morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department was busy Friday morning responding to slide-offs and accidents all over the city. The roads were a sheet of ice because of yesterday’s snow fall and the flash freeze overnight. On North College Road across from the CSI...
kmvt
Heavy snow causes power outage in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT lost power Thursday afternoon along with 100 other customers, after a powerline fell due to the heavy and wet snow. At around 2:20 p.m., the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to Evergreen Drive, just off Blue Lakes Boulevard. A transformer blew, causing power...
Expect Snow and Slick Roads With New Southern Idaho Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a new Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho. Get Ready: A New Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Southern Idaho. The sun may be shining one minute in Idaho and then blocked by clouds and snow the next in Idaho. That’s what we can expect in Southern Idaho with the latest Winter Weather Advisory, according to the National Weather Service. The weather forecast is predicting mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon leading up to a mostly cloudy evening. Snow is expected overnight, dropping up to 3 inches in the valley and possibly 8 inches in the mountains.
Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho
Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
kmvt
City of Twin Falls says a utility billing error has been found, customers have been notified
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is notifying residents because some might be seeing an unexpected charge on their utility account. The city spokesman says the January utility statement for roughly 2,000 customers did not include a sanitation charge, due to a billing error. The...
kmvt
CSI’s Garrett Hawkes gets awarded full-ride
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is having one of the best starts to a season they have ever had and Idaho native and freshman Garrett Hawkes the season just got quite a bit better. After beginning his career as a...
Comments / 0