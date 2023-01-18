ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

Three Canine Family Members Perish in Structure Fire

LEWISTON, ID – Three dogs perished in a house fire in the Lewiston Orchards this afternoon. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire Department, crews responded to the 3500 block of 18th Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. “First arriving units reported smoke from the eaves of single...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

UPDATE: Lewiston Boil Order Remains in Effect; Investigation Into Reservoir Rupture Continues

LEWISTON, ID – City of Lewiston staff continue to investigate what caused a rupture to occur at one of its seven reservoirs Wednesday morning, and have brought in specialized engineering experts to assess the incident. Based on what has been uncovered in the preliminary investigation, the reservoir rupture was an isolated event that was not related to any improvements that have been underway to the overall water system in the City.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Regional Geographic Features Renamed Due to Derogatory Names

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names today unanimously approved a name change of a water spring in Garfield County as part of an effort to replace feature names containing a derogatory word. In November 2021, the U.S. Secretary of the Interior declared “sq–w” a derogatory term and implemented procedures to remove it from federal usage. The order also established a task force to change existing geographic feature names currently containing that term.
GARFIELD COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Boil Order Lifted For Parts of City; Lewiston City Council Votes to Authorize Emergency Spending

LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston Public Works Department has lifted the Boil Water Alert Order for portions of the community. The attached map highlights three separate sections of the community. The section in red shows the area that should continue following the boil water alert order; the section in green shows the area that has been lifted; the section in blue shows the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District area, which is not affected.
LEWISTON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy