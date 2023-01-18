ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

KTUL

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visits Red Fork Depot in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnel is working to promote visitors to Tulsa's Route 66 during his visit to one of the city's newest attractions. He stopped by the Red Fork Depot Friday morning noting the positive impact the event center has had on the community in its first year.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Union Public Schools hopes to pass $152M bond on Feb. 14

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools is hoping to pass a five-year $152 million bond at the polls on Feb. 14. The school said one of the signature projects in the bond is to "significantly reconfigure" its 6th and 7th grade building to ease students' transition from elementary school to middle school.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

'It's a pretty historic moment': Greenwood Ave. launches magazine

TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — A group of Tulsa advocates have launched a new magazine uplifting Black entrepreneurs around the world and celebrating the legacy of Tulsa's Greenwood district. The Black Wall Street Times and Greenwood Ave. celebrated the launch of Greenwood Ave. Magazine with a party Saturday. Greenwood Ave....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Community College sees largest nursing class in spring 2023 semester

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The largest nursing class at Tulsa Community College started the spring semester this week. TCC said it expanded the number of admitted students this semester to produce more nurses for the area workforce. Around 125 students began their nursing education this January, which brings the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Nonprofit highlights work helping Tulsans navigate court

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new nonprofit highlighted its efforts Thursday to help Tulsans navigate the criminal justice system. In a presentation at its open house event, JusticeLink said 16,000 Tulsans spend time in jail every year. “A lot of people don’t realize the number of people that are...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

New structure causes controversy in south Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Neighbors in south Tulsa are frustrated with a new addition in the LaFortune Park Plaza neighborhood. It's a big white structure that looks like a barn in someone's backyard. "It's a monstrosity," said John Berry, vice president of the neighborhood's home association. "It's huge. It doesn't...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Could school choice impact Oklahoma's magnet schools?

TULSA, Okla. — Magnet schools are meant to draw in students and challenge them academically. Many admit just a select number of students. Booker T. Washington High School is an example of a magnet school with a reputation for success. "Since 1913, it's had this tradition of excellence," said...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Public Schools hosts enrollment expo to help families learn about school options

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools hosted the first of two enrollment expos designed to help families learn about all of the school options offered by TPS. Teachers and school leaders from all 78 school districts attended the expo to meet with families and answer questions. The enrollment expo was held at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
SKIATOOK, OK
KRMG

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
KTUL

Deputies identify one suspect in Washington County double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects arrested Friday in connection to a double homicide. Investigators interviewed two people on Friday for a case that began as a possible missing person or suspicious incident. After the interview, deputies said the case changed to a homicide investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

