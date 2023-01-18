Read full article on original website
Mandan mobile house fire believed to be accidental in nature
As of right now, the department says the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mandan Emergency Officials: Home explosion likely not caused by criminal activity
(Mandan, ND) -- Authorities believe a home explosion in Mandan was accidental. Two people were rescued Wednesday after their mobile home exploded. They were taken to a burn center and their conditions are unknown at this time. The couple's dog was found injured and was taken to a vet and later died.
KFYR-TV
Crews respond to explosion, fire at mobile home in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – UPDATE: Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion. ORIGINAL STORY (1/18 at 3:45 p.m.): Two people suffered unknown injuries following an explosion and fire at a mobile home in the Cortez Circle area of Mandan late Wednesday morning. In a post...
kfgo.com
Police respond to early morning stabbing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Police are searching for a man after a stabbing in Bismarck early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area of the 200 block of N. 20th Street around 7 a.m. on a report of someone who had been stabbed. They found a 30-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound to her leg.
Explosion at Mandan house Wednesday morning
When they got there, the crews found that a mobile home did explode and was engulfed in flames.
Police found man connected to Bismarck stabbing incident
UPDATE: 1/20/2023, 5:00 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police have located Cruz, and he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: 1/19/2023, 1:57 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old man, Lucio Cruz, who is a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Thursday […]
Should Bismarck Residents Help Decide The Fate Of A Human Being?
This is a very controversial story that is still playing out on one individual that made a huge error of judgment. One of the two words I used for the title of this article was "Human Being" - that's what we all are -and "Human Beings" make mistakes, and unfortunately some of them can have an impact on your life for quite a while.
In Bismarck – If You Blinked An Eye And Missed It, Check It Out!
This is the amazing thing about progress, and I know that some people don't think Bismark and Mandan need it... ...but it seemed like forever that the empty parking lot which was almost across the street from Cash Wise on Expressway was always destined to be empty. It seemed like just yesterday that I drove over there and took a couple of pics - wondering IF Bismarck did want to fill that loneliness, what would be the best fit for all of us?
Where do the snow piles go in Bismarck?
But when the snow is no longer falling, where does the city haul the snow?
What’s happening this weekend? January 21-22
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? KX will always have you covered. In our weekend catalog, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here are a few of our favorites from around our service […]
KFYR-TV
Mandan Public Works continues to clear the city of snow
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - It has been more than a month since a winter storm dropped 18 inches of snow on the area. Public Works in Mandan is continuing to dig out the city but how much does moving all that snow cost?. The amount of snow received throughout a...
New shop helps you on your spiritual journey in Bismarck
The owner says inside there's something for everyone of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs.
BNSF and FORB clash over the fate of historic Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge
BNSF claims that the current bridge is at the last stage of its life.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KFYR-TV
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Supreme Court votes to uphold conviction of man found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and terrorizing
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a man who killed a man with his pickup truck in July, 2019. Supreme Court officials say Steven Rademacher was found guilty of murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and terrorizing after he drove the vehicle into a group of people outside a Bismarck bar. In the suit, Rademacher argued that the officials had kept him out of the courtroom during some of proceedings linked to his case. The court denied the appeal, arguing that he had failed to establish he had been excluded from those proceedings.
keyzradio.com
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
We love our popcorn!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There may not be a more iconic duo than a movie and popcorn, and American’s certainly agree. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, on average, every man, woman, and child eats about 43 quarts of popcorn each year. The Grand Theater in Bismarck says they serve up several pounds of corn every week.
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
