Mobile County, AL

WPMI

Metal detectors may not be a cure all for school shootings

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student was found with a gun at B.C. Rain High School. That happened on Tuesday, and it has folks wondering if more security measures are needed and which measures would be effective. I took those questions to a researcher who spent a lot of time looking into school safety. He says metal detectors alone may not be enough. He also says school shootings can be preventable.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Car crashes into Mobile Police vehicle working accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday night Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene of an accident on EB Interstate 10. While working on the scene of that accident, another car ran into a parked MPD vehicle. This highlights the dangers of...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police: Death investigation underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers from precinct two, 5541 Highway 90, responded to a vehicle entering the parking lot. The officers approached the vehicle and discovered two adult male occupants. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Foley woman charged with forging checks belonging to family member

FOLEY, Ala. -- A Foley woman is being charged for allegedly forging checks belonging to a family member. Earlier this month, Foley Police started investigating fraudulent activity. It led Foley detectives and Baldwin County deputies to arrest Emily Adams. Foley Police say Adams admitted to forging three checks belonging to...
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: SPC Sean Tuder

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SPC Sean Tuder who served in the Alabama National Guard. He was killed in the line of duty 4 years ago today while serving as a Police Officer for the Mobile Police Department.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile planning $13 million Public Safety Training Facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the contract, the facility would “combine resources from Mobile’s Police, Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services Departments to provide a multidisciplinary and comprehensive training center”. The facility would be approximately 21,126 square feet and be built on a site yet to be determined...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Limited Jan. 12 tornado debris pick-up offered in North Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile County Public Works will pick up vegetative tornado debris within its rights-of-way in limited areas, as approved by the Mobile County Commission on Thursday, January 19, 2023. National Weather Service in Mobile determined an EF2 tornado touched down in north Mobile County: west...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Krewe De La Dauphine kicks off the carnival season

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Despite the rainy weather, the Krewe De La Dauphine held kicked off the carnival season Saturday and folks packed out Dauphin island to let the good times roll!. "It's just really fun to celebrate it and spend time with my family," said Clara Moffett,...
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
WPMI

Mobile County Commission seeking input for housing grant priorities

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

