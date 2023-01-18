Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jamestown Council covers several items Thursday
Veteran’s banners, a fishing tournament, and water were among the topics discussed during last night’s meeting of the Jamestown City Council. The council considered the purchase and ordering of banners which are displayed along main streets in town with photos of Veterans. Mayor Regina Hinton is going to reach out to the City of Russell Springs to consider partnering in the purchase of the banners.
Russell County falls on the road at Taylor County
The Russell County Lakers went on the road to take on the Taylor County Cardinals last night, falling 84-67. Mayes Gosser led the Lakers in scoring with 18 points, Owen Loy finished with 11, and Trace Stringer with 10. Braydon Cerrato and Maddox Shearer finished with 9 points each. Dylan...
Countywide deer harvest surpasses last year’s total
With the 2022-23 whitetail deer season coming to a close earlier this week, total harvest results from this past season have been released by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. In Russell County, hunters took a total of 457 deer with 367 of those being male while 90 were...
8th grade Lakers take down Casey County in conference tournament
The 8th grade Lakers took down Casey County in conference tournament play at home last night, finishing with a convincing 58-10 victory. The Lakers will play in the semifinal at Campbellsville Middle School on Tuesday.
