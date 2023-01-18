Decatur, Tenn. — An EF0 tornado struck Decatur, Tennessee on Thursday, January 12. One family says they had a near death experience because they were unaware the tornado was coming. "'We're gonna die,'" says Barbara Mask, Jessica's mom. "You know, what can you think? You're in an RV, not...

MEIGS COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO