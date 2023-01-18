Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
South African Self-Regulatory Body Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
Crypto ads in South Africa must warn potential buyers that their capital can be at risk, under new guidelines put out Monday by the country's Advertising Regulatory Board, a self-regulatory initiative by the ad and public relations industry.
CoinDesk
Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities
A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country's approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there's more to it than asset trading.
CoinDesk
Genesis Seeks $20.9M From ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Over Crypto Options Trades That Weren’t Settled
A unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims blockchain-industry veteran and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) backer Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
Ethereum's Buterin Proposes 'Stealth Addresses' to Enhance Privacy Protections
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterinreleased a new blog post over the weekend proposing a "stealth address system" for enhanced privacy protections for blockchain users. In his writing, Buterin notes that assuring privacy remains a big...
CoinDesk
Uniswap Poll Shows 80% Support Decentralized Crypto Exchange's Move to BNB Chain
A "temperature check" to gauge support in the Uniswap community for a possible move of thedecentralized exchange's V3 protocol to the BNB Chain saw 80% of UNI token holders vote in favor. Voting...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CoinDesk
Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoin's Hedge Potential
Greetings. I'm Glenn C. Williams Jr., and it's my pleasure to join as author of this newsletter. I come from traditional finance, where I covered the oil-and-gas sector as an analyst. My transition...
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Celsius Wins Court Approval for Customer Withdrawals, Flare Token Airdrop
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network secured approval to process certain customer withdrawals, several court orders filed on Tuesday show. One, signed by Judge Martin Glenn of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District...
CoinDesk
How Self-Regulation Can Help Crypto Thrive
The implementation of self-regulation is necessary in order for any industry to be healthy, irrespective of the decisions and laws of outsider rulemakers. Self-regulation can be described as the founding of institutions to safeguard trust and quality in an industry by monitoring, promoting and enforcing standards of conduct. This is not a new idea – for centuries, working communities have machined standards and guidelines for groups and organizations to abide by.
CoinDesk
Bullish Token Unlocks Buck Bear Market Trend in Spur to Altcoin Season
The overcrowded short trade in the lead-up to token unlocks is beginning to backfire, with several altcoins showing signs of strength into what is normally perceived to be a bearish event. This week Axie...
CoinDesk
How a Crypto Quant Firm Shook Off the Bear Market – and FTX Exposure
Crypto quantitative trading firm Pythagoras Investment Management LLC made it through the turmoil of 2022 in a rare position. The firm's funds were up 8% for the year even with exposure to the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. However, the market turbulence halved the company's assets under management to less than $40 million as wary investors stepped to the sidelines.
CoinDesk
A 5-Pronged Approach to Sensible Crypto Regulation After FTX
Thecollapse of crypto exchange FTX guarantees that crypto regulation will be on the U.S. legislative agenda for 2023 – at long last. Six bills were introduced in 2022, some broad ranging and others narrowly focused on various aspects of compliance or investor protection.
CoinDesk
Does Crypto Have a Banking Problem?
On today's episode, NLW breaks down the latest news from the weekend, including:. Signature Bank limiting services, and what it means for the industry as a whole. U.S. government seizing $700 million of...
CoinDesk
Here Comes Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining
Today is a mining day on "The Breakdown" as NLW looks at:. News of nuclear-powered bitcoin-mining coming to the U.S. A new report on the state of mining from Galaxy Digital. The...
CoinDesk
Binance USD Stablecoin Sees $2B Reduction in a Month Amid Token Mismanagement
Crypto exchange giant Binance's BUSD stablecoin has extended its recent declines, amid mismanagement issues involving the exchange's pegged tokens that surfaced earlier this month, and other debacles. BUSD's circulating supply fell to...
CoinDesk
'Bitcoin Jesus' Says He Has the Money to Pay Ailing Crypto Lender Genesis
Roger Ver, the blockchain-industry veteran once known as "Bitcoin Jesus" thanks to his early evangelism for the bitcoin cash (BCH) cryptocurrency, said Wednesday that he has "sufficient funds" to make good on payments allegedly owed to the crypto lending firm Genesis Global.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Did Binance Make Honest Error With Customers' Funds?
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The crypto market slid...
CoinDesk
Metaverse-Focused Blockchain Lamina1 Promotes Rebecca Barkin to CEO
Metaverse-focused layer 1 blockchain protocol Lamina1 has promoted President Rebecca Barkin to be its CEO effective immediately, according to acompany blog post. As CEO, Barkin will oversee all business operations for Lamina1, including "partnerships,...
CoinDesk
DCG-Owned Luno Cuts Staff by 35%; Genesis Seeks $20.9M From 'Bitcoin Jesus'
"The Hash" discusses today's top stories, including crypto exchange Luno cutting 35% of its workforce, citing the "incredibly tough year" affecting the crypto market. Separately, a unit of Genesis Global, the crypto lender that filed for bankruptcy protection in New York last week, claims Roger Ver – sometimes referred to as "Bitcoin Jesus" based on his early evangelism for the industry – failed to settle cryptocurrency options trades.
CoinDesk
Instead of Slowing Innovation, Regulation May Drive Demand for ReFi
While the crypto industry at large generally looks forward to policy for clarity on things like what is a security and what isn't, and also (hopefully( focus on weeding out bad actors like former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, regulations are seen as a necessary evil. That is, except in climate activist circles. Here, people in crypto are enthusiastic about how policy and regulation could become generative in their ability to accelerate the demand for and use of blockchain solutions.
