New Orleans, LA

Paul Mainieri headlines Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club’s inaugural ‘First Pitch Luncheon’

By Aaron S. Lee
 3 days ago

    NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club will present its inaugural First Pitch Luncheon at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street.

    Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri will be the featured speaker at the event.

    The four-time National Coach of the Year retired in 2021 after 15 seasons with the Tigers, where he guided LSU to a 2009 national championship.

    The luncheon will also feature a preseason preview from all seven college baseball coaches in the New Orleans area, including first-year Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman.

    The complete list includes:

    • Jay Uhlman, Tulane University
    • Blake Dean, University of New Orleans
    • Jeremy Kennedy, Loyola University New Orleans
    • Adrian Holloway, Xavier Univerity
    • Trennis Grant, Dillard University
    • Joe Scheuermann, Delgado Community College
    • Glenn Powell, Nunez Community College

    Tables of eight are available at a cost of $320 with individual tickets set at $40.

    For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Stan Kottemann at (504) 908-6080 or via e-mail at skotlaw@aol.com or contact The Cannery at (504) 486-8351 or via e-mail at ashley@toulousegourmet.com .

