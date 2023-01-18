TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools hosted the first of two enrollment expos designed to help families learn about all of the school options offered by TPS. Teachers and school leaders from all 78 school districts attended the expo to meet with families and answer questions. The enrollment expo was held at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

