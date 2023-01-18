ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Wes Moore discusses plans for Maryland at MLK service in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke at Union Bethel A. M.E. in Randallstown about the plans he expects to implement during his administration just three days after his inauguration.Moore attended a service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday morning. At the service, he talked about his $63 billion budget plan, which he made public on Friday.Moore touched on his plans for addressing crime.He said his administration intends to work with law enforcement officials to remove violent offenders from the streets and keep them returning to the streets.They'll focus on finding and confiscating illegal guns, too, Moore said.He said his budget includes "historic investments" to support the attorney general's office and the public defender."We are going to ensure that everybody, our children and our families, have a right to feel safe in their own communities, and feel safe in their own skin… and that is why you will see within that budget that we make investments about how we're doing things like supporting local law enforcement agencies, but also ensuring that we are not going to militarize our way to safety," Moore said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Western MD Young Republicans on Gov. Moore’s vision

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, President and Chairman of the Western Maryland Young Republicans Cross Ritchey joins the program to talk about his personal experience at the historic inauguration of Governor Wes Moore. He also talks about his views on where the Maryland GOP party stands and the best […]
MARYLAND STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Weekend Getaways in Maryland You Must Try

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Maryland? If so, we have you covered with the best places to visit!. Although Maryland is one of Americans smallest states, it is jammed pack with so many exciting weekend getaways! Maryland is known for the Chesapeake Bay, epic waterways and byways, and it’s capital city Baltimore!
MARYLAND STATE
Lancaster Farming

Maryland Ag Secretary Ready to Pursue Industry’s Needs

As Maryland’s new ag secretary, Kevin Atticks wants to help farmers meet the challenges of the day — and see them thrive doing it. It’s an approach Atticks has honed over two decades of supporting value-added agriculture. Before Gov. Wes Moore nominated him Jan. 17, Atticks was the executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association and the founder of consulting firm Grow & Fortify.
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Two People Dead After Maryland House Fire

Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. Two peopled died in a house fire in Temple Hills in Prince George's County, Md. Two other people survived the fire. 10 Dead at Scene of Los Angeles Mass...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland’s 2023 Primitive Deer Hunt Days Run Feb. 1-3

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the state’s Primitive Deer Hunt will be open Feb. 1-3 statewide. Hunters with a valid hunting license, or those exempt from the hunting license requirement, may use primitive bows or muzzleloaders to hunt sika and white-tailed deer during these days.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Eastern Shore Lawmakers Welcome New Governor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been inaugurated as the new Governor of Maryland, and Eastern Shore lawmakers from both parties are eager to work with him to make the Eastern Shore a priority. Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican from the Eastern Shore delegation, says he's had the...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy