VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Craig Swoverland of Vancouver lost both his van and his job after someone stole his work vehicle from his driveway. On Jan. 9, Swoverland, an electrical contractor, drove home from the local hardware store to have dinner with his family. He closed up shop for the night. In the morning, he woke up to his van gone.

