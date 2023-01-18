Read full article on original website
Winnebago store makes shirts to honor slain Pinnon’s employee Peggy Anderson
ROCKFORD Ill. (WTVO) — A local business is doing its part to help support the family of a slain employee. Peggy Anderson, who worked at Pinnon’s Meats, was killed on January 11. AKG Craft Source said that they are making shirts to honor the loss of Anderson. They said that this is one way to […]
wclo.com
MercyHealth reopens South Urgent Care facility
To improve access to health care and reduce wait time, MercyHealth has re-opened their South Urgent Care facility in Janesville. Family Medicine Associate Program Director Jared Stahlecker says they took a hiatus due to COVID, but felt the time was right to bring it back due to people’s willingness to receive treatment in person once again.
WIFR
Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
Woman says she lost all her belongings in break-in at Rockford storage facility
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After 20 storage units at a Sandy Hollow facility were burglarized, a Rockford woman says she lost everything she had. Inishia Cooper said she had used the Red Dot Storage location at 5750 Sandy Hollow Road in the past, and thought her belongings would be safe at the “secure” location while […]
St. Mary’s employee celebrates 50 years and a lifetime at the hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Modern statistics show it’s now common for the average individual to stay at a job for about four years before getting a new one. This next woman is above average in many ways. Joanne Johnson is celebrating a huge work milestone. You will also find out why her connection to her employer started on her very first...
wclo.com
City of Milton website gets a re-design
The City of Milton’s website is getting its first re-design since 2017. Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman says the change will happen next Tuesday between 1:30 and 3:30 in the afternoon. Cushman says the new design brings some of the more important links right onto the home page of...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
wclo.com
Registration open for next Rock County Sheriff’s Office “Gutter Busters” event
Now that the fishing season is wrapping up, members of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are dusting off their bowling shoes. Deputy Terry Borgwardt says the Sheriff’s Office wants to take up to 25 kids ages six to 12 bowling as part of the “Gutter Busters” program.
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers said he led them on a chase when...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Parents, students, staff weigh in on safety at Madison Schools
After almost a year of work, a committee is nearly ready to make its recommendations on how to improve safety and wellness in the Madison School District. The committee was formed last spring in response to ongoing safety concerns across the district and after a number of incidents, including a fight outside of East High School in November 2021 that was met with a heavy police response, students exposed to pepper spray sent to the hospital, and kept more than a third of the student body at home the next day because of threats related to the fight.
wclo.com
Rock County could potentially have new District Attorney
Rock County could very well have a new district attorney once the current DA’s term has run out. Current DA David O’Leary says he’s been getting asked a lot about what his future holds, but once his term is up in two years he seriously doubts he will be running again.
rockrivercurrent.com
5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime
ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
UW Health seeing ‘dramatic’ increase in children coming to emergency room for suicide-related health care
UW Health's Pediatric Emergency Department is tracking an increase in children and teens needing immediate psychiatric care.
WIFR
Family of Boone County fatal crash victims needs help laying them to rest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just beside Russellville Rd. in Boone County is a tree surrounded by flowers and teddy bears, each item placed there by a member of the Vasquez family, after tragedy struck Monday night. Alberto Vasquez’s niece, 29-year-old Jazmid Vasquez and her husband 28-year-old Domingo Puac, were killed...
fox47.com
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
100fmrockford.com
A downtown Rockford retail shop’s closure will allow another business to grow
ROCKFORD — The closure of one downtown business is giving another room to grow. 510 Threads owner Sandi Kohn said Wednesday that she’s retiring from the retail business and closing her vintage modern fashion boutique at 510 E. State St. in downtown’s Block 5. The storefront won’t...
WIFR
Woman shot in Rockford, non-life threatening injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department. According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Details are...
Illinois Mom Calls Son’s Teacher Something We’d All Like Said About Us
If someone uses this word when paying you a compliment, you should know you've done something that brought that person pure bliss. It is 100% true, doing selfless things for others, will in turn give you a feeling of bliss. Writing a letter to nominate a teacher for some special recognition is one of those kinds of selfless acts.
Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum
MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
