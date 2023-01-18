ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Fire damages Beloit apartment building

Six people are homeless after an early morning fire on Beloit’s near east side. Firefighters responded about 2:00 a.m. Friday to a residential fire in a three-unit apartment building on the 300 block of Euclid Avenue. Battalion Chief Bill Hyde says the occupants were alerted by a smoke detector and were exiting the building as firefighters arrived. Hyde says damage was contained to the second story. One occupant did go to the hospital with a non-fire related injury. The cause is under investigation.
BELOIT, WI
Rock County could potentially have new District Attorney

Rock County could very well have a new district attorney once the current DA’s term has run out. Current DA David O’Leary says he’s been getting asked a lot about what his future holds, but once his term is up in two years he seriously doubts he will be running again.
MercyHealth reopens South Urgent Care facility

To improve access to health care and reduce wait time, MercyHealth has re-opened their South Urgent Care facility in Janesville. Family Medicine Associate Program Director Jared Stahlecker says they took a hiatus due to COVID, but felt the time was right to bring it back due to people’s willingness to receive treatment in person once again.
JANESVILLE, WI
City of Milton website gets a re-design

The City of Milton’s website is getting its first re-design since 2017. Administrative Services Director Inga Cushman says the change will happen next Tuesday between 1:30 and 3:30 in the afternoon. Cushman says the new design brings some of the more important links right onto the home page of...
MILTON, WI

