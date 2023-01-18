ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 3

Related
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
RadarOnline

'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial

Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Possible animal hair found at Bryan Kohberger’s home after Kaylee Goncalves’ dog spared in Idaho murders

What could possibly be animal hair has been found at the home of Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders. The authorities said in their application for a search warrant that they hoped to locate strands of hair that could possibly connect the suspect to the scene of the killings, either via hair from the victims or from a dog that was at the house where the murders took place. One of the pieces of possible evidence taken from Mr Kohberger’s apartment was a “possible animal hair strand,” police said. On 13 November 2022, students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University of Idaho Murders Update: LEAKED Footage Appears To Show Kaylee & Maddie Inside Local Bar Hours Before Quadruple Slayings

Two of the four University of Idaho victims who were fatally stabbed at their off-campus home were allegedly captured on leaked footage inside of a popular downtown Moscow, Idaho, bar, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, appeared to be on the footage. The pair — who resembled the childhood best friends — were spotted mingling with other patrons at the Corner Club bar hours before they were killed on November 13. As the investigation nears the two-month mark without a named suspect or recovery of the murder weapon, the leaked images provide a smidgen of new information in...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked

A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
MOSCOW, ID
Salon

Former FBI profiler says Idaho killer planned for a "mass casualty event"

Bryan Christopher Kohberger (AKA "The Idaho Killer") (Monroe County Correctional Facility via Getty Images) Police have yet to release critical details of Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University criminology graduate student arrested in connection with the grisly stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students, including any possible motive and link to the victims — due in large part to state law in Idaho that prohibits such details from being released until the criminal proceedings actually begin in that state.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Describes Eerie Tinder Date With Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger

Hayley Willette says she had not been closely following the latest developments in the case of the four University of Idaho students who were murdered inside their campus home when she came across a news article last week about the grisly crime.As Willette was reading the story in a small Pennsylvania news outlet, detailing the scene where Bryan Kohberger had been arrested on Dec. 30, the 26-year-old OB/GYN nurse stumbled upon the suspect’s mugshot. That’s when she says she realized that Kohberger was the same man she went on an uncomfortable December 2015 Tinder date with when she was in...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC News

NBC News

576K+
Followers
65K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy