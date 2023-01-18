‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines makes his college pick
Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines has found his college football home, and he will be making a position change, too. The Eagles senior standout told PennLive that he is headed to Millersville to play wide receiver. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose...
Central Dauphin boys basketball falls to Hempfield in L-L/Mid-Penn Showcase game
The Central Dauphin boys basketball team dropped a 59-48 decision to Hempfield Saturday in a non-conference game. The game was part of the Lancaster-Lebanon League/Mid-Penn Conference Showcase at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. Hempfield’s offense was paced by Chase Calabretta and Ben Troyer, who scored 15 points each....
Cedar Cliff OL Lucas Andrezeski makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff offensive lineman Lucas Andrezeski is off the board. The senior told PennLive Saturday that he has committed to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “Most colleges bring up family, but ESU really is,” the 6-foot-4, 275 pounder said. “All the...
Chambersburg boys deal Cumberland Valley its first loss of the season, 43-41
The Chambersburg boys basketball team handed previously undefeated Cumberland Valley its first loss Friday night, 43-41, in a Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game. J.J. Kelly hit two free throws with 16 seconds to play to give the Trojans the slim lead. Chambersburg received the ball back after a Cumberland Valley miss, but couldn’t convert the front end of a 1-and-1. The Eagles also could not convert a last-second try.
Bishop McDevitt boys basketball falls to Cedar Crest in L-L/Mid-Penn Showcase game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball team fell to Cedar Crest, 62-46, in a non-conference game Saturday. The game was part of the five-game Lancaster-Lebanon/Mid-Penn Showcase at Manheim Central’s Doe Run Elementary School. Tyshawn Russell scored 13 points for Bishop McDevitt while Tristen Waters added 9. J’veon Reyes Vega was...
Alexis Buie, Olivia Jones lead unbeaten Cedar Cliff girls hoops past Reading in Geigle Classic game
The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team remained unbeaten Saturday following a 57-29 non-conference victory over Reading in game played as part of the 2023 Geigle Classic in Reading. Alexis Buie poured in 19 points for the Colts, while teammate Olivia Jones added 18 more. Sydney Weyant chipped in with 12...
Youthful Central Dauphin throws ‘best half of the season’ at Altoona to take command of Commonwealth
Perhaps Randy Gambelunghe even surprised himself at halftime Friday. But there was Central Dauphin’s longtime girls basketball coach offering these words to his Rams.
West Perry wrestlers get a monkey off their back with 27-26 rivalry win over Boiling Springs
ELLIOTTSBURG — West Perry had three shots at Boiling Springs a year ago and went 0-3 in tight matches, including duals in the District 3 team semifinals and the PIAA team championships. The Mustangs knocked on the door on each of those occasions and finally broke through Saturday night in their home gym, riding a wave of bonus points to a 27-26 victory that came down to the final bout.
Trinity girls basketball falls to York Catholic, 58-47, in a non-conference game.
The Trinity girls basketball team fell to York Catholic, 58-47, in a non-conference game Saturday. Emma Kostelac-Lauer (19 points) and Mandy Roman (14 points) led the Shamrock offense. Trinity is now 10-7. York Catholic (14-3) was paced by 18 points from Meredith Smith and 14 from Mariah Shue.
Milton Hershey boys basketball defeats Susquehanna Township, 80-63
The Milton Hershey boys basketball team posted an 80-63 victory over Susquehanna Township Saturday in an MPC crossover game. Adam Rosa was the game’s high scorer with 23 points. Malachi Thomas added 16 and Larry Onabanwo chipped in with 12 for the Spartans, who improve to 9-3 with the win.
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown earns fifth scholarship offer from MAC school
Kevin Brown has seen his recruitment blow up in recent weeks, and the trend continued on Thursday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman lineman announced on Twitter that Kent State had extended an offer to him, the fifth scholarship chance he’s received so far this Winter.
extrainningsoftball.com
They Call Her Mars: Shippensburg’s Hannah Marsteller is Already a Division II Softball Great
Talking about her achievements is not Hannah Marsteller’s favorite thing. In fact, she admits to having to force herself to speak about her awards and accomplishments openly. That list of awards, achievements, and accomplishments is long and full. Headlined by back-to-back Division II National Player of the Year awards,...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Jan. 21, 2023
CD East at Reading, 10 a.m. East Juniata at Camp Hill, 12:30 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Harrisburg freshman Elias Coke receives fourth offer from ACC program
It’s been a busy week in the Mid-Penn football recruiting scene, and that definitely applies to Elias Coke. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg freshman wide receiver picked up his third offer of the week—and fourth overall—on Friday, announcing on Twitter...
Alex Long’s 20 points paces Camp Hill boys basketball over East Juniata, 54-32
Alex Long scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Camp Hill boys basketball team defeated East Juniata, 54-32, in a non-conference game Saturday. Jack Kennedy scored 12 points for the Lions and Benjamin Ellis added 11. Camp Hill is now 3-13 on the season.
Bishop McDevitt boys hoops outlasts Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game
The Bishop McDevitt boys basketball outlasted Camp Hill Thursday night, 59-54, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game. The Lions stayed within striking distance of the Crusaders in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap. Benjamin Ellis had a game-high 20 points for Camp Hill (2-13 overall, 2-8 division) and Richard Lutkins added 14 more.
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights
Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
Battle of the undefeated: 7 falls power Juniata over Newport to clinch Tri-Valley League wrestling title
Newport and Juniata both came into their Jan. 11 meet undefeated. The match would determine the Tri-Valley League wrestling champion, although Newport still must wrestle Upper Dauphin. Both teams, with young wrestlers, knew it was going to be a close match and bonus points would make the difference. Juniata (10-4,...
Missed shots lead to frustrating Mustang defeat
In tight games, free throws can be the difference between success and failure. That truth was made evident in the West Perry girls’ 41-39 home loss to Waynesboro on Jan. 13. Senior Alexsa Frederick stepped to the line for a one-and-one with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock with a chance to tie the game. Unfortunately, the front end clanked off the back of the rim and the Mustang losing streak reached six games dropping their season record to 6-7.
Cedar Cliff girls hoops cruise past Hershey to keep undefeated campaign rolling
Cedar Cliff (15-0) used a well-balanced offensive outing to secure an emphatic 57-19 divisional victory over Hershey (0-15) Friday. The Colts led 28-6 by halftime and never faltered. The Colts saw 13 different players tally points, led by a 9-point outing from Olivia Jones. Teammates Lydia Kaercher and Alexis Buie...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1