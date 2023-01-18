ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon

MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
MENDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Sharon

SHARON — A 22-year-old woman from Strafford was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 132 at around 12:15 a.m. Police say there was no one with the vehicle when they arrived. Police located the driver, Charlotte...
SHARON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg

ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
MONTGOMERY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two injured during Cornwall crash

CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
CORNWALL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
WATERFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wrong-way driver on I-91 in St. Johnsbury charged with DUI

ST. JOHNSBURY — A 25-year-old woman from Concord was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that there was a vehicle driving north in the southbound lane of I-91 at around 11:05 p.m. Police say they were able to locate and stop the...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Newport Center woman seriously injured after being hit by car

NEWPORT — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Newport on Thursday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 105 at around 5:20 p.m. According to the report, Lisa Lessard, 55, of St. Johnsbury, was traveling west prior to the incident. Monica Donofrio, 36,...
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Road reopens after multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer

BRIDPORT, Vt. — Part of Route 22A in Bridport is back open after a multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer unit and several cars. The crash caused power lines to come down, causing just over 300 outages in Bridport. As of this writing,...
BRIDPORT, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in Troy

TROY — Police say they are still investigating a vandalism incident that took place in Troy last year. Authorities were notified of a back window of a vehicle being smashed while it was parked on Dominion Avenue. The incident took place sometime around November 11, 2022. Anyone with information...
TROY, VT
mynbc5.com

Colchester students sent home early after water main break

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Students at Colchester schools were dismissed early on Friday after a water main break on Blakely Road. The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The administrator of the water department told NBC5 that the incident was not weather related, but was caused...
COLCHESTER, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Westford

WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
WESTFORD, VT
colchestersun.com

Diverging Diamond Interchange construction to begin Monday at Exit 16 in Colchester

COLCHESTER — Construction on the new Diverging Diamond Interchange at Exit 16 in Colchester is set to begin Monday. Construction activities will occur from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. the week of Jan. 23-27. Work is anticipated to take place predominantly off the roadway, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, though there is the potential for shoulder or lane closures for the installation of construction signage outside of peak hours.
COLCHESTER, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy