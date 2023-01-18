ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

KOCO

Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen

MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Norman businesses react after burglary suspect shot, killed Thursday

NORMAN, Okla. — A person was fatally shot while attempting to illegally enter a Norman business early Thursday morning. When the Norman Police Department arrived on the scene near 12th Street and Lindsay Avenue, they found out the owner of a business fired the shots at a burglary suspect.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police searching for suspect after deadly overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning at a northeast Oklahoma City home. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. inside a home in the 700 block of Northeast 32nd Street, near Lindsay Avenue. Police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument before shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Man accused of killing 4-year-old Cyril girl appears in Oklahoma court

ANADARKO, Okla. — Ivon Adams, the man accused of murdering a 4-year-old girl from Cyril, stood before an Oklahoma judge for the first time Friday. Adams was charged with first-degree murder and child neglect after his wife, Alysia Adams, told detectives he killed Athena Brownfield on Christmas and buried her in Rush Springs, according to prosecutors.
CYRIL, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after burglary suspect shot, killed at Norman business

NORMAN, Okla. — An investigation is underway after police say a burglary suspect was shot Thursday morning at a Norman business. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a business near 12th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street after a man told officers that he shot a burglary suspect. A news release states that when officers arrived, they found a dead male inside the business.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

3 arrested for aggravated drug trafficking in Stillwater

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department arrested three suspects for aggravated drug trafficking in the span on two days. On Jan. 12, officers arrested Rocky Bradford for a warrant and found he was in possession of six grams on fentanyl and 11 grams of methamphetamine. He was...
TULSA, OK

