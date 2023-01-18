Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
‘Rowl’ the owl and winter fun at the KC Zoo
The Kansas City Zoo stops by to chat with Bill about the Zoo’s year round activities and they brought an animal ambassador with them. Watch this to learn more about ‘Rowl’ the owl and what the KC Zoo has in store this winter.
Rare ‘MoMo’ twins born at Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Wyleigh and Winnie McLaughlin were born to parents Alijah and Justin McLaughlin at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Children’s Mercy performs Kansas City’s first dual pediatric heart, liver transplant
The operation happened in October 2022, when the patient was 17 years old. He was born with a rare genetic condition that caused him to go into cardiac failure.
kcur.org
Hungry for pizza in Kansas City? Here's a guide to the city's many shops and styles
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Pizza could be considered the third pillar of Kansas City’s culinary milieu, ranking just below barbecue and tacos. Being in a food lover’s city, many...
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
KMBC.com
29 ‘neglected’ Cass County dogs officially in Humane Society of Missouri custody
CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Twenty-nine dogs a judge deemed in ‘neglected’ condition are now in the full legal custody of the Humane Society of Missouri after deputies seized them from a property south of Pleasant Hill in December. The development comes after their former owner Kalen K....
kcur.org
How one Kansas City business is fighting food waste and delivering meals to families in need
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team...
Kansas City mother relieved after baby at center of Amber Alert safely returned
A Kansas City, Missouri, mother is feeling a sense of relief after her six-month-old baby girl was safely returned to her on Wednesday.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Shelter gets permanent custody of dogs rescued from junk-filled Cass County property
The Cass County Circuit Court officially awarded the Humane Society of Missouri permanent custody of the dogs that were rescued from frigid weather and months of concern due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
KCTV 5
Pets of the Day: LulaBelle and Talia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - LulaBelle is 8 (black and white) and Talia is 11 (tan and white). They are a sweet bonded pair, currently in a foster home that are as sweet as can be. They are still both very active, but also love to snuggle on the couch....
Johnson County to reopen Mission health clinic
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will reopen its walk-in health clinic in Mission on Jan. 24 after a monthlong closure.
Father discovered vehicle where KC police found missing son’s body
Court documents say a Kansas City-area father discovered the vehicle where police would later find his 24-year-old son's body.
KCTV 5
‘Willing to do anything’: Kirksville siblings reflect on kidney transplant 56 years ago
KCTV 5
City council members approve $268 million Mission Gateway Project plan
She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste
A Kansas City nonprofit’s innovative approach is reducing food waste, fighting food insecurity, and restoring family mealtime. Pete’s Garden, founded in 2019 by Tamara Weber, partners with caterers, restaurants, and food service organizations to save unserved, prepared food that would otherwise be thrown out. Weber and a team of volunteers portion and package that food The post She sends food to the dinner table, instead of the trash can; how one social venture is saving family mealtime with would-be waste appeared first on Startland News.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
KCTV 5
2 men find ancient bison fossils in Missouri River near downtown KC
Man charged in south Kansas City deadly shooting of 66-year-old
Prosecutors charged Donald Crowe with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of 66-year-old Douglas Menser.
KCTV 5
Your House Your Home: Radon action month
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - January is National Radon Action month, but what exactly is radon and why should you care?. KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink is here to explain in today’s Your House Your Home segment. Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.
