He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO