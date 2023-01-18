Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Noozhawk
Bill Banning’s Experience, ‘Steady Hand’ Led to Appointment to Santa Barbara School Board
He was the first person in his family to go to college, and 40 years later, Bill Banning is still focused on breaking down barriers in education. “My whole career in public education has been based around the idea that it’s giving every child an opportunity to learn,” Banning said. “Whether that looks like something when I started my career, now it’s even more important, with all the various interest groups. Equity, I am absolutely on board with providing an equitable education experience.”
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Chorale Presents Free Concert
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will perform a free concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos. Under the direction of music director David Torres, the chorale will feature a few appropriate pieces from its Christmas concert and some inspiring new music.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Valley Medical Center Recognizes Two Nurses for Extraordinary Care
Lompoc Valley Medical Center registered nurse Julia Beccia was named the January recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens was honored with a DAISY for his role in inspiring a former patient to pursue a career in medicine. Both Beccia and Stevens were...
Noozhawk
County Education Office Puts ‘Spotlight’ on Youth Opioid and Fentanyl Epidemic
A panel of professionals who work closely with youths or the issues of drugs and alcohol in Santa Barbara County came together Thursday evening to talk about the youth opioid and fentanyl epidemic in an “Education Spotlight” forum hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The panel,...
Noozhawk
UCSB Professor Jenni Sorkin Paints Picture of State’s Contributions to Art History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art recently hosted Jenni Sorkin, UC Santa Barbara professor of history of art and architecture, to speak about her newest book, “Art in California,” as part of its Art Matters lecture series. With “Art in California,” Sorkin focuses on California’s contributions to art...
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Noozhawk
2921 Serena Rd, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93105
Noozhawk
Farmacy Opens the First Cannabis Dispensary in Santa Ynez
The first cannabis dispensary in Santa Ynez, Farmacy, opened earlier this month. The spot at 3576 Madera St. is the third Farmacy location in Santa Barbara County — there are others in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista — and the ninth dispensary for the Carpinteria-based Glass House Farms.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Announces Regional Business Award Winners
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is proud to announce the winners of the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the chamber’s annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, Feb. 2. “We are excited to be honoring these...
Noozhawk
South Coast Deli Loses Its Lease for Chapala Street Shop
DeliBoy is down, but not out. The South Coast Deli at 1436 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara served its final “sammie” on Friday. Now, there’s one less place to enjoy an “Italian Ham Job,” a “Dip Your Tip” and a “Roast Beef Hottie.”
Noozhawk
Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Symphony to Perform ‘Plains, Trains & Violins’
The Santa Barbara Symphony’s first concerts of 2023 — New Year’s Eve doesn’t count — will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in The Granada Theatre. Nir Kabaretti will conduct, with guest artist Guillermo Figueroa as violin soloist in the concerted work.
Noozhawk
5525 Capellina Way, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93111
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Seniors Shine in 12-3 Girls Water Polo Win over Agoura
The seniors shined on Senior Day for Santa Barbara’s girls water polo team in a 12-3 home win over Agoura Thursday. Fresno State-bound Maria Bittle scored a goal and “played great center defense,” Dons coach Mark Walsh said. And UC San Diego-bound “controlled both ends of the pool with her center defense and post up play.”
Noozhawk
Music Legend, Santa Ynez Valley Resident David Crosby Dies at 81
Folk-rock legend and Santa Ynez Valley resident David Crosby died at age 81 on Thursday, weeks before he was set to help celebrate the anniversary of Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre. A cause of death was not released. Crosby co-founded the Byrds, plus Crosby, Stills & Nash, leading him to...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger Announces Retirement
Carpinteria City Manager Dave Durflinger has announced that he will be retiring by the end of the calendar year. His announcement was made to the City Council and all city staff this week. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve the Carpinteria community for the past 24 years...
Noozhawk
Free Tickets Available for Saturday’s Youth Night at UCSB’s Thunderdome
Three free tickets are available for local youth and their families to attend UC Santa Barbara’s Youth Night men’s basketball game against Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday at 7 p.m. To access the tickets, scan the QR code in the advertisement below. The Gauchos (15-3, 6-1 Big West...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream & Cereal Bar Puts the Cool in Dessert
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. Lick me, I’m dripping. That’s the sign that greets customers as they enter Dave Reynoso’s new enterprise, Dave’s Drip House Ice Cream &...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.18.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Serena Guentz with the...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Santa Barbara Boys Post First League Win; Santa Ynez Boys Win, Laguna Blanca Girls Fall
Junior Jesus Miranda scored the game-winning goal with five minute left as the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team earned its first Channel League victory on Saturday, beating Ventura, 3-2. Miranda scored two goals for the Dons. His first came early in the game off a pass from Carver Jensen.
Noozhawk
Goleta Council Adopts 2nd Attempt at Housing Element After State Returned 1st Draft
The Goleta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a revised Housing Element for 2023-31, after the first draft that was sent to the state was returned to the city with comments and requests from the California Department of Housing and Community Development for changes or more information. Each city...
