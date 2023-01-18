Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Document Database: 115 pages of pretrial paperwork filed in the murder of Hailey Dunn, Adkins set for trial in April
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One hundred fifteen pages of pretrial paperwork has been filed in the murder of Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn as suspect Shawn Adkins is set to stand trial later this year. A final pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Adkins in Nolan County February 10, ahead of the trial, which is […]
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC TO CLOSE FOR MEETING
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative has announced that their offices will be closed this coming Thursday, January 26, for a company-wide meeting. Although the offices are going to be closed, members can still access their account information, make payments, or report power outages by calling 1-800-949-4414, going to their website www.bluebonnet.coop, or through their MyBluebonnet mobile app.
Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law
ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
Abilene Zoo prepares to say goodbye to lion pride before their trip home
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The lions at the Abilene Zoo will return to their home habitat in Fort Worth. For the past couple years, Abilene has been a temporary home for Saba, Abagebe and Jabulani. The lions came to visit West Texas while the Fort Worth zoo underwent habitat renovations. Now that the construction is […]
Only 1/10th of potential jurors show up in Abilene mattress murder, trial could last 2+ weeks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 1/10th of potential jurors who could hear the trial of an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor over a mattress left in an alley showed up to start court proceedings that could last two or more weeks. 1,000 potential jurors were set to show up at the […]
9-year-old Texas student reads over 3 million words in half of a school year, wants to read 5 million by the end of the school year
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 9-year-old Abilene, Texas, student has read over three million words in only half of a school year, something his third-grade reading teacher said she has never seen a student this age do before. When you walk into Wylie East Elementary’s library, you will see a lot of different children’s books, but you will also most likely see 9-year-old Graham McLean, who has read almost […]
ktxs.com
Alleged thieves steal $30,000 in copper items from north Abilene business
ABILENE, Texas — A business is north Abilene is missing $30,000 in copper. According to an incident report, the business owner reported that several alleged thieves stole $30,000 in copper items from their yard. The incident occurred sometime between midnight on Christmas morning in 2022, and Thursday, January 19th,...
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
ktxs.com
Sweetwater spends over $2 million on new project
SWEETWATER, Texas — Technological advances are helping the world become a better place. The city of Sweetwater is replacing over 4,500 water meters and will replace them with their new smart water meters. These new devices will be in every home and business in Sweetwater. “Well I think it's...
Abilene’s Animal Shelter Closed Due To Outbreak
2023 for the first time in its history saw the Abilene Animal Shelter at 925 South 25th street being taken over by a nonprofit organization known as ALL KIND Animal Initiative. All Kind organizers have made it clear from the very get-go, that their goal is to build a new animal shelter in Abilene among other things.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
ktxs.com
City of Sweetwater to install smart water meters in every home, business
SWEETWATER, Texas — The city of Sweetwater is planning to install Ultrasonic Smart Water Meters in every home and business in the area. The city is partnering with Secure Vision of America to complete the project by July of 2023. The smart meters are meant to give a more accurate reading for water use than the current meters, which have been said to underreport water usage leading to lower bills. The new meters will measure water consumption so every household and business is billed accurately.
Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
3 Big Things to Know When Driving Clack and Danville Streets in Abilene
With a population of approximately 150,000 in Abilene, we have plenty of vehicles on the road here. Cars, trucks, vans, SUVs, you name it - Abilene is a city of hustle and bustle. As with many Abilenians, I drive on Clack and Danville streets every day. If it's not commuting to work and home, it's running to the store and other errands. In a nutshell, I drive them both a lot.
Crime Reports: Abilene woman finds unknown man trespassing in home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1600 block of Highway 351 – Theft of ServiceA possible known suspect left a […]
BREAKING: Two car wreck causes rollover in Hawley
HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles were involved in a rollover crash while traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 277. Around 3:30 p.m., Hawley first responders responded to a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 277 near FM 605. Traffic was moved to one lane until the scene was cleared. One person was transported to a hospital […]
colemantoday.com
Needed Rain Now Likely Monday Night and Tuesday - Low Snow Chance
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner - This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? (read on) What to Expect - A vigorous upper level low will track out of the southwestern U.S. Monday and cross our region of Texas on Tuesday. As a result, rain is very likely starting Monday night and through much of Tuesday. Tuesday morning looks to be our prime time for rain.
Local family brings awareness to hydrocephalus through TikTok, six-year-old Ace is beating the odds
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Ace is like most six-year-old boys, he loves playing with his brothers, school and music. His family describe him as someone who is always smiling and laughing. His mother, Sheridan Gleason, likes to say, “To know Ace is to love Ace, because Ace loves everyone.” But his doctors say Ace is […]
‘I’m a theater dad now. And it’s what I want to be’: Abilene family shows the power of support when sons break the family tradition of athletes
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twin brothers Braxton and Brody Parris were born with a lot to live up to. Their mother Corissa Parris is a long time basketball star, grandmother Pug Parris is the first female track coach in school history, father and grandfather Brad and Ricky both record setting pole vaulters and McMurry coaches. […]
