Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
City of Bartlesville asks residents to limit water use as lake levels fall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville has asked residents, once again, to conserve water as lake levels continue to fall. “We’re beginning to be concerned. We’re not at a critical phase, but we are asking people to conserve water,” said Mayor Dale Copeland. Because of...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
Journal Tribune
Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories
Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
A perfect ‘bad storm’ is driving egg prices up, experts say
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — It’s not just the Avian Flu that has caused egg prices to rise, economists say. Oklahoma has had a few barn yard cases of the bird flu but not as many cases in other states. Rodney Holcomb is a professor and food economist at...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
Oklahoma marijuana grow facility building total loss after fire in downtown Tonkawa
The fire at Kongfei Green LLC Marijuana Grow Facility started just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday and crews worked all morning into the afternoon to knock the fire out.
news9.com
Ty's Hamburgers Owner Looking For Buyer, Says Restaurant Will Stay Open
A midtown Tulsa burger joint that’s been around for more than 40 years is now up for sale. The owner wants her loyal customers to know the restaurant is not closing and she will only sell to someone who will carry on its legacy. Kristina Cushenberry and her family...
KOKI FOX 23
EPA says 50,000 tons of radioactive waste covered in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — At first glance, it looks like sod on a yard, but there is a mixture of clay and grass seed covering what is believed to be nearly 50,000 tons of radioactive waste in Broken Arrow. The site is also surrounded by a barbed wire fence,...
Authorities In Tonkawa Issue Evacuation Notice Due To Fire
Local leaders in Tonkawa have issued an evacuation notice in downtown Tonkawa after a marijuana grow farm caught fire in the area. Tonkawa Police said the fire is limited to hot spots and is largely contained. Businesses in the area were advised to shelter in place due to the burning...
KTUL
Pantera to headline Rocklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Attempted Kidnapping
A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping attempt at Lowes on SE Adams Blvd on Tuesday. Quincy Wilson was seen in Washington County Court Thursday afternoon by Judge Linda Thomas. According to an affidavit, the victim was a Lowes employee. Wilson approached the worker at Lowes...
KOKI FOX 23
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa attorney who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held in the Tulsa County Jail without bond. In addition to the rape charges, Krigel is also accused of intimidating two people who testified...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps
When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
KOKI FOX 23
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.
Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
Two people arrested in connection with Washington County homicide
WASHINTON COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Deputies have released few details but did say the arrests were made while they were investigating a missing person case. The investigation lead them to a home...
