news9.com
Del City Police Identify Suspect In Connection To Basketball Game Shooting
Del City Police have identified the man accused of firing gunshots after a basketball game Tuesday night. Police said Chazz Doolin has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He was arrested on the complaint of possession of a weapon on school property. Police said he was initially arrested on...
KOCO
Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen
MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
KOCO
Del City High School sophomore, father describe moments gunfire echoed after basketball game
DEL CITY, Okla. — A Del City High School sophomore and his father described the moments gunfire echoed after a basketball game. It was chaos after the buzzer, with a video showing people scrambling to get out of Del City’s gym after shots were fired. A father and his son shared their story of panic.
Suspect in shooting following Oklahoma basketball game has been arrested
By Ty Loftis Following the tragic shooting that sent one man to the hospital following Tuesday’s game between Oklahoma City Millwood and Del City, an arrest has been made in connection to the incident. Police have identified an 18-year-old male suspect who they believe is responsible for ...
KOCO
Norman businesses react after burglary suspect shot, killed Thursday
NORMAN, Okla. — A person was fatally shot while attempting to illegally enter a Norman business early Thursday morning. When the Norman Police Department arrived on the scene near 12th Street and Lindsay Avenue, they found out the owner of a business fired the shots at a burglary suspect.
okcfox.com
Police searching for armed robber in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
blackchronicle.com
Student Arrested In Del City Shooting
A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
KFOR
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business
Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide
Two have been arrested so far in the shooting death of Daniel Howard in Midtown just after the turn of the new year on Jan. 1. The post Two arrested so far in New Year’s Midtown homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in drive-thru assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in a case about an assault at a drive-thru. Police said the incident happened on January 14 at a drive-thru convenience store at NW 10th and Meridian. According to police, a suspect stepped out of a black sedan...
KOCO
Police investigating after burglary suspect shot, killed at Norman business
NORMAN, Okla. — An investigation is underway after police say a burglary suspect was shot Thursday morning at a Norman business. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a business near 12th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street after a man told officers that he shot a burglary suspect. A news release states that when officers arrived, they found a dead male inside the business.
TMZ.com
Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video
Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
KOCO
Woman dies in hospital after being struck by car in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in southwest Oklahoma City. Just after 9 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a call of a pedestrian being hit by a car near Southwest 18th Street and Westwood Boulevard. She was transported to the hospital, where she died.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School
Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus. The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.
Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified
A woman found in the roadway on S. Shields near S.W. 57th St. January 6 is now being counted as a victim of a crash. The post Dead victim found in roadway on South Side Jan. 6 now identified appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
OKC Police Arrest 2nd Suspect In Connection To Deadly New Year's Day Shooting Outside Bar
A woman was arrested for allegedly hiding evidence related to a deadly New Year's Day shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. Police identified the victim of the fatal shooting as 22-year-old Daniel Howard. Investigators named Destiny Adams, 21, in court documents as the charged shooter’s accomplice. Police said Adams first...
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
