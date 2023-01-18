Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
WOWT
Dense fog early, staying cloudy and chilly
A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Young elephants at the Omaha Zoo celebrate their first birthdays. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday. Updated: 20 hours ago. Snow showers south of Omaha will end this evening, cloudy and chilly weather sticks around...
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Day: Fog and light snow chances to kick off the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The chilly weather holds on through the extended forecast and so will the clouds! After some Friday clearing the clouds move back in ahead of our next system. Along with the clouds, fog builds in Saturday morning and overnight through 9 AM visibility could be below 1/4 mile in spots.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
WOWT
10 Day Forecast: Snow for some Saturday, chilly temps for all into next week
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We now know what caused...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
WOWT
Omaha pedestrian hit by vehicle, sent to hospital
Cloudy and chilly today with temperatures only warming into the lower 30s. A few flurries possible in the metro with steadier snow showers in far southeast Nebraska where 1 to 3 inches is possible. Storm Chasers gain new PA announcer. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Kansas City Royals are turning...
WOWT
3 Day Forecast: Cool but quiet Friday and Sunday with some snow showers Saturday
Nebraska State Patrol responds to over 400 weather-related incidents during storm. Nebraska state troopers responded to over 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as winter weather walloped the state. Large police response in Weeping Water from suicide threat. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. We now know what caused...
klkntv.com
‘I was kind of expecting more’: Lincolnites, city workers didn’t have much snow to move
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln got its most precipitation since July on Thursday, a little over eight-tenths of an inch. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department worked nonstop all night and early into the morning to make sure the main roads were safe for the morning commute. “Last night,...
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
klin.com
UPDATE: Less Snow Expected in Lincoln
Things have changed regarding the storm since the 3 o’clock hour. Corey Mead, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, tells KLIN News that a warm layer of air above the ground has prevented the precipitation changing from freezing rain to snow. Additionally, a pocket of dry air moved from Kansas into Southeast Nebraska to Interstate 80 at about 3 PM. The dry air is causing much of the precipitation is evaporating before it hits the ground.
doniphanherald.com
Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one
David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon. While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.
KETV.com
Snow falling in Omaha area with slick conditions expected for evening commute
OMAHA, Neb. — Snow is moving into the Omaha area. Flakes started falling in the metro around 11:45 a.m. The La Vista Police Department is on accident diversion — if no injuries, and it's safe to do so, exchange information. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports multiple interstate...
WOWT
Omaha working to clear secondary roads
Washington County residents met at the Blair Library Thursday night to debate proposed changes to zoning regulations they say could jeopardize many small businesses. Two Omaha restaurants forced to close due to inflation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Inflation proved to be too much for some metro businesses. Nebraska senators debate...
WOWT
Car prices down 80% from last year, but availability continues to be a problem
Keystone Villa residents are fed up with sudden and steep rent hikes. The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which means the Storm Chasers are also getting a new announcer. New bills in Iowa look at cybersecurity, food stamps. Updated: 5...
WOWT
72nd Street restricted to one lane at I-680
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of 72nd Street through central Omaha is down to one lane. Starting today, the city has restricted 72nd Street southbound to the inside lane over Interstate 680 for repair work on the curbside lane. The lane restriction is in place until further notice.
WOWT
Omaha Zoo celebrates elephants' first birthdays
A man was arrested in connection an Omaha homicide case from 2020. Patchy dense fog this morning cloud lead to a few slick spots. Fog thins out by midday, but cloudy skies stick around with chilly conditions. Highs today only in the mid-20s. Snow to the south ending, cloudy and...
WOWT
Keystone Villas residents fed up over steep rent increases
The Kansas City Royals are turning to its farm system for its next play-by-play voice -- which means the Storm Chasers are also getting a new announcer. New bills in Iowa look at cybersecurity, food stamps. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Iowa GOP is looking to change what can be...
