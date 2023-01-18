Read full article on original website
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
YAHOO!
Landry’s ‘protecting minors’ tip line flooded with thousands of spam complaints
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s “Protecting Minors” tip line, set up to field concerns about librarians, teachers and other school and library personnel, has been flooded with thousands of spam complaints. More than 5,500 pages of complaints were released to the Louisiana Illuminator in response to a...
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
magic1029fm.com
Data Breach Affecting 37 Million T-Mobile Customers Does Affect Customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
T-Mobile announced this week that “an unidentified malicious intruder” breached their network late last year and stole data on 37 million customers, including info on customers in the Shreveport area and throughout the ArkLaTex. Addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth were affected. They say that account passwords/PINs, bank account info and over government ID information wasn’t affected.
theadvocate.com
Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out
The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge DA, others propose aligning state law on glock switches to federal law
With crime rates soaring, the East Baton Rouge Parish district attorney is pushing for legislation cracking down on so-called “Glock switches,” a small device that can turn any handgun into an automatic weapon. During a demonstration of the device’s capabilities Thursday at the Baton Rouge Police Department’s firearms...
brproud.com
Louisiana program wants to help first responders, teachers buy a home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Little-Known Story Of The Colfax Massacre, The Worst Episode Of Racial Violence During Reconstruction
After the 1872 gubernatorial election in Louisiana, KKK members and former Confederates stormed a courthouse occupied by Black militiamen — and killed as many as 150 of them. In 1873, the losing side of the most recent Louisiana gubernatorial election took up arms and marched on a local seat...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much. He says due to inflation, the cost of feed, fertilizer, diesel fuel needed for transporting products,...
These Louisiana Cities Are More Dangerous Than Shreveport
All too often, social media becomes a breeding ground for nay-sayers, negative comments and bad news bears. And once again, those who would crow the loudest about how dangerous Shreveport is, with it's high crime rate, will probably ignore the real numbers regarding the implied dangers of living in Shreveport.
Revealed: Which Louisiana Residents are Most Targeted by Scams
A study has revealed that 35% of Louisiana's population is six times more likely to be targeted for a scam. You might be surprised who makes up that 35%.
Utility bill scam targets Louisiana seniors, veterans
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) The utility bill scam is one of the most common, and criminals mostly target the elderly and veterans. According to the FBI, there were more than 92,000 elderly victims of fraud in 2021, resulting in almost $2 billion dollars in losses. Con-artists call pretending to be with gas, water or electric […]
redriverradio.org
LA Governor's Race Totals 6 Candidates So Far
LA GOV RACE- As of now there are six candidates in the race for Louisiana Governor. The latest entry is State Representative Richard Nelson Republican from district 89. Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor on Wednesday and released his announcement in a video on social media. “I’m Republican but...
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
A man sailing on a Louisiana river found a nearly 40-year-old message in a bottle and was able to contact the author.
Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon met resistance from legislators Friday as he pitched them on a February special session to fund an insurance incentive program meant to keep homeowners costs under control. “People are literally going to lose their houses if we don’t have a special session,” Donelon said during a Joint Legislative Committee on […] The post Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
theadvocate.com
Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'
Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
wbrz.com
Nungesser: State party chairman 'a disgrace... ought to resign'
BATON ROUGE - A growing schism in the Louisiana Republican Party landed on the airwaves of a New Orleans radio station Thursday, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser unloaded on Chairman Louis Gurvich, calling on him to resign. The public venting of frustrations took place on the Newell Normand program on...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell was having an affair with a member of her security detail
More concerns have been raised regarding how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is using public resources after new surveillance footage came to light. We got 45 days' worth of security footage from a French Market Corporation camera outside the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments as part of our investigation into whether Mayor Cantrell was residing there. That footage demonstrated that Cantrell spent a lot of time inside the flat, frequently during the course of the day and occasionally even over night.
