Vancouver, WA

KGW

Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet

CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
CATHLAMET, WA
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

PPB investigating 'suspicious death' after body found in Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a body was found at the bottom of an embankment in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Thursday. East Precinct officers responded at 6:07 p.m. to Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street where officers and paramedics found the body.
kptv.com

Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested

COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Stolen show dogs rescued by good samaritan in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - UPDATE: Four stolen show dogs were recovered late Saturday night by a good samaritan who spotted the van that was carrying them. Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that a passerby spotted the Mercedes cargo van parked in the Lone Pine Trailer Park on St. Johns Road in Vancouver and rescued the dogs.
VANCOUVER, WA
kpic

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
The Oregonian

Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies

The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
SALEM, OR

