‘A lot of my hard work has paid off’: Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merrill receives first offer from Division I program

Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.

