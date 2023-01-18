Read full article on original website
Kayaker rescued by Coast Guard in Columbia River near Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, Wash. — The Coast Guard was called out on Saturday morning to rescue a man in the Columbia River near Puget Island after his kayak capsized. The island is located south of Cathlamet, Washington in Wahkiakum County. That's about halfway between Longview and Astoria, Oregon. The U.S. Coast...
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Portland police investigate suspicious death after finding body down embankment
Portland police say they're investigating a suspicious death in the Hazelwood Neighborhood that took place Thursday night.
kptv.com
PPB investigating 'suspicious death' after body found in Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a body was found at the bottom of an embankment in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Thursday. East Precinct officers responded at 6:07 p.m. to Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street where officers and paramedics found the body.
kptv.com
Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
kptv.com
Stolen show dogs rescued by good samaritan in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - UPDATE: Four stolen show dogs were recovered late Saturday night by a good samaritan who spotted the van that was carrying them. Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that a passerby spotted the Mercedes cargo van parked in the Lone Pine Trailer Park on St. Johns Road in Vancouver and rescued the dogs.
kpic
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
kptv.com
Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
MAX, vehicle damaged in SW Portland crash
A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.
Clark County officials offer reward for tips on Nakia Creek Fire suspects
The Clark County Fire Marshals are asking for public assistance in locating the people suspected of starting the Nakia Creek Fire last fall.
kptv.com
Body found in Columbia River in 1998 identified 24 years later using forensic genealogy
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A body that was found in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified thanks to forensic genealogy, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Tuesday. The body of an unidentified man was found on Oct. 26, 1998 in the Columbia River near...
kptv.com
6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
kptv.com
‘Pulled the rug from under you’: Van, tools stolen from Vancouver electrician’s home
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Craig Swoverland of Vancouver lost both his van and his job after someone stole his work vehicle from his driveway. On Jan. 9, Swoverland, an electrical contractor, drove home from the local hardware store to have dinner with his family. He closed up shop for the night. In the morning, he woke up to his van gone.
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
PPB: One dead after shooting reported at NE Portland apartment
One person was shot to death in Portland's Cully neighborhood late Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
