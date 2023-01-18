Read full article on original website
KOCO
Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen
MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
KOCO
Norman businesses react after burglary suspect shot, killed Thursday
NORMAN, Okla. — A person was fatally shot while attempting to illegally enter a Norman business early Thursday morning. When the Norman Police Department arrived on the scene near 12th Street and Lindsay Avenue, they found out the owner of a business fired the shots at a burglary suspect.
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide
Two have been arrested so far in the shooting death of Daniel Howard in Midtown just after the turn of the new year on Jan. 1. The post Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
KOCO
Police searching for suspect after deadly overnight shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a northeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Northeast 32nd Street, near Lindsay Avenue. Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before shots were fired.
KOCO
Watonga police officer deployed stun gun on man handcuffed to hospital bed, court documents say
WATONGA, Okla. — A now-former Watonga police officer was charged with a felony after using a stun gun on a man who was restrained to a hospital bed, according to court documents. Jason Porter was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon last month for the incident...
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
KOCO
Man accused of killing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in Oklahoma court
ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the man accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl from Cyril, stood before an Oklahoma judge for the first time Friday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect after his wife, Alysia Adams, told detectives he killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas and buried her in Rush Springs, according to prosecutors.
Suspect in shooting following Oklahoma basketball game has been arrested
By Ty Loftis Following the tragic shooting that sent one man to the hospital following Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma City Millwood and Del City, an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Police have identified an 18-year-old male suspect who they believe is responsible for ...
KOCO
Police investigating after burglary suspect shot, killed at Norman business
NORMAN, Okla. — An investigation is underway after police say a burglary suspect was shot Thursday morning at a Norman business. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a business near 12th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street after a man told officers that he shot a burglary suspect. A news release states that when officers arrived, they found a dead male inside the business.
KOCO
Oklahoma City store clerk describes moments he was assaulted by customer
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City convenience store clerk was assaulted in a drive-thru last Saturday. The incident happened at a store on Northwest 10th Street and Meridian Avenue when two cars pulled up to the convenience store window. One of the drivers was visibly angry with the other.
‘Somebody has to ruin it,’ Police believe shooting was not random at Del City High School sports game, arrest made
Chaotic moments at the end of a high school basketball game forced a metro school to close for the day.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Ivon Adams accused of killing Athena Brownfield arrives in Oklahoma
Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.
okcfox.com
3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
KOCO
Police search for suspect accused of assault at OKC convenience store's drive-thru
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect accused of assaulting a convenience store owner and striking a vehicle with a blunt object during an incident last week in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said that two vehicles were stopped at the drive-thru of...
KOCO
Ivon Adams, caretaker charged with murdering Athena Brownfield, booked in Caddo County Jail
ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the caretaker charged with murdering 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, was booked into the Caddo County Jail Thursday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect. He was booked into the jail at 8:57 p.m. after being released from the Maricopa County Jail in Arizona early Thursday morning.
Man Hospitalized After Overnight Stabbing, Police Investigate
An investigation is underway after Oklahoma City Police say a man stumbled into a metro fast food restaurant with stab wounds. According to police, a man stumbled into a Whataburger near Northwest 36th Street & North MacArthur Boulevard at around 11:15 on Thursday night claiming he had been stabbed twice in the stomach.
KOCO
Woman dies in hospital after being struck by car in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Oklahoma City. Just after 9 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a car near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. She was transported to the hospital, where she died.
