Westover looking to add sidewalks along Fairmont Road

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Westover is looking to add sidewalks along Fairmont Road/Route 19 near Interstate 79 where there is a long stretch of businesses.

The city is looking to send an application to the West Virginia Department of Economic Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program. On Wednesday, the Monongalia County Commissioners approved a letter of support for that program.

“The County Commission certainly supports the prioritization of access for all of our citizens and there’s a lot of people that walk that area and there are no sidewalks,” Commissioner Sean Sikora said. “We want to make sure that our citizens get to their destinations, so it’s important that we add sidewalks.”

Walking destinations in that area include restaurants, shops and Westover City Park.

