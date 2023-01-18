Read full article on original website
Officials Release Plan On How to Navigate the Chick-Fil-A Billings OpeningMadocBillings, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Out With Greg Upham! Billings Schools Invites You To Take Survey
Today, Billings Public Schools notified parents via email they plan to hire a NEW superintendent to replace the current one, Greg Upham, on July 1st, 2023. The School District has sent out a survey asking parents, guardians, and staff to provide their input on the next superintendent. What's In The...
Mediation for Yellowstone County Employees Come to an Agreement
Yellowstone County Employees Union have come to an agreement during their mediation with county commissioners. They met with county commissioners on January 18th, 2023 to discuss the options about higher pay. This is all in the wake of Yellowstone County offering higher pay to new employees. The employees that have...
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Beloved Billings advocate, restauranteur 'Ziggy' Ziegler dies at 89
James 'Ziggy' Ziegler, a pillar of the Billings community for over 40 years, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 89.
Upcoming Coyote Hunt Raising Funds for Beloved Montana Non Profit
There are countless non-profits in Montana, all of which help literally thousands of residents cope with various challenges. From programs like the Community Diaper Bank (which provided a mind-blowing 300,000 free diapers in the Billings area in 2022) to services for seniors like the Adult Resource Alliance of Yellowstone County, it seems like there is an organization for almost every need.
'Kidulting:' New trend boosting Billings toy store
Al Coomber has owned Central Hobbys for 50 years and says the secret to making the business last so long is loving the chance to help people find a hobby.
Meet the Raptor Responsible for Enormous Nests in Montana
You've probably seen the old meme that describes the seasons of Montana in various stages. You know, the one that looks something like this. It certainly feels like False Spring #1 this week, so I took advantage of the nice weather and spent some time at a couple of my favorite public recreation areas on the Yellowstone River near Billings.
Billings 5th Graders Can Win Cash In This National Poster Contest
The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) have announced that submissions for the National Missing Children's Poster Contest are now open. Money For Art. Fifth graders in Montana can submit their artwork, with the theme "Bringing Our Missing Children Home," to raise awareness about...
Be Nice and Tip a Little Better, Billings
Some of you reading this right now are bad tippers. And you know it. I learned about how important good tipping is from my mom. She bartended and waited tables for most of her career. And she explained to me that while she was working, they didn't get the full minimum wage. So being able to put food on the table depended heavily on getting tips. And back before we had ATMs everywhere, my mom always had cash.
East Side Joliet Residents Voice Their Concerns Despite Blast Vote Being Tabled
Dozens of residents from Joliet’s East Side have been vocally against blasting being proposed at an existing quarry. They showed up at last night’s Joliet City Council meeting to voice their concerns. Megan Cooper was at last night’s city council meeting and this morning reflected on her disappointment in Joliet School District 86. No one from the district was at the meeting, even after Megan personally contacted two school board members and Superintendent Theresa Rouse. Cooper says the blasts would occur within close proximity of their schools and expected some representation by the district.
Billings pastor says church vandalism not connected
More vandalism at Billings churches with break-ins at Central Christian Church and the Latter Day Saints Temple.
Record number of handguns found in Montana airport carry-ons
Montana breaks a record nationally and statewide for firearm discoveries in airport carry-on luggage, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. In 2022, the greatest number of firearms were found at Billings Logan International airport with TSA officers finding a record 50 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage. Every one was discovered in routine X-ray screenings.
Power Talks: ABC FOX VP/GM Steve Eaton talks candidly with Rep. Matt Rosendale
Both men are passionate about their perspective businesses with a highly skilled and informed view of both media and politics. They instantly had rapport and got down to talking about what is important for them and the people of Montana. “The community’s success is, in turn, my success. We’re working together to ensure a strong economy and the growth of Billings,” said Eaton.
City of Laurel building splash park after permanent closing of city pool
The city pool will remain permanently closed. The splash pad will take its place--and will open in June if everything goes to plan--but donations are still needed to make this project possible.
Neighboring businesses hope new Billings Chick-fil-A won't crowd out customers
Plans for traffic have been set in place, but customers at neighboring businesses, such as Planet Fitness, are worried about the traffic.
Rising number of guns recovered at Montana airports
Laurel Residents Excited to See Signs of Activity at Former IGA
Shoppers love having choices. I can't tell you how bummed I was when Reese and Ray's IGA closed. The long-time Laurel grocer was the only option for local shoppers for decades until Walmart came to town. At that time, many predicted the box store would quickly put the smaller store out of business. That was not the case.
Montana’s airport gun seizures set new record
Chick-Fil-A Day 2: Drive-thru steady, customers pleased
Law enforcement trying to locate Alpha House Pre-release Center inmate walk-away
BILLINGS, Mont. - An inmate reportedly walked away from the Alpha House Men's Pre-release Center Friday at around 12:52 a.m. A release from Alternatives, Inc. said Elliot Thomas Bradley, 24, was sentenced Dec. 14, 2017 for assault with a weapon, robbery and theft in Yellowstone County, District 13. He came...
