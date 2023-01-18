SWEETWATER, Texas — The city of Sweetwater is planning to install Ultrasonic Smart Water Meters in every home and business in the area. The city is partnering with Secure Vision of America to complete the project by July of 2023. The smart meters are meant to give a more accurate reading for water use than the current meters, which have been said to underreport water usage leading to lower bills. The new meters will measure water consumption so every household and business is billed accurately.

SWEETWATER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO