KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
KSAT 12
Teenager found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
KSAT 12
Fight starts between two women, ends with man cut across face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized with a cut across his face, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the cutting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 W. Upon arrival, officers found a...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot after an argument with his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street. Police...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
KSAT 12
BCSO deputy arrested after threatening multiple cadets with Taser, sheriff says
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its deputies on multiple charges after he allegedly threatened cadets with a Taser. BCSO’s Public Integrity unit arrested Andrew Garcia, 23, at a Guadalupe County home on Wednesday. Garcia is charged with two counts of official oppression, assault with bodily injury, and harassment, all misdemeanors, said Sheriff Javier Salazar.
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD for the identity of hit-n-run suspect that killed man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities need the public's help with a hit-and-run that happened on Wednesday on San Antonio's East Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was crossing an intersection of South W.W. White Road and Brideman Drive around 6:45 p.m. Police say that the man was...
KSAT 12
Man fleeing from deputy after vehicle crash found with use of helicopter
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to get assistance from a police helicopter to find a driver who decided to run following a vehicle crash overnight. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Panda Drive and Marlina Drive, not far...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
KSAT 12
Two 17-year-olds arrested for aggravated robbery in botched drug deal, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two 17-year-olds were arrested this past week, each on two counts of aggravated robbery after police say they pointed handguns at two teenagers during a drug deal. Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, Zane West and Tyler Westhoefer pulled into the parking lot of the YMCA, located...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road. Upon...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating after man fires several shots into West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting after a man fired several rounds into a West Side apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to a shooting at 6600 W Commerce Rd., at around 9 a.m. Police say various residents reported that...
KSAT 12
Man shot in car on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
KSAT 12
CRIME STOPPERS: Family, police seek answers in 2020 murder, suspected robbery of construction worker
SAN ANTONIO – Police and the family of a construction worker who was found shot in the face at a Northeast side construction site in January 2020 are looking for help finding his killer. Typically the first one to the job site, Jesus “Jesse” Solis had arrived to a...
KSAT 12
2 men shot, killed during altercation outside far West Bexar County apartment complex, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men are dead and a woman is in custody following a shooting outside a far West Bexar County apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Villages of Briggs Ranch Apartments in...
news4sanantonio.com
Ex-husband intentionally sets new boyfriend of estranged wife's house on fire, police say
SAN ANTONIO - One week after a massive house fire on the Southeast Side, arson investigators say it was intentionally set by the estranged husband of the homeowner's new girlfriend. Investigators say video evidence shows 41-year-old Billy Quezada walking with a gas can to an alley that led to the...
