FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
Harbor Habitat for Humanity hosts Winter Gala on February 3
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Harbor Habitat for Humanity is hosting its Winter Gala on February 3 in support of Small Home Big Change. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Tosi's Restaurant, located at 4337 Ridge Road in Stevensville. Tickets are $100 each when you purchase beforehand or...
WNDU
Construction underway on new health, wellness center in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Construction is underway at the future site of the “Center for Better Health and Wellness” in Benton Harbor!. The center is part of Corewell Health South, formally known as Spectrum Health Lakeland, which is moving from its current 1200 sq. ft. building to a 26,000 sq. ft. facility.
WWMT
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
abc57.com
Annual March for Life, 'Stuff a semi' donation drive helping local mothers and babies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Fifty years after the initial decision of Roe v. Wade, supporters on both sides of the argument are still making their voices heard. In June, Roe v. Wade was overturned, which also overturned the constitutional right to abortion. In places like Wisconsin, the national pro-choice community...
WNDU
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Rec announces Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart County Parks & Rec has announced that the annual Spring Fabulous Pop-Up Market will take place on March 18. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and takes place at McNaughton Pavilion. Interested artisans and craft vendors are encouraged to apply here. Questions...
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
abc57.com
Urgent need for pet food at Humane Society of Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of Elkhart County is in urgent need of pet food for animals that are part of the organization's Pet Food Pantry Program. The Pet Food Pantry Program provides food assistance to animals whose owners cannot provide food for them. Through the program, owned animals can stay in their homes and avoid being surrendered to the humane society.
abc57.com
Winter Restaurant Weeks returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Restaurant Weeks returns to South Bend with 22 different locally owned restaurants participating. 10% of the proceeds from each meal benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital. The two-week event kicks off Monday and lasts through February 5th which gives diners the chance to try dishes at multiple...
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
WWMT
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
Kalamazoo adds another business to list of social district stops downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A business that opened last year is joining the downtown social district. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved another business to be part of its downtown social district, where alcoholic beverages can be purchased and carried around outside. Guess Who’s Dancing Fitness received approval for a social district...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Nicotine (Cigarette) Poisoning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people have a hard time trying to kick the smoking habit, and if you have pets, there could be another important reason to do so. Cigarettes and tobacco products affect household pets too, and our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, joined us on 16 Saturday Morning to tell us everything we need to know.
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
abc57.com
County leaders, residents react to Ultium Cells uncertainty
NEW CARLISLE, Ind.-- Michiana's Indiana Enterprise Center (IEC) is a contender for the fourth electric vehicle battery plant location of Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG. They are vetting the IEC, located in New Carlisle, for a new two million square foot facility, providing 2,000 construction-related jobs and 1,600 permanent high-tech jobs.
WNDU
Infant-formula plant Abbott under DOJ investigation for plant operations
STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Sturgis-based infant-formula plant Abbott Laboratories is facing a criminal investigation after its shutdown last year contributed to a national shortage. Abbott is responsible for making popular powdered-infant formulas like Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare, which were recalled at the time of the contamination. A spokesperson for Abbott...
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating death of child
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., --- Officials are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive in a Michigan City Home. Investigators say the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unresponsive child in the 800 block W 6th Street in Michigan City on January 20th. Life-saving measures...
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
WNDU
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
