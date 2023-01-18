Read full article on original website
Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+. At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,500
Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe! This gorgeous home has NEVER been lived in. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, including front load washer & dryer with pedestals. Fully fenced with underground irrigation (Hunter) in front and back. Two-car enclosed garage with 2 electric garage door openers. Beautifully constructed, this home offers an open-concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Available now, $2500 per month. Located in Brazos County and the 77845 ZIP Code. This area is served by the College Station Independent attendance zone.
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
BRENHAM MAYOR’S RACE TO BE CONTESTED
There will be a contested race for mayor of Brenham. Keith Hofmann filed on Wednesday to run for mayor, along with Ward 3 Councilmember Atwood Kenjura. Hofmann, formerly of Houston, was the chief executive officer for VeraLink Solutions, LLC and launched an independent oil and gas company. He studied finance at the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Brazos County Sheriff's Office seek public's help in identifying Jan. 11 Hindu Society Brazos Valley thieves
NAVASOTA, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sherriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole a donation box and a safe that contained thousands of dollars combined. In the security footage from the Brazos County Crime Stoppers Facebook, one...
Three local counties still rated at high COVID risk in latest CDC update
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond...
Texas A&M Police seek public's help in identifying Dec. 2 Brookshire Brothers thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly stole a case of beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers on Dec. 2. In the security footage, the individual can be seen wearing an unbranded hoodie, shorts, and slides. Information...
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
