ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC TO CLOSE FOR MEETING

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative has announced that their offices will be closed this coming Thursday, January 26, for a company-wide meeting. Although the offices are going to be closed, members can still access their account information, make payments, or report power outages by calling 1-800-949-4414, going to their website www.bluebonnet.coop, or through their MyBluebonnet mobile app.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
ANSON, TX
KSN News

9-year-old Texas student reads over 3 million words in half of a school year, wants to read 5 million by the end of the school year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Abilene, Texas, student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before.   When you walk into Wylie East Elementary’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Alleged thieves steal $30,000 in copper items from north Abilene business

ABILENE, Texas — A business is north Abilene is missing $30,000 in copper. According to an incident report, the business owner reported that several alleged thieves stole $30,000 in copper items from their yard. The incident occurred sometime between midnight on Christmas morning in 2022, and Thursday, January 19th,...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Sweetwater spends over $2 million on new project

SWEETWATER, Texas — Technological advances are helping the world become a better place. The city of Sweetwater is replacing over 4,500 water meters and will replace them with their new smart water meters. These new devices will be in every home and business in Sweetwater. “Well I think it's...
SWEETWATER, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Abilene’s Animal Shelter Closed Due To Outbreak

2023 for the first time in its history saw the Abilene Animal Shelter at 925 South 25th street being taken over by a nonprofit organization known as ALL KIND Animal Initiative. All Kind organizers have made it clear from the very get-go, that their goal is to build a new animal shelter in Abilene among other things.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

City of Sweetwater to install smart water meters in every home, business

SWEETWATER, Texas — The city of Sweetwater is planning to install Ultrasonic Smart Water Meters in every home and business in the area. The city is partnering with Secure Vision of America to complete the project by July of 2023. The smart meters are meant to give a more accurate reading for water use than the current meters, which have been said to underreport water usage leading to lower bills. The new meters will measure water consumption so every household and business is billed accurately.
SWEETWATER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

3 Big Things to Know When Driving Clack and Danville Streets in Abilene

With a population of approximately 150,000 in Abilene, we have plenty of vehicles on the road here. Cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, you name it - Abilene is a city of hustle and bustle. As with many Abilenians, I drive on Clack and Danville streets every day. If it's not commuting to work and home, it's running to the store and other errands. In a nutshell, I drive them both a lot.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: Two car wreck causes rollover in Hawley

HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash while traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 277. Around 3:30 p.m., Hawley first responders responded to a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 277 near FM 605. Traffic was moved to one lane until the scene was cleared. One person was transported to a hospital […]
HAWLEY, TX
colemantoday.com

Needed Rain Now Likely Monday Night and Tuesday - Low Snow Chance

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner - This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? (read on) What to Expect - A vigorous upper level low will track out of the southwestern U.S. Monday and cross our region of Texas on Tuesday. As a result, rain is very likely starting Monday night and through much of Tuesday. Tuesday morning looks to be our prime time for rain.
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

‘I’m a theater dad now. And it’s what I want to be’: Abilene family shows the power of support when sons break the family tradition of athletes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twin brothers Braxton and Brody Parris were born with a lot to live up to. Their mother Corissa Parris is a long time basketball star, grandmother Pug Parris is the first female track coach in school history, father and grandfather Brad and Ricky both record setting pole vaulters and McMurry coaches. […]
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy