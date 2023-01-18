ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK
Journal Tribune

Tonkawa's POW Camp: Murder, Mass, Musicals, and Memories

Gracing the horizon like a grain silo, a gray concrete water tower base still stands about a half-mile north of Tonkawa on 13th Street. When people new to Kay County see the abandoned cylinder-looking structure for the first time, they ask: “What is that?” Then the story begins.
TONKAWA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Pantera to headline Rocklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Rocklahoma announced Friday morning that Pantera will be headlining the music festival this Labor Day weekend. Pantera is a heavy metal band from Arlington that formed in 1981. The renewal window for 2022 Rocklahoma weekend and VIP pass holders remains open. Rocklahoma will announce the...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Attempted Kidnapping

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping attempt at Lowes on SE Adams Blvd on Tuesday. Quincy Wilson was seen in Washington County Court Thursday afternoon by Judge Linda Thomas. According to an affidavit, the victim was a Lowes employee. Wilson approached the worker at Lowes...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma’s Most Notorious Speed Traps

When I travel back to my hometown, the route is generally easy. There are three exits in total along my 200-mile drive home. I hop on I-44 at Lawton, exit to I-35 in OKC, and one more time at US-60 in Northern Oklahoma. All in all, it's a piece of cake... until I near my own small little hometown.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Five Fail to Appear in Court After Party in Nowata Co.

Five individuals allegedly fail to appear in Nowata County District Court three times after being issued a citation for a party held last fall.. According to the Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO), a large party on the Oologah Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Nowata County was interrupted around midnight by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation on October 8, 2022.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy