Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Violent Children Learn Behavior At Home; Oklahoma Psychiatrist Explains What Parents Need To Know.JudyDTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Pay It Forward: Spavinaw Fire Department sells used gear to volunteer firefighters for $1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Spavinaw Fire Department is paying it forward by helping a newly established volunteer fire department with gear they'd otherwise have to go out and buy. A firefighter with the Osage Twp Rural Volunteer Fire Department. who happens to be from Spavinaw, reached out to...
KTUL
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell visits Red Fork Depot in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnel is working to promote visitors to Tulsa's Route 66 during his visit to one of the city's newest attractions. He stopped by the Red Fork Depot Friday morning noting the positive impact the event center has had on the community in its first year.
KTUL
Union Public Schools hopes to pass $152M bond on Feb. 14
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools is hoping to pass a five-year $152 million bond at the polls on Feb. 14. The school said one of the signature projects in the bond is to "significantly reconfigure" its 6th and 7th grade building to ease students' transition from elementary school to middle school.
KTUL
'It's a pretty historic moment': Greenwood Ave. launches magazine
TULSA, OKLA. (KTUL) — A group of Tulsa advocates have launched a new magazine uplifting Black entrepreneurs around the world and celebrating the legacy of Tulsa's Greenwood district. The Black Wall Street Times and Greenwood Ave. celebrated the launch of Greenwood Ave. Magazine with a party Saturday. Greenwood Ave....
KTUL
Tulsa Community College sees largest nursing class in spring 2023 semester
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The largest nursing class at Tulsa Community College started the spring semester this week. TCC said it expanded the number of admitted students this semester to produce more nurses for the area workforce. Around 125 students began their nursing education this January, which brings the...
KTUL
Nonprofit highlights work helping Tulsans navigate court
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new nonprofit highlighted its efforts Thursday to help Tulsans navigate the criminal justice system. In a presentation at its open house event, JusticeLink said 16,000 Tulsans spend time in jail every year. “A lot of people don’t realize the number of people that are...
KTUL
New structure causes controversy in south Tulsa neighborhood
TULSA, Okla. — Neighbors in south Tulsa are frustrated with a new addition in the LaFortune Park Plaza neighborhood. It's a big white structure that looks like a barn in someone's backyard. "It's a monstrosity," said John Berry, vice president of the neighborhood's home association. "It's huge. It doesn't...
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop. It’s a new season for The Sports Page Steakhouse in Coweta, Oklahoma. This local favorite has been around since 2005 and now, they will be serving new traditions as well as long-time classics.
Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
KOKI FOX 23
New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
KTUL
Could school choice impact Oklahoma's magnet schools?
TULSA, Okla. — Magnet schools are meant to draw in students and challenge them academically. Many admit just a select number of students. Booker T. Washington High School is an example of a magnet school with a reputation for success. "Since 1913, it's had this tradition of excellence," said...
KTUL
Tulsa police ask for help in identifying porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen stealing packages off of a homeowner's porch. Officers said the theft occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 12 near 39th and Peoria. The woman got in a pickup truck and the driver...
KTUL
Tulsa Public Schools hosts enrollment expo to help families learn about school options
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Public Schools hosted the first of two enrollment expos designed to help families learn about all of the school options offered by TPS. Teachers and school leaders from all 78 school districts attended the expo to meet with families and answer questions. The enrollment expo was held at the Tulsa Tech Peoria Campus from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
KTUL
Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
KTUL
Deputies identify one suspect in Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects arrested Friday in connection to a double homicide. Investigators interviewed two people on Friday for a case that began as a possible missing person or suspicious incident. After the interview, deputies said the case changed to a homicide investigation.
Comments / 0