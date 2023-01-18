Read full article on original website
Chicken enchiladas: Simple dinner ideas
Ever been in the mood for good Mexican food but you just don't feel like going out. This recipe for chicken enchiladas is so easy and delicious that you will think you did carry out at your favorite Mexican restaurant. With only one hour of prep and cooking time, you will be enjoying this meal with your family in no time. So, let's get cooking...
Chicken and Stuffing - Crock Pot
Have you ever heard of a dump and go dinner? If you're unfamiliar, dump dinners are exactly what they sound like: Dump all of the ingredients into a crock pot, casserole dish, sheet pan or pot, and dinner is just about done. Sounds pretty awesome right?!?! Today I'm giving you my one of my favorite slow cooker "dump and go" meals. It's easy, delicious and the slow cooker does all the work for you, leaving you to focus on that list of 1001 things to get done!
princesspinkygirl.com
Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups
Our Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Rollups recipe takes a traditional lasagna and flips it on its side to make these rollups filled with creamy Alfredo sauce, chicken and oozing cheese. This is a perfect meal for those busy weeknights when you don’t have lots of time to cook—it comes together in...
Baked Shells And Cheese With Italian Breadcrumbs, A Dinner Classic
This tasty Shells and Cheese recipe is topped with golden brown, Italian breadcrumbs, delicious garlic flavor and herb seasonings, smothered in a thick coating of mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Shrimp Scampi 🦐
Delicious and Easy Shrimp ScampiPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I love seafood, any type, clams, shrimp, scallops, lobster, any type of fish, it's all divine to me. If it was up to me I would eat seafood at every meal, however my family ... not so much a fan. So I make an effort to order seafood whenever were out. One dish that everyone will eat is Shrimp Scampi. Scampi is a dish that my mom use to make, I can remember her "sharing" her wine with the shrimp in this dish when deglazing the pan. The smell from the wine hitting the hot pan with lemon juice was like heaven to me. I too share my wine with this dish, however a bit begrudgingly at times lol.
The Daily South
Old-Fashioned Cabbage Rolls
If you miss your mother or grandmother when you hear the words "cabbage rolls," you're not alone. This humble dish has roots in many traditions and cultures, and it's been tweaked around the edges by home cooks for decades, centuries even, to make this recipe special to many families and communities.
thepioneerwoman.com
Slow Cooker Beef Stew
A cozy beef stew will aways top our list of favorite winter dinner ideas. Though any satisfying stew recipe can be made in a stovetop pot or Dutch oven, the slow cooker makes this beef stew recipe even easier! This slow cooker beef stew is the perfect family meal full of flavor and hearty ingredients—just the thing to warm you up from the inside out.
From sardine curry to glossy pork: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for easy midweek meals
Delicious food needn’t be extravagant, and there are multiple ways to further your meals while still sticking to a budget. That can mean using up the tins and spices you already have in the house, rather than heading to the shops, or finding savvy swaps: tinned tuna instead of sardines, say, or chilli flakes instead of fresh chilli. Another approach that’s really effective is to take the time to try out a new cooking technique: they may seem only slight tweaks, but the effect of adding a few slivers of fried garlic, for example, or stirring lightly pickled vegetables or fresh herbs through a sauce can take a dish to wonderful new heights at little extra cost.
Italian Sausage Medley
This Italian comfort meal is so easy that it takes less than an hour and supper will be on the table served all in one pan with no fuss. If you have any sausage and vegetables left over, build yourself a delicious submarine sandwich with our favoriteHomemade Italian Bread and Hoagie Recipe. Plus, they go great in a Breakfast Frittata.
Macaroni Bechamel Pasta
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Macaroni or Spaghetti Bechamel.
eatwell101.com
Cheesy Spinach Chicken Pasta
One-Pot Cheesy Spinach Chicken Pasta Recipe – This cheesy chicken pasta cooked in one pot is the perfect weeknight dinner! Chicken bites are browned in the pan with onion and fresh garlic, then simmered in a rich, creamy broth. Add pasta and let cook until al dente, finishing off the chicken pasta with fresh spinach and cheddar and you get a delicious, nourishing meal everyone will love. This one-pot chicken pasta recipe takes only 30 minutes from start to finish. Enjoy!
Epicurious
Stir-Fried String Beans With Tofu
This is an example of how to use the homemade black bean sauce to whip up a main dish fast. I used tofu in this stir-fry, though you can use other types of plant-based protein, such as tempeh or seitan. This recipe was excerpted from 'Chinese Homestyle' by Maggie Zhu....
12tomatoes.com
Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole
Not your grandma’s chicken casserole. At 12 Tomatoes, we’ve made a lot of chicken casseroles. Oftentimes, they’re ones that are a little bit retro in style and feature a can of soup and a crushed cracker, chip, or breadcrumb topping. You know the type — they’re creamy, they’re crunchy, they’re comforting. Well, this Baked Tuscan Chicken Casserole is not that type of casserole. It is creamy and comforting — that’s true — but it’s a little more elevated than your basic casserole. With a creamy spinach and sundried tomato kissed sauce, it’s perfect for company but easy enough for any given weeknight too.
The Daily South
Buttery Parmesan-Herb Mini Crackers
If you love Buttered Saltines or Alabama Firecrackers, these seasoned petite saltine crackers may just be your new favorite appetizer. We've loaded up mini saltines with high-flavor ingredients, including Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and seasoned salt. The petite crackers are then finished off with Parmesan cheese. All of the seasoned...
agupdate.com
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
msn.com
Easy Sausage Skillet Pasta Recipe
Sausage Skillet Pasta is one of those meals that is perfect for when the kids have practice! I always look for new recipes, but one-pot meal recipes are a favorite! We always need a last-minute dinner to get on the table!. (I have included affiliate links to products I love....
The Daily South
Which Side Of Parchment Paper Goes Up?
Parchment paper is a kitchen staple. It has so many uses! It comes in handy whether you’re making brownies, baked cod with lemons and artichokes, a drop-dead gorgeous strawberry meringue cake, or almost anything that needs some time in the oven. It also makes for easy packaging for tucking a sandwich in a lunchbox, can be used as an impromptu piping bag for icing a cake, and, when swapped for plastic wrap, can make your fancy cheeses last longer in the fridge. It also makes clean-up a breeze, which makes it downright indispensable. However, there’s one thing that parchment paper can’t do—tell you which side goes up! That’s what we’re here for.
12tomatoes.com
Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet
A quick-as-can-be one-pan meal that always satisfies. When I’m not quite sure what to make for dinner, a skillet meal can always save the day. And it can do it in quick order! Take this Chicken Cheesesteak Skillet as an example — it’s just a handful of ingredients, it’ll take you less time to make than it takes to watch your favorite TV show, you only have one dish to wash, and yet you end up with one delicious homemade dinner on the table. It’s as comforting as the classic sandwich, but won’t weigh you down quite as much.
Easy Apple Chicken Salad
Say goodbye to boring lunches and try this Easy Apple Chicken Salad. It's packed with crunchy apples, and chicken, and can be served in a variety of ways. It's the perfect combination to get you through your day.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
