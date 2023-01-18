Read full article on original website
Bryan Kohberger had tried to slide into the DMs of an Idaho killings victim, a source told People
A lawyer for the family of one of the victims previously told Insider that the slain college students had no prior connection to the suspect.
Idaho killer 'most likely' has murdered before, may have left behind 'calling card,' experts say
A panel of experts discussed the Idaho college murders, theorizing that a knife sheath was left behind on purpose by a potential serial killer on Dr. Phil.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught On Camera
The man at the center of the gruesome killings of four college students in Idaho was pulled over by police weeks after the crime.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Investigators reveal new information they say ties Idaho killings to Bryan Kohberger
One of the victims' roommates saw a strange man in the house that night, and a DNA sample from a knife sheath found in a victim's bed appears to be a strong match for Kohberger, investigators say.
Heartbreaking video of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves was taken three months before her murder
A HEARTBREAKING video of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves taken just months before she was killed has surfaced. The bodycam footage taken by Moscow Police responding to a noise complaint shows the killed girl's adorable dog walking around the house of horrors where it was abandoned by alleged killer Bryan Kohberger.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger followed 3 female victims on Instagram before stabbings, report claims
Bryan Kohberger reportedly followed three female University of Idaho students on Instagram before allegedly killing them in November, a new report claims.
Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger’s home after Kaylee Goncalves’ dog spared in Idaho murders
What could possibly be animal hair has been found at the home of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders. The authorities said in their application for a search warrant that they hoped to locate strands of hair that could possibly connect the suspect to the scene of the killings, either via hair from the victims or from a dog that was at the house where the murders took place. One of the pieces of possible evidence taken from Mr Kohberger’s apartment was a “possible animal hair strand,” police said. On 13 November 2022, students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
Squatters Move Into House After Tenants Die, Have Mail Directed There: Cops
Vivian Gasaway and Kendall Brewer were charged with second-degree burglary.
University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings
Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Bryan Kohberger Stopped Police Interview After Question About Idaho Murders
His attorney says Kohberger expects to be "exonerated" of all charges against him.
Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked
A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
Former FBI profiler says Idaho killer planned for a "mass casualty event"
Bryan Christopher Kohberger (AKA "The Idaho Killer") (Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images) Police have yet to release critical details of Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University criminology graduate student arrested in connection with the grisly stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students, including any possible motive and link to the victims — due in large part to state law in Idaho that prohibits such details from being released until the criminal proceedings actually begin in that state.
Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger
Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
CNN analyst identifies important aspect of Idaho killings that no one is talking about
CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller joins Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon to discuss the surveillance operation that led to the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four Idaho college students.
