Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
TikTok EU ban on the table if social network doesn’t comply with new laws
TikTok is one of the most popular social networks out there. But TikTok is also a cause of concern for western governments that worry about the company’s ties to the Chinese government. TikTok can’t run on most devices the US government issues, and there has been talk of a nationwide ban of the app. The European Union (EU) is also considering a TikTok ban in the region, giving the company until September to comply with local legislation.
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to support migrants in Massachusetts
Gov. Maura Healey signaled Friday her team is evaluating strategies to alleviate the migrant shelter crisis in Massachusetts. But it’s unclear what a forthcoming proposal would entail — and how much it could mirror former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful $139 million supplemental budget request, filed in mid-November, seeking to boost emergency shelter capacity as the state confronts “substantially increased demand” for services, the past administration had said.
No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States
The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country. TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.
msn.com
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
Texas bill would ban citizens of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from owning property
A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas.
China Is Preparing for War, Retired General Warns
"Xi Jinping has made it quite clear...that he is going to make, from his perspective, China whole again by subsuming Taiwan," H.R. McMaster said Sunday.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”
Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
NECN
‘Concerning' New Strain of Gonorrhea Found in 2 Mass. Residents
Health officials announced Thursday that a "concerning" new strain of gonorrhea was recently found in two Massachusetts residents. The new strain showed reduced response to multiple antibiotics in one individual and genetic markers that indicate a similar drug response in the other, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a release. This is the first time that resistance or reduced response to five commonly-used classes of antibiotics have been identified in gonorrhea in the U.S.
Manish Kumar sentenced in drug smuggling plot that brought opioids into Boston
A man who pleaded guilty to his role in a $3.5 million international drug smuggling conspiracy that brought illegal opioids from India and Singapore into Massachusetts and other states, was sentenced in federal court Thursday. Manish Kumar, 34, was sentenced to 87 months in prison and three months of supervised...
American mother stunningly praises Chinese Communist government 'co-parent' after raising family in China
A guest essay writer in the New York Times praised the Chinese Communist Party for helping raise her two American kids and argued the US could learn from China.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
Mass. health department warns of drug-resistant gonorrhea strain
This is the first time five different classes of antibiotics were found to be less effective against a strain of gonorrhea. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is warning residents of a new strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea detected in the state. The DPH said in a news release Thursday...
NECN
Search Biden Home in Delaware by FBI Finds More Classified Documents
FBI agents found more classified documents at President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, during a consensual search lasting nearly 13 hours. Other classified documents were found there earlier this month, and in November at a Washington think tank where Biden kept a private office before becoming president. Attorney General...
World Uyghur Congress loses legal challenge against UK authorities
WUC claimed UK unlawfully failed or refused to investigate cotton imports from Xinjiang
Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns
WASHINGTON — Just like teens, members of Congress are setting up TikTok accounts — even as the popular app is increasingly barred from government devices and heads of federal intelligence agencies raise concerns about data collection and surveillance obtained by a Chinese-owned company. At least 32 members of Congress — all Democrats and one independent […] The post Members of Congress sign up for TikTok, despite security concerns appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 2