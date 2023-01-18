On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Georgia General Assembly officially gaveled in to begin the 2023 Legislative Session to create legislation that will continue to improve the lives of all Georgians. The Georgia Constitution requires that the Georgia General Assembly convene on the second Monday in January and is limited to a term made up of 40 non-consecutive legislative days. The first week of session typically encompasses ceremonial motions as a number of new leaders were sworn into office including Lt. Governor Burt Jones, President Pro Tempore Sen. John F. Kennedy (R – Macon) and 10 incoming freshman Senators. I am also pleased to announce that I will serve in the capacity of Senate Majority Caucus Chair for the 2023 Legislative Session. I anticipate that this session will be a historic one with new leaders and new faces in the Senate Chamber and I look forward to this great opportunity to forge new partnerships and build on the work of our predecessors to continue to grow our state.

