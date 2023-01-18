LEWISTON, ID – City of Lewiston staff continue to investigate what caused a rupture to occur at one of its seven reservoirs Wednesday morning, and have brought in specialized engineering experts to assess the incident. Based on what has been uncovered in the preliminary investigation, the reservoir rupture was an isolated event that was not related to any improvements that have been underway to the overall water system in the City.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO