wclo.com
Janesville Police Chief supports change in how cash bail is determined
Janesville Police Chief David Moore is happy voters will decide whether to change the Wisconsin State constitution when it comes to how judges set cash bail. Moore supports the amendment which would allow judges to look at the totality of circumstances when setting cash bail. Moore says right now, the...
wclo.com
Registration open for next Rock County Sheriff’s Office “Gutter Busters” event
Now that the fishing season is wrapping up, members of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office are dusting off their bowling shoes. Deputy Terry Borgwardt says the Sheriff’s Office wants to take up to 25 kids ages six to 12 bowling as part of the “Gutter Busters” program.
wclo.com
Fire damages Beloit apartment building
Six people are homeless after an early morning fire on Beloit’s near east side. Firefighters responded about 2:00 a.m. Friday to a residential fire in a three-unit apartment building on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue. Battalion Chief Bill Hyde says the occupants were alerted by a smoke detector and were exiting the building as firefighters arrived. Hyde says damage was contained to the second story. One occupant did go to the hospital with a non-fire related injury. The cause is under investigation.
wclo.com
Rock County could potentially have new District Attorney
Rock County could very well have a new district attorney once the current DA’s term has run out. Current DA David O’Leary says he’s been getting asked a lot about what his future holds, but once his term is up in two years he seriously doubts he will be running again.
wclo.com
MercyHealth reopens South Urgent Care facility
To improve access to health care and reduce wait time, MercyHealth has re-opened their South Urgent Care facility in Janesville. Family Medicine Associate Program Director Jared Stahlecker says they took a hiatus due to COVID, but felt the time was right to bring it back due to people’s willingness to receive treatment in person once again.
wclo.com
League of Women Voters hold candidate forum for Whitewater Unified School District School Board candidates
The League of Women voters Whitewater Area works to take the confusion out of the upcoming Board of Education election where 12 people have decided to run for three open seats. Co-President Ellen Penwell says a candidate forum is taking place from 10:00 a.m. until noon on January 28th at...
wclo.com
City of Milton website gets a re-design
The City of Milton’s website is getting its first re-design since 2017. Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman says the change will happen next Tuesday between 1:30 and 3:30 in the afternoon. Cushman says the new design brings some of the more important links right onto the home page of...
