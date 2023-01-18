Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting after a person was shot in the hand
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured a person. It happened near the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clarkson Avenue on Saturday, just northwest of the Downtown. When police arrived, they found a person that was shot in the hand, that person was...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate city's fourth homicide
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city's fourth homicide. The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the 3700th block of E 39th Court to investigate. When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult man who appears to have died from an apparent gunshot wound.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman allegedly assaults boyfriend, scares child
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Friday night after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend while driving and allegedly endangered her child as a result. Megan Wilson Buck, 40, of 8601 Westown Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment.
KCCI.com
Man sentenced for assaulting West Des Moines woman before she died
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man found guilty of assault causing bodily injury after he was acquitted of a woman's murder has learned his fate. Trisha Kunze died in February after she fell from her third-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say before she died, she...
Radio Iowa
West Des Moines woman killed in domestic assault
Police in the Des Moines metro area are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. Windsor Heights police were called to a house Wednesday afternoon where they found the body of 45-year-old Kristie Allen. Investigators say she’d been assaulted and died from her injuries. Police say evidence indicated the victim was in a domestic relationship with a man, identified as John Wilson, and that the relationship was ending.
KCCI.com
Iowa man enters Alford plea in case involving baby's death
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Oskaloosa man who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 4-month-old child has entered an Alford Plea to lesser charges. Officials said Johnny Dale Jr., 24, entered the plea Thursday to child endangerment causing serious injury and other charges. An Alford Plea...
11 ATMs found behind apartment complex in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Kaleb Marker says he explores the wooded part of his apartment complex from time to time. "I poked my head back there...
KCCI.com
Des Moines family, seven others sue Snapchat alleging app facilitated sale of deadly pills
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ciara Gilliam died in August 2022 after taking a pill she thought was Xanax, but turned out to be laced with fentanyl. Now, her family and seven others across the country are suing Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, alleging the app facilitated the sale of deadly pills.
KCCI.com
A Sisters Promise: two women vow to help domestic violence victims after their sister's death
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Central Iowa family is working to connect with domestic violence survivors and victims before it's too late after their family lost one of their own nearly a year ago. Twenty-three-year-old Trisha Kunze died in February after she fell from her third-story apartment balcony in...
YAHOO!
West Des Moines man who tried to kill girlfriend, then killed himself named by police
West Des Moines police on Tuesday identified Chad Michael, 42, as the man who the day before wounded his girlfriend and then shot and killed himself. Police said Jayme Ekis, 41, of West Des Moines, called police at 3:53 p.m. Monday saying a man with whom she was in a relationship had shot her. Officials arriving at the address in the 9000 block of Copper Drive found Ekis suffering from a serious gunshot wound and Michael dead from his self-inflicted shooting.
KCRG.com
Des Moines man arrested for animal neglect, two dogs rescued
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a Des Moines man for animal neglect after they say one of the three dogs in his care died, and the other two were forced to live in filthy conditions. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said they assisted police with the removal...
KCCI.com
Stolen car hit by train in Iowa
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is looking for the occupants of a stolen car that was hit by a train. The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. Deputies say the car was reported stolen from State Center last night. According to law enforcement,...
Radio Iowa
Stolen van hit by train in Marshalltown
The Marshall County Sheriff is looking for the people who left an SUV stolen in State Center at a train crossing in Marshalltown. The operator of a passing train noticed a vehicle along the railroad tracks. As deputies responded, a second train struck the vehicle around 3:48 a.m. The 2017 Chevrolet Traverse was found with no occupants and signs that they had fled. There were no indications of injuries. The railroad has resumed operations on one track and full operations are expected once the vehicle is removed.
KCCI.com
Fire investigation underway in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a commercial building on North 10th Street in Waukee. There were multiple emergency vehicles outside the Quad/Graphics building Friday night, but there were no flames visible from the outside. The Waukee Fire Department confirms to KCCI the fire originated in...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines mother: 'My son is suicidal after being bullied at school'
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines mother is speaking out against bullying after her son was injured at school. Christopher Benamon, 10, is a 5th grader in West Des Moines. His mother wants people to hear his story to help prevent others from suffering as he has.
KCCI.com
Take a look: Truck lands on its top in Story County
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The slick roads made driving treacherous in some places, like Story County. A photo taken by the Story County Sheriff's Department shows one truck that rolled onto its top. Sheriff's deputies say slick roads are to blame for the crash on Highway 65 near Colo.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 1/21/23
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 18 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR RESCUES, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE JUVENILE, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST AND ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN ROADWAY. IN...
Fire damages north Des Moines home Thursday morning
DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 4100 block of 15th Street Thursday morning. Crews with the Des Moines Fire Department responded just after 9:30 a.m. Authorities on the scene say the homeowner was working on a light fixture and that the fire started in, and was contained, […]
Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations during the past four weeks, including moldy roast beef, cockroach infestations, months-old cheese, mouse droppings and food that was contaminated by construction dust. The findings are reported by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, which handles food-establishment […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Dusty chicken, cockroach coleslaw and moldy beef appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
siouxlandnews.com
MercyOne warns employees of possible layoffs
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — KCCI TV in Des Moines reports that a Youtube video made for employees says MercyOne is losing money and most of the cuts will be focused on management throughout the system, not clinical or patient-facing jobs. CEO Bob Ritz says that the medical system has...
Comments / 2