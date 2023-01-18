Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife
An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
Brazos County Sheriff's Office seek public's help in identifying Jan. 11 Hindu Society Brazos Valley thieves
NAVASOTA, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers and the Brazos County Sherriff's Office are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals who reportedly stole a donation box and a safe that contained thousands of dollars combined. In the security footage from the Brazos County Crime Stoppers Facebook, one...
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
kingwood.com
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20,
Multi County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons Week of January 20, 2023. Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”
KBTX.com
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
Brazos County District Attorney: Man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for domestic violence
BRYAN, Texas — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a total of over six years in prison on Jan. 18, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Dominique Lovings was sentenced for violation of bond conditions by assault, continuous violation on bond...
kwhi.com
NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE
More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
coveringkaty.com
Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
Texas A&M Police seek public's help in identifying Dec. 2 Brookshire Brothers thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Police are seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who reportedly stole a case of beer and spiked lemonade from Brookshire Brothers on Dec. 2. In the security footage, the individual can be seen wearing an unbranded hoodie, shorts, and slides. Information...
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
thewoodlandstx.com
Service Alert Starting Monday, January 23, 2023
The Woodlands Express Downtown morning drop-off locations will be permanently moved to accommodate Metro stop changes. Afternoon pick-up locations are not impacted. Visit www.thewoodlandstown ship-tx.gov/96/Trans portation to view the map of new drop-offs.
Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall
Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING
The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
