KBTX.com
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event. Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook. The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station. This year’s performers include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers....
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students go BIG on selfless service for The Big Event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the residents of Bryan and College Station. Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. On March...
KBTX.com
Reality Education for Drivers program hosted in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition and statewide initiatives through Texas A&M Agrilife Extention with support from TXDot hosted the Reality Education for Drivers, or RED, program at College Station City Hall Saturday. The five-hour course is aimed at helping young adults make better choices...
KBTX.com
City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station planning & development officials are looking into growth and development opportunities in the Wellborn community. The city will be updating its Wellborn Community Plan which will now be referred to as the Wellborn District Plan. Project Manager Naomi Sing says the city is...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Sadberry Intermediate announces mascot and colors
After much anticipation, the Bryan school district community learned what its newest mascot was going to be on Tuesday. The O.W. Sadberry, Sr. Intermediate Mustangs will welcome its first class of fifth grade students in August with royal blue and white as the school colors. Principal Alfred Scott was joined...
KBTX.com
Blinn trustees review plans for new Bryan Campus Administration Building
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During a meeting Tuesday, the Blinn College Board of Trustees reviewed plans for a new Administration Building. Set for $31 million, the building will house enrollment services, academic advising, testing and financial aid services. The facility will also include administrative space, prospective student relations, business services, human resources and a large meeting room with capacity for up to 300 people.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan, College Station ISDs each receive $1 million donations to enhance security
The Bryan and College Station school districts each received an unsolicited donation of $1 million from the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation. The boards of both school districts unanimously approved and expressed gratitude for the generous donation at their Tuesday board meetings. “The donations will help support the Bryan...
KBTX.com
Blinn College partners with Sam Houston State to make transferring easier
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College and the University of Sam Houston State announced a new partnership on Jan. 20 at the Blinn campus in Bryan. The new partnership will make transferring credits easier for current and future students that plan on attending Sam Houston after Blinn in areas such as business, education, science and finance.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinarians save Schnauzer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The last thing anyone wants to deal with during the holidays is a medical emergency, but when Max, a 7-year-old Schnauzer, began to have difficulty urinating on Thanksgiving day, his family began an almost week-long journey to get him the care he needed. Max’s family...
KBTX.com
Cancer survivor uses benefit to help spread awareness
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After going through nine weeks of chemotherapy, Billy McKamie is cancer free. McKamie was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer and was able to make a recovery. Saturday afternoon his family and friends held a benefit to celebrate his journey at Wheel’s in Bryan.
KBTX.com
Health for All partners with University of Texas to provide free dental clinics
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health For All has teamed up with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston to provide free dental clinics. The partnership took place with the School of Dentistry’s new Mobile Dental Van that set up shop outside the non-profit’s location in Bryan to provide free dental care for low-income, uninsured patients ages 18 and up. The event took place from Jan. 17 to 19, where services included dental cleanings, exams, extractions and root canals.
KBTX.com
Lady Cougars take down Magnolia 63-45
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After being tied at halftime, College Station dominated the second half winning by 18 points. The Cougars are back at home Tuesday to host Montgomery.
KBTX.com
Teach your child the meaning of entrepreneurship at Whimsy & Wild
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whimsy & Wild Emporium is more than your average bookstore. They can be your child’s new favorite place to have a party, movie night, story time, or even start a business. On Thursday The Three spoke to Co-Owner Lindsey Terr about their upcoming Young Entrepreneurs...
KBTX.com
Play ball! at Travis Fields in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost time for baseball and softball season in Aggieland and Travis Fields is expected to be a major hub for tournaments. “We’re already gearing up with all of the practice rentals we have going on right now for our local recreational teams and Little League teams coming here to prepare for their season,” Facility Manager, Amber Guthrie, said.
KBTX.com
Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+. At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.
KBTX.com
Wayfair announces layoffs in money-saving effort
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Online retailer Wayfair announced Friday it’s reducing its workforce by 1,750 employees, including 1,200 corporate staff. The Boston, Massachusetts-based company opened a service center in Bryan in 2016. The company promised to bring 450 permanent jobs to the area. Now the parking lot at the location off University Drive sits mostly vacant.
KBTX.com
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday. Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society reminds pet owners to microchip
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One in three pets gets lost in their lifetime, which is why the Aggieland Humane Society says microchipping is so important. A microchip can help ensure a pet is reunited with their owner. It’s injected under the skin using a hypodermic needle. According to Aggieland Humane Society’s Interim Executive Director Leiha White, the process is no more painful than a typical injection. No surgery or anesthesia is required.
KBTX.com
An Aggie basketball players cut for a cause
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Last Wednesday against Missouri, Texas A&M guard Tyrece “Boots” Radford debuted his new haircut but this wasn’t just any haircut, it was a cut for a cause. Radford sported his dreads for more than three years, so the guards new look came...
KBTX.com
C.C. Creations hosts their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Aggie basketball team
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Tonight the Warehouse at C.C. Creations hosted their first ever Fan Appreciation Day with the Texas A&M men’s basketball team. Over 150 fans came out to meet the team, take pictures and have merchandise signed. A&M forward, Henry Coleman, said it was awesome giving...
