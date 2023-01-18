ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Yorktowne Hotel opening after 6 years

Work on the Yorktown Hotel is finally done after more than six years. It is set to open on Jan. 31. The hotel is beautiful. The lobby is wide open it includes a 16-seat bar. There are also reminders of the hotel’s past. The Yorktown Hotel reopens after being...
Books-A-Million opens new York County location

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration

LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
Piece of Civil War history beginning to rot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Civil War history is beginning to rot, but work is being done to preserve the Klingel House in Gettysburg. Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade making a comeback in York

YORK, Pa. — A 40-year tradition returns to York City. The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is making a comeback. The return of the parade brought out the smiles at York's Central Market. Parade organizers say the event will return to downtown York on March 11 after it was...
Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York in newly renovated location providing easier access for patients

The Assertive Community Treatment Program serves individuals with severe mental illness. South Central Pennsylvania’s most comprehensive behavioral health organization, WellSpan Health, is expanding again. WellSpan’s Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Program is now open to patients at a newly renovated, larger location in York to provide critical behavioral health services to adults experiencing severe and persistent mental illness, primarily schizophrenia, major mood disorder, or psychosis. The new location is located at 150 Roosevelt Ave., where health system leaders and community partners recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting, open house, and staffing recruitment fair.
On a wing and a prayer, central Pa. family finds a long-lost father

Donna Ferguson of Liverpool was adopted. She described how everyone has a book of life, and one’s birth is somewhere in the middle, with the history and stories of one’s ancestors coming before and one’s descendants coming after your small section. For most of her life, she felt that by not knowing her parents, her book started on page one. That changed with an unlikely match on the DNA ancestry website 23 and Me, where she and her son, Dale, discovered that her father was a war hero with a mighty story.
WellSpan Health expands services for those with severe mental illness

WellSpan Health continues to grow their health care network for those battling severe mental illnesses. WellSpan’s Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program provides much needed services to adults with schizophrenia, major mood disorder, psychosis and other severe mental illnesses. The program has a new facility in York that can now...
Sickle cell patients in need of African American blood donors

YORK, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every 365 African Americans will be diagnosed with sickle cell disease or have a sickle cell trait. Sickle cell disease is an evolutionary trait that prevents malaria but also stops blow flow and oxygen...
