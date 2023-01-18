Read full article on original website
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in Sharon
SHARON — A 22-year-old woman from Strafford was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 132 at around 12:15 a.m. Police say there was no one with the vehicle when they arrived. Police located the driver, Charlotte...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
newportdispatch.com
Two injured during Cornwall crash
CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford
WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
newportdispatch.com
Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
newportdispatch.com
Newport Center woman seriously injured after being hit by car
NEWPORT — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newport on Thursday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 105 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Lisa Lessard, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was traveling west prior to the incident. Monica Donofrio, 36,...
mynbc5.com
Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer
BRIDPORT, Vt. — Part of Route 22A in Bridport is back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and several cars. The crash caused power lines to come down, causing just over 300 outages in Bridport. As of this writing,...
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating vandalism in Troy
TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
mynbc5.com
Colchester students sent home early after water main break
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students at Colchester schools were dismissed early on Friday after a water main break on Blakely Road. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The administrator of the water department told NBC5 that the incident was not weather related, but was caused...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT
Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
mynbc5.com
Back-to-back snowstorms are keeping snowplow drivers busy -- finally
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Not only has the mild winter weather created issues for area ski resorts, but the overall lack of plowable snow has severely cut down overtime pay for plow drivers who depend on extra money during the coldest time of the year. The Vermont Agency of Transportation...
WCAX
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
WCAX
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Westford
WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
colchestersun.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange construction to begin Monday at Exit 16 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — Construction on the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Exit 16 in Colchester is set to begin Monday. Construction activities will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Jan. 23-27. Work is anticipated to take place predominantly off the roadway, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, though there is the potential for shoulder or lane closures for the installation of construction signage outside of peak hours.
