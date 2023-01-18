The Marshall County Sheriff is looking for the people who left an SUV stolen in State Center at a train crossing in Marshalltown. The operator of a passing train noticed a vehicle along the railroad tracks. As deputies responded, a second train struck the vehicle around 3:48 a.m. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was found with no occupants and signs that they had fled. There were no indications of injuries. The railroad has resumed operations on one track and full operations are expected once the vehicle is removed.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO