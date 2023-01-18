ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

‘Rowl’ the owl and winter fun at the KC Zoo

The Kansas City Zoo stops by to chat with Bill about the Zoo’s year round activities and they brought an animal ambassador with them. Watch this to learn more about ‘Rowl’ the owl and what the KC Zoo has in store this winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pets of the Day: LulaBelle and Talia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - LulaBelle is 8 (black and white) and Talia is 11 (tan and white). They are a sweet bonded pair, currently in a foster home that are as sweet as can be. They are still both very active, but also love to snuggle on the couch....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste

A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Your House Your Home: Radon action month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - January is National Radon Action month, but what exactly is radon and why should you care?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink is here to explain in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
