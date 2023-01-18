ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board

He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Valley Chorale Presents Free Concert

The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos. Under the direction of music director David Torres, the chorale will feature a few appropriate pieces from its Christmas concert and some inspiring new music.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Valley Medical Center Recognizes Two Nurses for Extraordinary Care

Lompoc Valley Medical Center registered nurse Julia Beccia was named the January recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens was honored with a DAISY for his role in inspiring a former patient to pursue a career in medicine. Both Beccia and Stevens were...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

2921 Serena Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105

Step into a welcoming courtyard & enter this bright & airy newly renovated 3 bdrm, 3.5 bath home. Meticulously maintained, the home features an open floor plan offering seamless indoor/outdoor living accentuating the Santa Barbara lifestyle. An abundance of natural light & beautiful European Oak floors flow throughout this sunny home. Gather around the kitchen island & enjoy a functional workspace equipped with professional gas range, SubZero refrigerator & stunning quartz countertops. A large laundry room offers additional pantry storage, wine fridge, sink, washer & dryer. The upstairs primary bedroom features 2 walk-in closets, panoramic views & a spacious spa-like bath. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms each have their own nearby full bath. Enjoy numerous upgrades for effortless efficiency.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez

The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Noozhawk

5525 Capellina Way, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac within Kellogg School District, this lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single-level home features incredible mountain views. Freshly painted interior, recessed lighting in the main living space, and a large bay window give this home a light and bright feel. Other features include wood floors, new bedroom carpet, and a charming stone fireplace. The stylish and updated kitchen includes plenty of storage space, a gorgeous tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, which include a double wall oven, dishwasher, refrigerator, and an island gas-stove top. Just off the kitchen, you’ll find a separate laundry room with more storage space and an entrance to the spacious backyard. The wrap-around yard has fresh sod/landscaping, fruit trees, and more!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Seniors Shine in 12-3 Girls Water Polo Win over Agoura

The seniors shined on Senior Day for Santa Barbara’s girls water polo team in a 12-3 home win over Agoura Thursday. Fresno State-bound Maria Bittle scored a goal and “played great center defense,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. And UC San Diego-bound “controlled both ends of the pool with her center defense and post up play.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Music Legend, Santa Ynez Valley Resident David Crosby Dies at 81

Folk-rock legend and Santa Ynez Valley resident David Crosby died at age 81 on Thursday, weeks before he was set to help celebrate the anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre. A cause of death was not released. Crosby co-founded the Byrds, plus Crosby, Stills & Nash, leading him to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger Announces Retirement

Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger has announced that he will be retiring by the end of the calendar year. His announcement was made to the City Council and all city staff this week. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the Carpinteria community for the past 24 years...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream & Cereal Bar Puts the Cool in Dessert

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Lick me, I’m dripping. That’s the sign that greets customers as they enter Dave Reynoso’s new enterprise, Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream &...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.18.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Council Adopts 2nd Attempt at Housing Element After State Returned 1st Draft

The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a revised Housing Element for 2023-31, after the first draft that was sent to the state was returned to the city with comments and requests from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for changes or more information. Each city...

Comments / 0

Community Policy