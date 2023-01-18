ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Suspect arrested after Mustang fire rescue unit stolen

MUSTANG, Okla. — A suspect was arrested after a fire rescue unit was stolen from Mustang on Friday night. The Mustang Police Department began a high-speed pursuit around 10:30 p.m. to recover the unit. The chase ended in Oklahoma City near the Tower Theatre at Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Norman businesses react after burglary suspect shot, killed Thursday

NORMAN, Okla. — A person was fatally shot while attempting to illegally enter a Norman business early Thursday morning. When the Norman Police Department arrived on the scene near 12th Street and Lindsay Avenue, they found out the owner of a business fired the shots at a burglary suspect.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Police searching for armed robber in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
YUKON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Student Arrested In Del City Shooting

A high school student has been arrested in a shooting that occurred earlier this week, The Black Chronicle has learned. Dr. Cecilia Robinson Woods, superintendent of the Millwood Public School District, said an internal investigation has been conducted and that the district is cooperating with the Del City Police Department regarding the shooting.
DEL CITY, OK
KFOR

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business

Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Burglary suspect shot & killed inside Norman business. Protest and Memorial held outside the Oklahoma County …. Family members, friends, community members, leaders, justice reform activists and more gathered in front of the Oklahoma County Jail Saturday afternoon for a memorial and protest to honor those who have died and suffered inside the county jail.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after burglary suspect shot, killed at Norman business

NORMAN, Okla. — An investigation is underway after police say a burglary suspect was shot Thursday morning at a Norman business. Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a business near 12th Avenue Southeast and Lindsey Street after a man told officers that he shot a burglary suspect. A news release states that when officers arrived, they found a dead male inside the business.
NORMAN, OK
TMZ.com

Gunshots Go Off At Oklahoma H.S. Basketball Game, Horrifying Video

Multiple gunshots rang out at the end of a high school basketball game in Oklahoma on Tuesday ... sending fans scrambling for their lives -- and the horrifying incident was all captured on video. It happened at Del City H.S. after the school's boy's basketball team beat Millwood High, 62-58.
DEL CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Wranglers holding open tryouts this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lace up your cleats and grab your helmet because the Oklahoma City Wranglers are looking for players. The new United Football League team is holding tryouts this weekend. This season will be the team's first in Oklahoma City, and the Wranglers are searching for the best players in the area.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma City Thunder Book Bus Makes A Stop At Tulsa Elementary School

Hundreds of Tulsa elementary school kids got free books today thanks to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Rolling Bok Bus. The kids spent a lot of time picking out just the right book, choosing from both fiction and non-fiction books. First through fourth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Tulsa were happy to find out they could each get their own new book.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy