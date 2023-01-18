Read full article on original website
Hamilton County teachers fuming after losing pay
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Some area teachers are upset, saying they lost extra pay they were counting on. Thursday night, Hamilton County school board held the first board meeting of the semester, and it took an unexpected turn. During the meeting, people spoke out in regard to the number...
Hamilton County teachers share concerns over lost differentiated compensation Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENN — Tensions were high in the first school board meeting of the year as officials and teachers discussed differentiated pay. Differentiated compensation allows Hamilton County staff to earn up to 20% more in total compensation. This payment is determined by participating in additional roles, teaching hard...
Sunset Memorial Gardens to pay state penalty for poor grave conditions
CLEVELAND, TENN — Sunset Memorial Gardens reaches a settlement with the state of Tennessee for poor maintenance at the cemetery. The burial compound is to pay the state as it has found multiple violations on their property. Broken vases, ripped flags, and sunken headstones is what some residence see...
Survivors Spotlight: Chattanooga trainer helps cancer patients rebuild
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — It's that time of the year for Chattanooga`s biggest gala, Pink! Pink! The gala is a charity for the MaryEllen Locher Breast Cancer Center AT C-H-I Memorial hospital. For the last 18 years Pink! has raised $5.2 million towards the centers breast cancer research and treatment...
'Near death experience': Family of 10 grateful after Meigs County tornado
Decatur, Tenn. — An EF0 tornado struck Decatur, Tennessee on Thursday, January 12. One family says they had a near death experience because they were unaware the tornado was coming. "'We're gonna die,'" says Barbara Mask, Jessica's mom. "You know, what can you think? You're in an RV, not...
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
Florida police shoot, kill Cleveland, Tenn. man after confrontation in Walmart parking lot
CHIPLEY, FL — A Cleveland man is dead after being shot by police at a Walmart in Florida. Chipley Florida Police responded to a traffic disturbance Wednesday evening near Brickyard Road. 44-year-old Sean Joseph Pearce drove up close to a school bus, exited his vehicle, and began pounding on...
Remembering MaryEllen Locher with pink tribute
CHATTANOOGA, TENN — The news set looked a bit different Friday evening, as we helped color Chattanooga Pink. If you've been out in Chattanooga this week, you might have noticed changes around town as well for this week's Pink! Gala. But mainly we fashioned in the color pink ahead...
One month since train crash, derailment in Collegedale
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — One month has passed since the devastating train derailment in Collegedale. A truck carrying a large concrete highway barrier got stuck at a light while on the tracks, causing the train to hit it. The impact derailed ten of the train's cars. The scene looks quite...
Vandalism at the Tivoli: Chattanooga Police ask for help identifying suspects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Saturday, Chattanooga Police asked for help identifying two suspects accused of vandalizing the Tivoli. In a Facebook post, police said these individuals caused thousands of dollars of damage to the Broad Street theater. Nick Wilkinson, Executive Director at the Tivoli Theatre, says they have already...
One dead, child hospitalized after shooting then crash on Hwy 58, says Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with possible entrapment. When police arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unconscious and a child in the back seat. Police say the driver was found with a gunshot wound. CPD says there was...
Whitfield County Animal Shelter takes flight to find 'furever' homes for furry friends
WHITFIELD CO. , GA — An animal shelter in Whitfield County is taking flight to find new families for a few furry friends. The Whitfield County Animal Shelter employees and director incorporated a new way of travel in transporting 11 rescued puppies. After weeks of hard work, the organization...
Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes
LOS ANGELES — Leslie Jordan, the actor and Chattanooga native whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner's office has concluded.
