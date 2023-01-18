ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

kwhi.com

8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
BRENHAM, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Man Dismembered His Newlywed Bride with a Kitchen Knife

An “undocumented” woman was killed at 4:18 afternoon of Wednesday in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard. The woman is identified as Anggy Diaz, a 21-year-old “undocumented” woman who originally came from Nicaragua. Diaz initially stayed with her aunt, Adiz Diaz, when she first arrived in the United States before living together with her husband, Jared James Dicus. Dicus and Diaz were recently married in October 2022 by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said a car stopped on IH-45 Friday night was carrying suspected illegal immigrants. MCSO said the car was stopped for an equipment violation on northbound IH-45 at mile marker 136 around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Eight people were inside the vehicle. The MCSO originally suspected the occupants were from Honduras and not in the country legally. The people who were in the car were detained and investigated for human smuggling.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON AUSTIN COUNTY ASSAULT CASE

More details have emerged in an assault incident that was reported Sunday night at Lindeman’s Store in Industry. 65-year-old Betty Smith of Industry told FOX 26 TV in Houston that she had went to the store just before 7pm to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her special needs son.
INDUSTRY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Deputies search 2 square miles of Katy area looking for suspect

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A teenager, reportedly out on bond for vehicular manslaughter, is accused of threatening a Katy smoke shop clerk and setting off a two square mile search of the Katy area Tuesday night. Harris County Sheriff's Deputies say two men threatened to kill an employee...
KATY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

Service Alert Starting Monday, January 23, 2023

The Woodlands Express Downtown morning drop-off locations will be permanently moved to accommodate Metro stop changes. Afternoon pick-up locations are not impacted. Visit www.thewoodlandstown ship-tx.gov/96/Trans portation to view the map of new drop-offs.
Community Impact Houston

Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall

Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING

The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
HEMPSTEAD, TX

