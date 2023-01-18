Read full article on original website
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
wchsnetwork.com
Second man caught after vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man allegedly responsible for half-a-dozen vehicle break-ins has turned himself in. The Charleston Police Department said Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, reported himself to authorities this week. Hancock, along with two other men, are accused of stealing from six vehicles in the Rolling Hills...
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
wchsnetwork.com
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — Kanawha County Deputies were called to investigate an in-progress theft of Frontier Communications phone lines around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A couple of Frontier Communications employees witnessed a suspect driving a maroon Toyota pickup cutting an active line near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs on Sissonville Drive in Charleston. Once the suspect left the scene, the employees followed while talking to 911 operators.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
WSAZ
Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death earlier this month is headed to a grand jury. Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, waived her rights during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Abigail...
WSAZ
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Belfry After Allegedly Admitting To Officer That Drugs Were In Their Car
A Trooper with the Kentucky State Police- who was on patrol in Belfry, arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. The trooper had stopped at a gas station and, upon exiting his vehicle, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car next to him. The trooper then spoke...
wchsnetwork.com
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins in Charleston last week, according to police. Braden Burford, 21, of Charleston, was taken into custody and charged with grand larceny following the incident in the Rollings Hills neighborhood last Friday. Police are actively looking...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad […]
wchsnetwork.com
HERNSHAW, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have arrested a man for crashing his car into a house while driving under the influence. Deputies said Harold Harless, Jr., 48, of Marmet, admitted to using methamphetamine while behind the wheel of his black Subuaru Impreza Wednesday night on Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.
WSAZ
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
WSAZ
Fight between underage siblings ends with one stabbed, another arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fight between two underage siblings ended in a stabbing Wednesday night and one of the children being arrested. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the call in the St. Albans area where they were told an argument between a girl and her brother escalated.
SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile male has been arrested following an altercation with his sister on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at around 7:00pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Surrey Terrace in the Saint Albans area of Kanawha County regarding an incident which had transpired between two siblings.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
West Virginia Teen Gavin Smith Sentenced For Murdering His Family In ‘Act Of Pure Evil’
Gavin Smith fatally shot his mother, stepfather, and two brothers — the youngest of whom was hiding under his crib — after his parents forbade him from seeing his girlfriend. A West Virginia teen received the maximum sentence for fatally shooting four family members. Gavin Smith, now 18,...
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19): A man is in custody after deputies say he crashed his car into a house in the Hernshaw area on Wednesday night. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lens Creek Rd. at around 9:45 p.m. They say that a […]
