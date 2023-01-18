ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit

There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana

You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Be Nice and Tip a Little Better, Billings

Some of you reading this right now are bad tippers. And you know it. I learned about how important good tipping is from my mom. She bartended and waited tables for most of her career. And she explained to me that while she was working, they didn't get the full minimum wage. So being able to put food on the table depended heavily on getting tips. And back before we had ATMs everywhere, my mom always had cash.
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled

Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
Record number of handguns found in Montana airport carry-ons

Montana breaks a record nationally and statewide for firearm discoveries in airport carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. In 2022, the greatest number of firearms were found at Billings Logan International airport with TSA officers finding a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. Every one was discovered in routine X-ray screenings.
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale

Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record

Nearly twice as many people tried to carry a gun through security at a Montana airport in 2023. But officers with the Transportation Security Administration say while that's a concerning number, it actually mirrors the trend of more gun seizures in other states. And it was Billings, not Missoula with...
Chick-Fil-A Day 2: Drive-thru steady, customers pleased

The drive-thru wait time at the new Chick-Fil-A in Billings is about 15 minutes Friday afternoon. That time is less than opening day and customers are already coming back for more!. The BPD is continuing to keep everyone safe and direct traffic. There is a constant stream of customers in...
