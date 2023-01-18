Read full article on original website
David Yeager
3d ago
GOVERNMENT can't control illegal border crossings but they can spend your money on charging stations FOR THE RICH!!
3
Lynne Barrett
3d ago
It's great that Portland has no potholes to fix. I guess they figured out how to keep 90 pedestrian deaths from happening.
2
Transportation commission wants all Washington roads to be toll roads
(The Center Square) – In a report submitted to Gov. Jay Inslee and the Washington Legislature, the Washington State Transportation Commission proposed a new tax scheme to replace falling fuel tax revenues. Fuel tax revenues are projected to fall by $600 million, or roughly $21.4 million per year, over the next 28 years, as previously reported by The Center Square. Citing declining fuel tax revenue due to increased efficiency of...
nwlaborpress.org
Proposed $10 billion hydrogen project commits to use union labor
State building trades councils in Oregon and Washington are backing plans by Obsidian Renewables to produce, store and transport hydrogen in the Pacific Northwest. Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council, Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council and Pendleton Building and Construction Trades Council signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) Dec. 2 with Obsidian Renewables covering its proposed Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub. The project would include the construction of two production plants and a network of pipelines to deliver the fuel to customers. The MOU says Obsidian will negotiate with the councils to reach a project labor agreement covering the project.
ijpr.org
Following environmental controversy, Oregon forest management project will be reworked
The Flat Country Project proposed tree thinning, logging, and wildfire fuel reduction across 4,000 acres of the Willamette National Forest. But conservation groups raised concerns over the inclusion of old growth trees in the plan. Finally in December, the U.S.F.S. withdrew authorization for the project, citing changing wildfire conditions in...
focushillsboro.com
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
kcfmradio.com
Nurses Seeking Law; Construction to Impede Upon Refuge; Boil Notice Still On; King Tides
Oregon nurses say they’re struggling under high patient loads and they want state lawmakers to do something about it. The Oregon Nurses Association is backing a “safe staffing” bill this session which would set minimums for the number of nurses in particular units of the hospital. There would be no more than three patients per nurse in the emergency department, for example. Paige Spence with the Oregon Nurses Association says this will help nurses and patients.
nbc16.com
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
opb.org
Oregon not ready to make best use of millions in federal broadband money, says audit
Over the next several years, Oregon could receive up to $1 billion in federal funding to increase broadband access, but a recent audit from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office shows the state may have some difficulties distributing funds equitably. Inaccurate data, inadequate staffing and a lack of long-term planning are just a few issues facing the Broadband Office. Kip Memmott is the Director of the Secretary of State’s Audits Division. Matthew Owens is the principal auditor. They join us to share what their audit found and what changes the office needs to make to be able to use federal dollars and increase broadband access.
With billions on the line, Oregon lawmakers try to make the state more attractive to tech manufacturing
SALEM, Ore. — In February, the federal government will begin accepting applications for federal tax money intended to help states attract or expand certain high-tech industries — much like the big Intel expansion that Oregon lost to Ohio in early 2022. That loss stung Oregon leaders, and with...
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kotek Did Not Declare A Homelessness Emergency In The Coastal Counties
Earlier this month, Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, made a point of announcing a homelessness state of emergency on her first full day in office. However, the order does not apply to the entire state, and coastal counties feel they have been treated unfairly. Governor Kotek Did Not Declare...
KTVZ
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
KDRV
Oregon sets new state record for most firearms discovered at airports in a year
MEDFORD, Ore-- The Transportation Security Administration has set a new record in Oregon for most firearms detected in a single year. This past Wednesday, January 18, TSA officials announced that officers detected 108 firearms in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2022. A majority of the firearms were detected at Portland International...
‘As good as we could have hoped for’: Western US sees drastic level of drought recovery
The parched American West has seen a drastic level of drought recovery in the recent weeks as it reels from a 20-plus year "megadrought.” Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 that the improving drought conditions are thanks to a recent wave of storms that have brought heavy rain and snowfall to the region.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
kptv.com
FOX 12 rides along with Oregon State Police traffic enforcement operation
KPTV News Weekdays 6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. KPTV News Weekdays 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. KPTV News Weekdays 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. R.A. Long senior setting the standard for student athletes. Good Day Oregon Weekdays 7 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. First Alert Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast...
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kezi.com
Early buzz over proposed new license plate
CORVALLIS, Ore.- There's a possible new license plate in the works in the state of Oregon. It's called 'Pollinator Paradise'. The plate features two of the state's most iconic bees: the managed honey bee, and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee. There may already be a lot of 'buzz' with this...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Competing bills may change Oregon’s rent cap law
There are two competing bills in the Oregon Legislature aimed at tackling how much rents are allowed to go up each year. It comes as the 2023 maximum allowable rent increase reached 14.6%, causing concern among renters who fear being possibly priced out. Oregon Senate Bill 608 which was passed...
KTVZ
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
focushillsboro.com
In Our Opinion, Internal Audits Of Oregon Agencies Are Not Completed
The most recent “Annual report on statewide internal audit activities” in the state of Oregon may be just the thing to help you drift off. Still, it’s a great plan to compile an annual report. To put it another way, if executed properly, it’s a fantastic plan.
nbc16.com
Political analyst says Maryland education budget seeks 'to fix problems from COVID'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., unveiled his first state budget on Friday, outlining how he plans to spend $63.1 billion during the next year. The spending plan does not include tax or fee increases, Moore said, but he does plan to dip into the $2 billion state surplus. The governor said he wants to use $500 million from the surplus to support the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
