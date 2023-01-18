ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
BGR.com

TikTok EU ban on the table if social network doesn’t comply with new laws

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks out there. But TikTok is also a cause of concern for western governments that worry about the company’s ties to the Chinese government. TikTok can’t run on most devices the US government issues, and there has been talk of a nationwide ban of the app. The European Union (EU) is also considering a TikTok ban in the region, giving the company until September to comply with local legislation.
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey pledges to support migrants in Massachusetts

Gov. Maura Healey signaled Friday her team is evaluating strategies to alleviate the migrant shelter crisis in Massachusetts. But it’s unclear what a forthcoming proposal would entail — and how much it could mirror former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful $139 million supplemental budget request, filed in mid-November, seeking to boost emergency shelter capacity as the state confronts “substantially increased demand” for services, the past administration had said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
INSIDE

No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States

The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country. TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
pv-magazine-usa.com

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”

Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
VIRGINIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
NECN

‘Concerning' New Strain of Gonorrhea Found in 2 Mass. Residents

Health officials announced Thursday that a "concerning" new strain of gonorrhea was recently found in two Massachusetts residents. The new strain showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics in one individual and genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response in the other, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a release. This is the first time that resistance or reduced response to five commonly-used classes of antibiotics have been identified in gonorrhea in the U.S.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now

The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
NECN

Search Biden Home in Delaware by FBI Finds More Classified Documents

FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Montanan

Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns

WASHINGTON — Just like teens, members of Congress are setting up TikTok accounts — even as the popular app is increasingly barred from government devices and heads of federal intelligence agencies raise concerns about data collection and surveillance obtained by a Chinese-owned company. At least 32 members of Congress — all Democrats and one independent […] The post Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy