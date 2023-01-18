ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I got married in just 20 minutes so I could dash to hospital for my grandson’s birth

By Stephen Moyes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A WOMAN got married in just 20 minutes so she could dash back to hospital — for the arrival of her grandson.

Receptionist Jenna Robinson, 38, tied the knot on the same day daughter Elise Claire, 18, gave birth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7p0b_0kJMBaxV00
Jenna Robinson tied the knot on the same day daughter Elise Claire gave birth to baby Addison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUSFy_0kJMBaxV00
Jenna tied the knot with Paul in 20 minutes and then raced to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

And baby Addison arrived at the exact moment she signed her wedding certificate.

Jenna, from Pinchbeck, Lincs, said: “I’d had the wedding planned for ages.

“But Elise went into labour the night before.

“It was touch and go whether I’d make it to the wedding.

“I legged it on the bypass all the way to the registry office and quickly got married – I was in and out in twenty minutes.

“My poor husband was in tears waiting to see if I turned up.”

Jenna dashed to Spalding Registry Office, married mechanic Paul, 43, in 20 minutes and then raced back to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

She added: “I missed Addison’s birth, but it felt amazing to meet him.”

Most read in Fabulous

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4aHo_0kJMBaxV00
Jenna, with baby Addison, said: 'I'd had the wedding planned for ages. But Elise went into labour the night before'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HehEt_0kJMBaxV00
Jenna said: 'I missed Addison’s birth, but it felt amazing to meet him' - pictured Elise with Addison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nByL3_0kJMBaxV00
Jenna, pictured with Paul, said: 'My poor husband was in tears waiting to see if I turned up'

Comments / 0

Related
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Fans accuse Love Island girls of acting as they keep secret

LOVE Island fans were left baffled tonight as Olivia and Zara continued to pretend they don’t know each other. The pair have in fact been liking and commenting on each other’s social media for years, suggesting they are at least aware of each other - but they are yet to acknowledge it.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
980K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy