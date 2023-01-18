Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCalifornia State
Stanford takes “appropriate steps” regarding law professor’s harassing and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Swimmer Goes Missing: Pacifica CAVicki Moore RealtorPacifica, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
High School Dropouts Meet in Grad SchoolSandy WynnSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Why Did ACE Trains Keep Rolling Through Despite Landslide Concerns?
Highway 84 between Fremont and Sunol is back open for car traffic the first time since Saturday because of landslide concerns. This is the same route that ACE Train uses on what is essentially a parallel track. While the road was considered too dangerous for cars until Friday, Union Pacific...
Hwy-1 sees traffic delays after solo vehicle collision in Pacifica
A solo vehicle collision has caused traffic to slow in Pacifica, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports. The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.
￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
Landslide shifts Orinda home off base, several feet down hillside after storms
A county building official deemed it unsafe to stay after the home slid off its base and moved several feet down the hill. See the damage here:
KTVU FOX 2
Hayward family seeking assistance after winter storms damaged home
A Hayward family is seeking assistance for their storm-damaged home. They say their home is uninhabitable, but Alameda County is not included in the FEMA federal disaster declaration.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies After Tesla Crashes Into San Rafael Pool: CHP
A Tesla driver is dead after she crashed into a swimming pool in San Rafael Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they were called to the incident just before 7:30 a.m. and that San Rafael first responders had been called to the incident at an earlier time.
sanjoseinside.com
San José Announces It Will Open Transition Facilities for Unhoused Residents Evacuated During Recent Storms
The City of San José is setting up “Evacuee Transition Facilities” at existing quick-build housing communities, including Rue Ferrari, Monterey/Bernal and Mabury, as temporary 24-hour emergency evacuation centers beginning Monday. Heavy rain and flooding along creeks and the Guadalupe River the past three weeks forced the evacuation...
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range. According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the...
KTVU FOX 2
Community holds vigil for pedestrian killed at San Francisco intersection
There was a call to action in San Francisco Friday. Dozens of people shut down several blocks of Valencia Street after a pedestrian was hit and killed at an intersection there. It was the city's second traffic fatality in just 20 days.
2.9-magnitude earthquake detected on Peninsula
PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was felt in San Mateo County Friday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened at 4:55 p.m. in Portola Valley, which is about six miles east of Palo Alto. A USGS map shows the earthquake struck in the area of Portola Road and […]
Rising groundwater is coming for your basement … and everyone’s parking garages, sewers and transportation systems
As a series of intense storms pummeled the state, most eyes were trained on the overflowing storm drains, flooded roadways and coastal surges. But lurking just beneath the surface, another risk threatens to exacerbate flooding across the Bay Area: groundwater. Unlike the deep aquifers tapped for drinking water or irrigation, this shallow pocket of moisture sits just under the surface and fluctuates with the seasons. But as storms intensify and sea levels rise, groundwater is being pushed upward by salty tides, a new report shows,...
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
Volunteers Clean Up Trash Along Oakland Shoreline Left in Storm's Wake
A different type of storm cleanup was taking place Thursday in Oakland, where volunteers were picking up trash and debris along the Martin Luther King Jr. Shoreline. The volunteers showed up at 9 a.m and began picking up the garbage left behind by the storm. An East Bay Regional Parks spokesperson said all the trash and debris along watersheds and creeks washed into the estuary during the storms and then the tide pushed it back to the shoreline.
NBC Bay Area
Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
KTVU FOX 2
Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time
If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
