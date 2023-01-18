Read full article on original website
Yorktowne Hotel opening after 6 years
Work on the Yorktown Hotel is finally done after more than six years. It is set to open on Jan. 31. The hotel is beautiful. The lobby is wide open it includes a 16-seat bar. There are also reminders of the hotel’s past. The Yorktown Hotel reopens after being...
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
Piece of Civil War history beginning to rot
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Civil War history is beginning to rot, but work is being done to preserve the Klingel House in Gettysburg. Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.
Mesmerizing time-lapse of the sun rising in York, Pennsylvania
YORK, Pa. — It was such a beautiful sunrise in York, we couldn't help but put together this Zen time-lapse. Watch the video above.
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” began earlier this week and will continue through February. Actor Bo Brinkman, known for his role as Maj. Walter H. Taylor in the film “Gettysburg,” has returned to Gettysburg, this time as a director. His […]
Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade making a comeback in York
YORK, Pa. — A 40-year tradition returns to York City. The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is making a comeback. The return of the parade brought out the smiles at York's Central Market. Parade organizers say the event will return to downtown York on March 11 after it was...
Central Pa. winery to mark 1st decade in business with 10 special events
Sarah Haines has been there since the beginning, as she explains in the blog on the home page of Grandview Vineyards, which will mark 10 years in business with a celebration on Jan. 28. Nine other events related to the anniversary will follow in 2023. Haines wrote a piece on...
Cumberland County fifth graders take center stage for musical performance
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A group of Cumberland County elementary students will take center stage this weekend to present "Wonka Jr." Fifth graders from Camp Hill's Eisenhower Elementary will perform the musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's literary classic “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” at The Grace Milliman Pollock Performing Arts Center, located at 340 North 21st Street in Camp Hill.
Lancaster native Taylor Kinney taking a leave of absence from ‘Chicago Fire’: reports
A Lancaster County native who portrays the fan-favorite character Lt. Kelly Severide on NBC’s “Chicago Fire,” is reportedly taking a leave of absence from the show. Deadline reported that Taylor Kinney, who has portrayed Severide since the show launched in 2012, is “taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter.”
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
There is so much that goes on behind the scenes when running a homeless outreach. It may look easy when our posts are shared on social media… it may sound simple when you see the “after pictures” and hear the daily stories. Let me assure you, those assumptions are inaccurate. There is a lot of hard work that goes into organizing just one outing. Fortunately, most of the community outreach programs work extremely well together. We coordinate schedules to prevent food waste, communicate through messenger to ensure our services aren’t duplicated, and we have fully developed amazing friendships with each other. It’s all about the mutual respect each of us brings to the table, as well as the compassion within our souls to help the citizens that are in less fortunate situations. After all, isn’t that what community is about.
WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York in newly renovated location providing easier access for patients
The Assertive Community Treatment Program serves individuals with severe mental illness. South Central Pennsylvania’s most comprehensive behavioral health organization, WellSpan Health, is expanding again. WellSpan’s Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) Program is now open to patients at a newly renovated, larger location in York to provide critical behavioral health services to adults experiencing severe and persistent mental illness, primarily schizophrenia, major mood disorder, or psychosis. The new location is located at 150 Roosevelt Ave., where health system leaders and community partners recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting, open house, and staffing recruitment fair.
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
On a wing and a prayer, central Pa. family finds a long-lost father
Donna Ferguson of Liverpool was adopted. She described how everyone has a book of life, and one’s birth is somewhere in the middle, with the history and stories of one’s ancestors coming before and one’s descendants coming after your small section. For most of her life, she felt that by not knowing her parents, her book started on page one. That changed with an unlikely match on the DNA ancestry website 23 and Me, where she and her son, Dale, discovered that her father was a war hero with a mighty story.
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WellSpan Health expands services for those with severe mental illness
WellSpan Health continues to grow their health care network for those battling severe mental illnesses. WellSpan’s Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) program provides much needed services to adults with schizophrenia, major mood disorder, psychosis and other severe mental illnesses. The program has a new facility in York that can now...
Candidates sue Dauphin County over political rules in Fort Hunter Park
Two third-party candidates are taking Dauphin County to court, arguing the county violated their First Amendment rights by preventing them from participating in political speech at Fort Hunter Park. Kevin Gaughen and David Kocur, both members of the newly formed Keystone Party, say the county prevented them from gathering signatures...
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
“Not Today”: A homeless camp’s remaining occupants struggle to leave, assisted by advocates, the city
On Friday, as my Toyota Sienna bumped along the road parallel to the Mulberry Street Bridge homeless encampment, I expected to see a flurry of activity, with folks packing up their belongings in tubs and dismantling their tents, just waiting for help to arrive. It was, after all, the appointed...
Sickle cell patients in need of African American blood donors
YORK, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every 365 African Americans will be diagnosed with sickle cell disease or have a sickle cell trait. Sickle cell disease is an evolutionary trait that prevents malaria but also stops blow flow and oxygen...
