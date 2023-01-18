Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke at Union Bethel A. M.E. in Randallstown about the plans he expects to implement during his administration just three days after his inauguration.Moore attended a service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday morning. At the service, he talked about his $63 billion budget plan, which he made public on Friday.Moore touched on his plans for addressing crime.He said his administration intends to work with law enforcement officials to remove violent offenders from the streets and keep them returning to the streets.They'll focus on finding and confiscating illegal guns, too, Moore said.He said his budget includes "historic investments" to support the attorney general's office and the public defender."We are going to ensure that everybody, our children and our families, have a right to feel safe in their own communities, and feel safe in their own skin… and that is why you will see within that budget that we make investments about how we're doing things like supporting local law enforcement agencies, but also ensuring that we are not going to militarize our way to safety," Moore said.
