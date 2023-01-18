ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

NBC Bay Area

Why Did ACE Trains Keep Rolling Through Despite Landslide Concerns?

Highway 84 between Fremont and Sunol is back open for car traffic the first time since Saturday because of landslide concerns. This is the same route that ACE Train uses on what is essentially a parallel track. While the road was considered too dangerous for cars until Friday, Union Pacific...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports. The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.
KION News Channel 5/46

￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael Pool: CHP

A Tesla driver is dead after she crashed into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they were called to the incident just before 7:30 a.m. and that San Rafael first responders had been called to the incident at an earlier time.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems

As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Volunteers Clean Up Trash Along Oakland Shoreline Left in Storm's Wake

A different type of storm cleanup was taking place Thursday in Oakland, where volunteers were picking up trash and debris along the Martin Luther King Jr. Shoreline. The volunteers showed up at 9 a.m and began picking up the garbage left behind by the storm. An East Bay Regional Parks spokesperson said all the trash and debris along watersheds and creeks washed into the estuary during the storms and then the tide pushed it back to the shoreline.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
PACIFICA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

