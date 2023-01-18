ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johnsbury, VT

4 suspects arrested in deadly St. Johnsbury shooting; 1 accused of 1st-degree murder

By Alan J. Keays
VTDigger
VTDigger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IWsg_0kJMFBEI00
Photo courtesy of Vermont State Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8EiM_0kJMFBEI00
Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury, in a booking photo taken Jan. 17, 2023, at the Vermont State Police barracks in St. Johnsbury.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old man at the St. Johnsbury apartment house where he lived, according to Vermont State Police.

Rafael Rodriguez, 34, of St. Johnsbury was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, assault, robbery, and burglary of an occupied dwelling in the death last month of Israel Jimenez Lugo.

Three other people arrested Tuesday include:

— Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton, charged with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and aiding in the commission of burglary into an occupied dwelling;

— Brittany Clark, 33, of St. Johnsbury, charged with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, aiding in the commission of assault and robbery, and burglary into an occupied dwelling;

— Michael Ringuette, 55, of St. Johnsbury, charged with aiding in the commission of first-degree murder, burglary into an occupied dwelling, and unlawful restraint.

Ringuette and Cady were arraigned at court hearings Wednesday, with Ringuette appearing via video from the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury and Cady in person at Caledonia County Court. They each pleaded not guilty.

Judge Justin Jiron, who took part via video from a courthouse in Essex County, agreed to prosecutors’ request to hold Ringuette without bail while Cady was held for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the judge, Clark was not arraigned Wednesday because she needed to be transported to the hospital for an unknown reason. Because transport officials were tied up with Clark, they couldn’t bring Rodriguez to court for his arraignment, which was delayed until Thursday. He’s being held without bail until that hearing.

According to charging documents filed in the cases, the four suspects are accused of being involved in an operation to buy and sell illegal drugs. The documents allege they took part in a plan to rob Jimenez Lugo, which happened the night of Dec. 13-14, in which Rodriguez allegedly shot Jimenez Lugo at his apartment on Hastings Street.

An autopsy performed Dec. 15 at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined Jimenez Lugo’s death was caused by a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The charging documents outline steps investigators took during their homicide probe, which included obtaining video surveillance images from nearby residences and taking several witness statements, including from those who were charged.

According to the charging documents, the four allegedly planned to rob Jimenez Lugo on the night of the fatal shooting, assigning Cady the role of driver.

According to the documents, Ringuette told investigators that Clark’s assignment was to go into Jimenez Lugo’s apartment and buy $20 worth of drugs from him, while his own role was to make sure a woman who lived at the apartment was not hurt.

Once Clark left the apartment, Ringuette said he and Rodriguez entered the building. Ringuette said he took the woman who lived there to the ground outside the apartment door, then jumped down and “sat on her” so she couldn’t move.

Ringuette told investigators he remembered seeing Rodriguez standing at the top of the landing when the shots were fired, and he recalled Jimenez Lugo’s apartment door being open because he could see the light from the apartment shining into the hallway.

After the shooting, they all made their way back to the vehicle and fled, the charging documents stated.

Dan Sedon, an attorney representing Ringuette, argued against the prosecution’s request to hold his client without bail. Sedon contended that the charging documents did not specify that Ringuette knew that a shooting was going to take place and that a person would be killed.

“I don’t see anywhere in the affidavit facts alleging first-degree murder by anyone,” Sedon said. “I don’t see any evidence that someone went there with the plan to commit a murder.”

The judge said he found probable cause for the charge, and the case could go forward at least for now.

David Sleigh, an attorney representing Rodriguez, said his client had a right to be transported for his arraignment.

“Arraignments are supposed to be done in-person,” Sleigh said. “I would think that somebody’s getting arraigned on a charge of first-degree murder that those basic rights could be afforded.”

However, Sleigh said that “with understandable disgruntlement,” he was aware that his client would continue to be held while awaiting his arraignment Thursday.

Read the story on VTDigger here: 4 suspects arrested in deadly St. Johnsbury shooting; 1 accused of 1st-degree murder .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Westford

WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
WESTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Two more suspects plead not guilty in St. Johnsbury murder case

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Two suspects arrested in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder appeared in court on Thursday, wrapping up two days ofarraignments in the case. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Israel Jimenez Lugo in December after allegedly shooting Lugo during a robbery.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Ryegate

RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
RYEGATE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
WATERFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in Troy

TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
TROY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of five suspects charged in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder were arraigned in court Wednesday. Michael Ringuette, 55, of St, Johnsbury and Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton pleaded not guilty to aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and assault and robbery charges.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Suspected shooter in St. Jay murder appears in court

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The man police say pulled the trigger in a St. Johnsbury murder last month appeared before a judge Thursday morning. Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted assault and robbery, and burglary charges. Court paperwork says Rodriguez and three other suspects planned to rob and steal drugs from Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at his St. Johnsbury apartment between December 13th and 14th. Police say the group went to the apartment, and in the process of carrying out the robbery, Rodriguez shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction

BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for missing woman from Barre

BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burlington man dies after suicide attempt at NSCF

ST. ALBANS — Authorities are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man from Burlington who had been incarcerated at Northwest State Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections notified police that Shawn Gero had suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent suicide attempt inside the facility at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police recover smartphone stolen in Underhill

UNDERHILL — Police are trying to locate the owner of a smartphone recovered in Underhill. The item was located on December 30. The Samsung smartphone is believed to have been stolen. The screensaver on the phone depicts an adult female standing with two children, police say. Anyone who has...
UNDERHILL, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy