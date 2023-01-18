Read full article on original website
Troubled Tower Health pledges transparency for investors
West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, which has recently reduced its hospital count and laid off a number of employees, has pledged greater transparency with its current bondholders, according to a Jan. 20 filing. In a recent Consent Solicitation Statement, the healthcare system said it would provide a monthly financial package,...
5 health systems zeroing in on exec teams
At least five health systems announced changes to executive ranks since Dec. 1. The changes come as hospitals continue to grapple with financial challenges, leading some organizations to cut jobs and implement other operational adjustments. Changes to executive ranks include reorganizing executive responsibilities and executive appointments. The following changes were...
Amazon is hiring for these 6 healthcare jobs
Even as it has been laying off tens of thousands of employees, Amazon has pledged to continue pursuing its healthcare business. Here are six healthcare jobs the tech giant is hiring for:. 1. Controlled Substance Compliance Manager, Amazon Pharmacy: Will oversee the controlled substance compliance program and integrity team. 2....
Adena to cut 69 positions, send 340 employees to Ensemble amid restructuring
Adena Health System is eliminating 69 positions — 1.6 percent of its workforce — and sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble Health Partners' payroll in a move President and CEO Jeff Graham hopes will boost the health system's financial stability. "Simply put, Adena’s finances need to...
Executive Moves
Eight revenue cycle management companies — including Conifer Health Solutions and R1 RCM — have announced executive leadership changes since Nov. 8:. 1. Conifer Health Solutions: CEO Roger Davis is retiring at the end of the first quarter of 2023, parent company Tenet Healthcare announced Jan. 19. A nationwide search is ongoing for his replacement.
Viewpoint: Antitrust strategies could rein in healthcare costs
When there's less competition, prices are higher. That's one fundamental principle of economics that applies to all markets, and this is especially true in healthcare, where American hospitals are the driver of the rising cost of care, Barak Richman, PhD, professor of law and business administration at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University, wrote in a Jan. 19 column for Politico.
Meet R1 RCM's new-look leadership team
R1 RCM recently got a new CEO, president, CFO and chief commercial officer. Here is information about the company's refreshed leadership team, according to its website:. Lee Rivas, CEO: Mr. Rivas joined R1 RCM in June as president following the acquisition of Cloudmed, a healthcare revenue recovery provider and consultant. Mr. Rivas joined Cloudmed in 2020 as CEO of Cloudmed company Revint and later that year became CEO of Cloudmed after Revint's merger with Triage Consulting Group.
What Meditech has in store for 2023
From signing contracts with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare to partnerships with Google, EHR vendor Meditech had a busy 2022. In 2023, the company is focused on "agility" and "innovation," Meditech spokesperson Robin Montville told Becker's, as it looks to grow and compete in a crowded EHR market. The uncertain economic...
Erlanger Health reports positive operating income in fiscal 2022
Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System is apparently bucking the trend by reporting positive net operating income in the three months ending Sept. 30, according to a Jan. 20 filing. The system reported such net income of almost $7 million compared with an $8.3 million figure for the same period in...
OmniLife Health’s Clinical Workflow Automation Platform Enhances Capabilities Within Organ Transplant, Expands into Complex Healthcare Environments
FlowHawk is Industry’s First and Only Clinical Workflow Automation Solution for Transplant. LEXINGTON, Ky-- OmniLife Health, a leader in clinical workflow automation enabling healthcare teams to improve outcomes, enhance efficiencies, reduce costs and improve revenue capture, has expanded its FlowHawk™ platform into additional complex healthcare environments. First developed as a HIPAA-compliant messaging solution for transplant teams, FlowHawk has evolved into an end-to-end platform that automates clinical workflows for organ transplant, organ failure care, oncology, and complex care verticals.
Former Cleveland Clinic CEO, UC Davis CEO join digital health company
The former CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, Toby Cosgrove, MD, and David Lubarsky, MD, the CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health, have joined virtual care company Memora Health as strategic advisers. Memora Health is a short message service-based virtual care platform that works to provide conversational care to patients...
Fixing healthcare's supply chain: 7 tips
After about three years living with the COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare supply chain continues to have weak spots, the World Economic Forum wrote Jan. 20. To prepare for the next pandemic, here are seven tips from the global lobbying group:. 1. Political interest and funding: "Although crises often prompt a...
3 systems' leaders join 340B Health's board of directors
Executives from three health systems have joined the board of directors for 340B Health, an organization that represents the hundreds of hospitals part of a federal drug pricing program. The new additions are Meetali Desai, pharmacy business services director of Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Medical Center; Rosland Fisher McLeod, chief...
Fresh off $8.9B deal for Summit Health, VillageMD acquires Dallas practice
Weeks after its $8.9 billion deal for Summit Health closed, VillageMD acquired a Dallas medical practice that includes internal medicine, geriatric and urgent care services. VillageMD said Dallas Internal Medicine and Geriatrics Specialists' three physician founders and advanced practice provider will stay on board. "The experienced and dynamic team from...
'Back in the Black': Kaweah cuts 94 jobs, staff benefits in $98M savings plan
Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health has embarked on a new strategy to cut costs after three years of financial losses totaling around $133 million, according to a Jan. 19 report in The Sentinel. The strategy, dubbed "Back in the Black," focuses on cutting staffing costs. The health system aims to eliminate...
