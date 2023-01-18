Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 13:. Kirk Sloan, MD, has been named chief medical officer of LMH Health, the Lawrence, Kan.-based system said Jan. 13. His appointment is effective March 6. Melissa Hall, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer and vice...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 largest independent hospitals in America
Of the approximately 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. that remain unaffiliated with a larger integrated system, the 10 largest of these independent hospitals make up nearly 7,000 beds alone. The data comes from Definitive Healthcare, which identified the top 10 largest independent hospitals by the number of staffed beds. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams
At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks since Dec. 1. The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments. The following changes were...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 systems' leaders join 340B Health's board of directors
Executives from three health systems have joined the board of directors for 340B Health, an organization that represents the hundreds of hospitals part of a federal drug pricing program. The new additions are Meetali Desai, pharmacy business services director of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Medical Center; Rosland Fisher McLeod, chief...
beckershospitalreview.com
18 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 13:. 1. Shefali Mookencherry, former chief information security officer of Warrenville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health, will join University of Illinois at Chicago in the same role Jan. 23. 2. Cathy Edmisten, RN, was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
12 healthcare systems with affirmed credit ratings
The following hospital and healthcare systems have experienced affirmed credit ratings in recent weeks as their operating performance continues to hold up relatively well in a sustained difficult market:. Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.): While its "thinner financial profile" may raise concern, the system had its rating affirmed at "BBB"...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 13:. 1. Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. 2. Tom Bartiromo was appointed CIO of West Reading,...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., seeks a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Daxian ransomware poses critical threat to healthcare, AHA cyber chief says
The most pressing ransomware variant facing healthcare today is Daixin, according to American Hospital Association's Senior Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk John Riggi, SC Media reported Jan. 19. Daixin is a ransomware and data extortion group that has been active since at least June. The group targets the public health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Former RWJBarnabas Health IT chief named CIO of Pennsylvania health system
Tom Bartiromo was named CIO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health on Jan. 19. Mr. Bartiromo had been the health system's vice president and chief technology officer since May. Prior to joining Tower Health, he directed IT service delivery for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He also served as interim chief...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare ransomware attacks cause patient deaths, health IT security experts say
Healthcare ransomware attacks are causing patient deaths, according to a new survey of 579 cybersecurity professionals. Here are seven things to know from the Jan. 18 study from the Ponemon Institute research group and cybersecurity firm Censinet, which surveyed IT experts from hospitals, health systems, physician groups and payers:. 1....
beckershospitalreview.com
UPMC to transition rural hospital to outpatient emergency department
Pittsburgh-based UPMC is transitioning the 25-bed rural hospital UPMC Lock Haven (Pa.) to an outpatient emergency department. In 2017, UPMC acquired the rural hospital from Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health. After investing $4 million into the hospital, UPMC Lock Haven posted operating losses of $4.4 million in 2022, according to a Jan. 20 UPMC news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
A peek into healthcare's future? AI passes medical licensing exam
An artificial intelligence chatbot that generates humanlike responses passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Exam, according to findings published in the preprint server medRxiv. Researchers evaluated the performance of ChatGPT — a model launched by OpenAI in November — on the exam. For Part 1 of the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Unsafe medical devices make it to market without testing, Yale study finds
The FDA routinely authorizes new medical devices that are similar to previously approved products without requiring clinical testing. This practice, known as the 501(k) pathway and authorized by a legal loophole in the approval process, puts unsafe medical devices on the market, according to a Jan. 19 New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University study.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham shuffling community hospital leaders, shifting CEOs to COOs
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is restructuring its community hospital leadership and consolidating oversight of its community physicians to further integrate operations and reduce expenses across the health system, The Boston Globe reported Jan. 20. The move comes in response to the financial pressures and staffing shortages that hospitals across the...
beckershospitalreview.com
The discrepancies behind recent COVID-19 hospitalization, death data
Holiday disruptions are likely behind discrepancies in COVID-19 data that have emerged in the last few weeks, according to health experts. The nation's daily average for hospitalizations has fallen by about 15 percent over the last two weeks, data from The New York Times shows. Meanwhile, data also suggests COVID-19 deaths have risen within the same time frame.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension Texas names hospital president
Adam Messer was named president of Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas in Austin, part of St. Louis-based Ascension, according to a news release shared with Becker's. The release states that Mr. Messer will oversee the hospital's operational effectiveness and performance, growth, and strategic development, while also...
beckershospitalreview.com
RSV can significantly harm long-term health in adults over 50, Mayo study finds
Adults over 50 who contract respiratory syncytial virus are at a more serious risk for long-term health effects, according to a study published in JAMA Jan. 20, led by Mayo Clinic physicians Young Juhn, MD, Chung Wi, MD, and Paul Takahashi, MD. The research collected data from 2,326 participants over...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 health systems that recently chose Medline
Medline, a healthcare manufacturer and distribution company, has steadily scooped up supply contracts with hospital and health systems since June:. 1. Oceanside, Calif.-based Tri-City Medical Center picked Medline as its primary supplier in a contract worth $30 million. 2. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health tapped the company as its main vendor...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacist-led protocols could improve patient sedation outcomes
Researchers found patients have worse outcomes when put under early deep sedation in the intensive care unit, but pharmacist-led protocols could help. The retrospective study, conducted from March to August 2020 and published in Critical Care, found that of 391 patients studied, 72.4 percent experienced early deep sedation. Deep sedation patients experienced fewer ventilator-, ICU- and hospital-free days, and 30.4 percent mortality compared with 11.1 percent mortality for light sedation.
