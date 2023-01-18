ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities set to reveal possible charges in Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ set shooting

By David Propper
 3 days ago

Prosecutors will reveal Thursday whether they intend to bring charges in the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s “Rust” that left a cinematographer dead.

The announcement on potential criminal charges will come from New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb in a written statement shared at 9 a.m. mountain standard time.

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins during the setup for a scene in the western movie at a Santa Fe ranch in October 2021. The Oscar-nominated actor pointed a pistol at Hutchins when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” said Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma6W6_0kJMFVda00
Alec Baldwin is seen in stills from a police video interview following the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of western movie Rust.
Santa Fe County Sheriff/MEGA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMtF4_0kJMFVda00
Police released hundreds of photos and videos in an on-going probe of the shooting..
Santa Fe County Sheriff Department

Baldwin has maintained the gun went off by accident and he didn’t pull the trigger. But an FBI forensic report from last year found that the gun couldn’t have gone off unless the trigger was pulled.

The Hollywood star was rehearsing a cross-draw when the weapon went off.

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator ruled the shooting was an accident after an autopsy was conducted and a review of the law enforcement reports.

Prosecutors received investigative findings from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office in October 2022, including interviews and forensic analysis of physical evidence by the FBI, a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vxhmo_0kJMFVda00
Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.
AP

The sheriff’s office had made various law enforcement files public, including body cam footage of the mortally wounded Hutchins, witness interviews, emails, texts and inventories of ammunition of hundreds of photos.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said he believed there was a “degree of neglect” on the film set, but moved the decision of criminal charges to the district attorney’s office.

Baldwin filed a lawsuit last year against those on set connected to the handling and supplying him with the loaded gun, alleging negligence by a slew of staffers on the set. They have all previously denied responsibility for the fatal shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKO1n_0kJMFVda00
Dramatic police bodycam video shows medics battling to save Halyna Hutchins’ life.
Santa Fe County Sheriff / Splash

Baldwin told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in December 2021 that while someone is responsible, “I know it’s not me.”

A final report released by authorities in November detailed issues with “negligent discharges” of firearm props in the week before Hutchins was killed.

A legal settlement was reached between Hutchins’ estate and “Rust” movie producers, including Baldwin last October. Prosecutors said that settlement would have no impact on their criminal case.

With Post wires

