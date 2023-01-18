ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

wclo.com

MercyHealth reopens South Urgent Care facility

To improve access to health care and reduce wait time, MercyHealth has re-opened their South Urgent Care facility in Janesville. Family Medicine Associate Program Director Jared Stahlecker says they took a hiatus due to COVID, but felt the time was right to bring it back due to people’s willingness to receive treatment in person once again.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Future ‘unknown’ for employees at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In 2022 the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County voted to end its funding agreement with Severson Dells Nature Center. Currently, the Forest Preserve District pays the nature center employees with the understanding that Severson Dells Foundation will reimburse that money. However, Tilly says inflation and other...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
wclo.com

City of Milton website gets a re-design

The City of Milton’s website is getting its first re-design since 2017. Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman says the change will happen next Tuesday between 1:30 and 3:30 in the afternoon. Cushman says the new design brings some of the more important links right onto the home page of...
MILTON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater

Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. to buy almost 35 acres of land to expand park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McCarthy Youth and Conservation County Park will be expanding this year, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Dane Co. officials announced Thursday the purchase of nearly 35 acres of land to add on to the Town of Sun Prairie park. The new land is on the northeast corner of the County Highways N and TT intersection, according to the release, and is within the Koshkonong Creek Natural Resource Area boundary.
DANE COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Parents, students, staff weigh in on safety at Madison Schools

After almost a year of work, a committee is nearly ready to make its recommendations on how to improve safety and wellness in the Madison School District. The committee was formed last spring in response to ongoing safety concerns across the district and after a number of incidents, including a fight outside of East High School in November 2021 that was met with a heavy police response, students exposed to pepper spray sent to the hospital, and kept more than a third of the student body at home the next day because of threats related to the fight.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Rock County could potentially have new District Attorney

Rock County could very well have a new district attorney once the current DA’s term has run out. Current DA David O’Leary says he’s been getting asked a lot about what his future holds, but once his term is up in two years he seriously doubts he will be running again.
rockrivercurrent.com

5 ways Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents can help curtail crime

ROCKFORD — A string of four killings in five days shook the city last week. The first happened Jan. 11 at Pinnon’s Meats, a popular meat market and butcher shop at 2324 N. Court St. on the city’s north end. The fatal shooting claimed the life of 63-year-old employee Peggy Anderson, and a search continues for William Jones, the 40-year-old man charged with the crime.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox47.com

Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

Woman shot in Rockford, non-life threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in Rockford Saturday night, just a few streets away from the District 1 police department. According to a tweet posted by Rockford Police, just before nine at night. Officers are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Details are...
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Mom Calls Son’s Teacher Something We’d All Like Said About Us

If someone uses this word when paying you a compliment, you should know you've done something that brought that person pure bliss. It is 100% true, doing selfless things for others, will in turn give you a feeling of bliss. Writing a letter to nominate a teacher for some special recognition is one of those kinds of selfless acts.
ROSCOE, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board Black Caucus members ‘appalled’ by sheriff’s comments on Jail Consolidation Project referendum

MADISON, Wis. — Hours before the Dane County Board was set to vote on whether to put a referendum about covering rising costs for the Jail Consolidation Project on the April ballot, members of the board’s Black Caucus said they were “appalled” by comments Sheriff Kalvin Barrett made during a Tuesday news conference. “Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with three...
DANE COUNTY, WI

