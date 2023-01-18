ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakercountry.com

Jamestown Council covers several items Thursday

Veteran’s banners, a fishing tournament, and water were among the topics discussed during last night’s meeting of the Jamestown City Council. The council considered the purchase and ordering of banners which are displayed along main streets in town with photos of Veterans. Mayor Regina Hinton is going to reach out to the City of Russell Springs to consider partnering in the purchase of the banners.
JAMESTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County falls on the road at Taylor County

The Russell County Lakers went on the road to take on the Taylor County Cardinals last night, falling 84-67. Mayes Gosser led the Lakers in scoring with 18 points, Owen Loy finished with 11, and Trace Stringer with 10. Braydon Cerrato and Maddox Shearer finished with 9 points each. Dylan...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Countywide deer harvest surpasses last year’s total

With the 2022-23 whitetail deer season coming to a close earlier this week, total harvest results from this past season have been released by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. In Russell County, hunters took a total of 457 deer with 367 of those being male while 90 were...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy